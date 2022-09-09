Read full article on original website
YourArlington
9 from Arlington named merit scholarship semifinalists
UPDATED: Eight students at Arlington High School and one from Belmont Hill have been named semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarships. Officials of National Merit Scholarship Corp. announced these names: Anna E. Berggren, William S. Bouck, Aryan N. Deshpande, Meredith Gast, Gregory Lubashev, Armaan A. Merchant, Marko Rasin and Brendan Rubel.
YourArlington
Volunteers rid Res of more than 200 baskets of water chestnuts
The water-chestnut clearing at the Arlington Reservoir on Sunday, Aug. 28, drew more than 30 volunteers as well as Reservoir Committee members and David Morgan, Arlington’s conservation agent. The turnout cheered participants. "We had a diversity of volunteers from very young newbies to experienced veterans," one said. PaddleBoston, a...
YourArlington
A Town Day plea: Hold on to your helium balloons
Select Board Chairman Lenard Diggins, writing on behalf of the Town Day Committee, provided the following alert:. The 2022 Town Day Committee respectfully requests that you try to keep balloons secured and from flying away on Town Day. Below is a letter to the Select Board regarding the hazards of released balloons, and below the letter are links to additional reading material.
YourArlington
Great Northeast Jug Band Festival returns Oct. 1
The Arlington Center for the Arts' Great Northeast Jug Band Festival returns for its second year, from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, on the Jason Russell House lawn. Touted as New England’s only jug-band festival, it will highlight traditions from the 1920s and '30s, and the modern evolution of this good-time music.
