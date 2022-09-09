ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

InsuranceNewsNet

Unemployment fraud has subsided, but issues still linger

COLUMBUS— More than two years after Ohio and other states were hit with a tsunami of fraudulent unemployment benefits claims, state officials now are only dealing with a fraction of the bogus claims they once faced. As of March 31, scammers had stolen $527 million in traditional and pandemic unemployment benefits since the start of the pandemic in March 2020,…
OHIO STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Couple charged with using fictitious employer accounts and stolen identities to fraudulently obtain more than $1.5 million in Unemployment Insurance benefits

Couple charged with using fictitious employer accounts and stolen identities to fraudulently obtain more than. , Jr., have been indicted for allegedly using numerous stolen identities to fraudulently claim. Unemployment Insurance. ("UI") benefits under fictitious employer accounts registered with the. Georgia Department of Labor. . The scheme resulted in the...
GEORGIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Utah firm's $76M bid tops auction of Vermont resort.

Utah- based Pacific Group Resorts posted the winning bid of $76 million for Vermont's Jay Peak Resort in an auction Wednesday for the property that's been in receivership since 2016. Pending a judge's approval of the sale, proceeds are expected to be distributed to the victims of the largest investor fraud in state history. For market intelligence and analysis…
VERMONT STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

The Builders Group Selects Origami Risk’s Multi-Tenant SaaS P&C Insurance Core Solution for Self-Insured Workers’ Comp Program Administration

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The Builders Group (TBG), the leading self-insured workers’ compensation fund in. , exclusive to the construction trades, has selected Origami Risk’s multi-tenant core solution suite for underwriting, billing, claims administration, and enhanced member services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005321/en/. Specifically,...
MINNESOTA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Health coverage help available: MNsure awards $30,000 locally [Fergus Falls Daily Journal, Minn.]

Fergus Falls Daily Journal (MN) Sep. 14—MNsure, the state's health insurance marketplace, recently announced over. in grant awards to 22 organizations to support increased outreach and enrollment help in communities across the state. Called the Navigator Grant Program, it aims to target those individuals who have fallen through the cracks — individuals without any medical insurance.
MINNESOTA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Louisiana Citizens wants 63% rate increase for homeowners' policies amid failures [The Advocate, Baton Rouge, La.]

Advocate, The (Baton Rouge, LA) Sep. 14—Louisiana Citizens Insurance Corp., the state's insurer of last resort, wants to raise its already-high prices by more than half, following a dramatic increase in demand for coverage after eight private insurers collapsed and nearly a dozen others exited the state. The organization...
LOUISIANA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Ohio National Teams with Accenture to Accelerate Technology Modernization

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and. Ohio National Financial Services, Inc. have collaborated to modernize the life insurer’s core systems, transforming its processes and helping it achieve significant top-and bottom-line business results. The modernization program consolidated Ohio National’s business onto the. Accenture Life Insurance. and Annuity Platform (ALIP),...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Rep. Aguilar Releases Data Showing Lower Health Care Costs for the Inland Empire

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Rep. Pete Aguilar today announced that families in the Inland Empire will soon see more affordable prescription drugs and lower health insurance premiums because of key provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act: extending Affordable Care Act (ACA) tax credits and allowing Medicare to negotiate directly with drug companies on the price of prescription drugs.
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

