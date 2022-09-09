Read full article on original website
Jack O’Lantern World Coming to West Michigan in October 2022
Jack O’Lantern World, self-described as an incredible walk through thousands of hand-carved pumpkins, is coming to Millennium Park in West Michigan for fall 2022. Open Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings in October, Jack O’Lantern World promises you a 3/4-mile long walk on a trail that travels through 17 immersive worlds of hand-carved Jack O’ Lanterns.
How Am I Just Now Hearing About Grand Haven’s Musical Fountain?
Two years. I've been in Michigan for two years and I am just learning about this for the first time. Did you know that Grand Haven has a musical fountain?. The Grand Haven Musical Fountain is probably pretty self-explanatory. It's a synchronized show that's offered for free to anyone who wants to stop by and enjoy it.
The Old Oshtemo Cracker Barrel is Now an Event Center
Did you know that the Oshtemo Cracker Barrel that closed in 2018 is now home to an event center?. Cracker Barrel was hit hard after the tragic events in February of 2016 that left multiple people dead by a deranged Uber driver with a gun. By November 2018, the restaurant had closed its doors permanently.
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon unveils $1 billion plan to bolster police forces in Michigan
Grand Rapids — Calling public safety a "top issue" in Michigan, Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon detailed a $1 billion proposal Tuesday to recruit, retain and train police officers and other emergency personnel. Dixon, a political commentator and businesswoman from Norton Shores, laid out the plan during an...
lowellsfirstlook.com
Oral History Project: Lowell Memories
Beginning in 2007, a joint project with Grand Valley State University’s Veteran’s Oral History Project began as a means to preserve history through recorded interviews with local residents. This included local high school students conducting the interviews. These recordings have been saved as digital archives by the Lowell Area Historical Museum, which began recording their own interviews in 2019.
These Michigan Restaurants Have Baked Potatoes as Big as Your Head
Every day of every month, and every month of every year, there is something to celebrate. Even if it just seems like the silliest most random thing. For example; September 16th is National Guacamole day (and yes, I will be celebrating), December 4th is National Cookie Day (yes, another holiday I observe), or December is National Read a New Book Month.
WILX-TV
Dozens of Republicans show support for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer received some unconventional support Monday as more than 150 rallied at the “Republicans for Whitmer” event in Grand Rapids. Reminder: It’s illegal in Michigan to steal or deface political signs. Among them was former Republican congressman Dr. Joe Schwarz,...
This Cute Post Office is Michigan’s Smallest. Have You Seen It?
Now acting as a kind of tourist attraction, Michigan's smallest post office is, dare I say it, adorable. Sitting in Elm Hall, Michigan, it's still a functioning post office as far as I can tell. They're still listed as an accessible location on the official website for the USPS. In fact, people seem to travel from all over Michigan just to drive past this dainty little building. At least, that's what Tiktok has led me to believe:
lowellsfirstlook.com
School Board Candidate Profile: Jessica Curtis
Each Tuesday, Lowell’s First Look will be publishing a different profile of a school board candidate. These profiles are intended to introduce candidates to voters and cover each person’s background, why they are running and other details they would like voters to know. To hear candidate positions on policy issues, Q&As will be published each Thursday. You’ll be able to find profiles and Q&As, as they are published, at this link.
Why Were Those Black Helicopters Flying Around Grand Rapids This Weekend?
I was out of town this weekend, but sure got reports about some strange black helicopters flying around the Rockford and Grand Rapids area. Should we be concerned and scared?. Some people sure were! Thoughts from the Redditt GR website were all over the place. Such as: We're being invaded....
Democrat Elissa Slotkin moved into home of lobbyist, campaign donor to run in new district
Fox News Digital has learned that Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., recently moved into a Lansing, Michigan, condo owned by a lobbyist, who also happens to be one of her campaign donors, in order to run for re-election in a new congressional district. Slotkin, who currently represents Michigan's 8th Congressional District,...
Detroit News
'Republicans for Whitmer' return to support Democratic governor in re-election bid
Grand Rapids — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer touted the support of more than 150 Republicans for her re-election campaign Monday, including several former GOP lawmakers and staff and appointees of ex-Republican Govs. John Engler and Rick Snyder. A couple dozen of those supporters, called Republicans for Whitmer, gathered with...
‘Rapid rent increases’ push housing voucher values up 10% in Michigan
Climbing housing costs have pushed fair market rents up 10.3% in Michigan. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s updated fair market rents go into effect on Oct. 1. Fair market rents are the department’s calculation of how much money is needed to cover rent and utilities on...
Report: MSU president told to resign
Michigan State University's president has been asked to resign, the Detroit Free Press reports.
Four shot on Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four people are injured after a crowd turned hostile in Grand Rapids, police say. Officers were near the Blue Bridge around 3:15 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. On the bridge, there was a "large disorderly gathering," officials described. Police found four adult victims who...
Fox17
Elderly man seriously hurt in assault on Ionia bike trail
IONIA, Mich. — An elderly man is hurt after being attacked on an Ionia bike trail Monday. The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred on the Rail Trail at around 3 p.m. near mile marker 127. We're told the man was seriously injured as a result of...
Just Between Friends holding sale in Comstock Park September 14-17
Just Between Friends has announced its upcoming Fall/Winter 2022 sale. The sale will be held September 14-17 at 4273 Alpine Avenue Northwest in Comstock Park (the old Art Van building on Alpine).
4 hurt in Grand Rapids shooting
Four people were hurt in a shooting in Grand Rapids early Sunday morning.
Crash in southern Kent County leaves 3 dead
ALTO, MI -- Three people now have died from a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday, Sept. 13 south of Lowell. One person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Alden Nash Avenue SE and 92nd Street and two others died later, state police said Tuesday. Those who...
Mona Lake restoration project involving former celery fields topic of public meeting
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Restoration work that will improve the quality of Mona Lake will be the topic of an upcoming public meeting. Muskegon County Water Resources Commissioner Brenda Moore will provide information about the nearly $500,000 in restoration of former celery fields that previously were wetlands along Black Creek and Mona Lake.
