Good News Network
The Queen Broke a 450-Year-old Palace Tradition to Honor Americans After 9/11
Marking the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, one social media poster dug all the way back to the tragedy of 9/11 to remind people that not even royal tradition is more sacred than an act of kindness. After the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, The Queen ordered the Royal...
Queen Elizabeth II just died. Here’s what will happen to her $500 million fortune
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a visit to officially open the new building of Thames Hospice in Maidenhead, Berkshire, on July 15, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle, her home in Scotland. Her Majesty leaves behind over $500 million in...
Here's what would happen to the royal family if Britain abolished the monarchy
Prior to Queen Elizabeth II's death, the royal family was mired in a series of controversies that begged the question of how long the monarchy can survive.
Camilla's 'Queen' title breaks with tradition. Here's why Prince Philip was never 'King.'
Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, said she wanted the Duchess of Cornwall to be named "Queen Consort" when Prince Charles takes the throne.
Prince Philip was royalty before he married Queen Elizabeth. In fact, they were distant cousins.
Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. She and Prince Philip, her late husband, were third cousins through Queen Victoria.
Queen Elizabeth II obituary
Monarch who through her seven decades of public service became a figure of fascination by remaining steadfastly private
Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation
Anyone thinking about attending then lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind of reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going...
Spain ‘asks former king and cousin of Queen Elizabeth II not to attend her funeral’ amid regal row
The Spanish government has allegedly asked the late Queen's cousin and former king of Spain not to attend Her Majesty's state funeral amid a row threatening to drive a wedge between government and monarchy. No sooner had Buckingham Palace issued an invitation to King Juan Carlos I than had Spanish...
Prince Edward Slammed For Military Uniform After Quitting Basic Training
Prince Edward has been criticized for wearing a military uniform and medals to events honoring his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he only completed four months of basic training. On Monday, Edward was seen wearing a uniform as he joined his siblings King Charles III, Princess Anne, and Prince...
ohmymag.co.uk
The Queen's secret letter: Some of the content has been revealed before expected opening in 2085
Queen Elizabeth II penned a letter to the people of Sydney more than 30 years ago. The secret handwritten letter by the Queen has been kept in a vault for 36 years, and the Queen herself finally ordered its disclosure in 2085. So, another 63 years before we know what Her Majesty wrote for the people of Sydney, however, there are contents that we do know about.
Take a look inside Althorp House, Princess Diana's childhood home and final resting place
The 100,000-square-foot home in Northamptonshire, England, dates back to 1508 and features 31 bedrooms.
‘A brutal legacy’: Queen’s death met with anger as well as grief in Kenya
In 1952, the then Princess Elizabeth was on a royal tour with Prince Philip at Treetops lodge in Kenya. Unknown to them at the time, she would receive news of her father’s death during that visit, and the forest lodge would long be remembered as the place where Britain’s longest-serving monarch “went to sleep a princess and awoke a queen”.
Royal vault: Inside the burial chamber that houses 25 royals - Who is buried there?
Queen Elizabeth II’s journey to her final resting place has begun with Her Majesty’s coffin Edinburgh-bound. She will eventually be brought to Windsor Castle, where she will be laid to rest at the King George VI memorial chapel. Though she will be buried in Windsor, she will not...
Princess Anne follows Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as crowds applaud on journey to London
Princess Anne followed behind the Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it was removed from St Giles’ Cathedral ahead of the journey back to Buckingham Palace. Crowds in Edinburgh cheered as a number of vehicles formed a convoy behind the late monarch’s coffin. Members of the public queued...
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral planning begins
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Operation Unicorn is now in full effect as Britain prepares for at least 10 days of mourning following Queen Elizabeth II's death in Scotland on Thursday. The plan, which had been devised should the queen die in Scotland -- as she did -- will run parallel to Operation London Bridge, will include lowering of the flags, national memorializing and a transition to a new monarch.
Prince Andrew is inheriting 2 of the Queen's 3 remaining corgis, BBC report says
Queen Elizabeth II owned three corgis at the time of her death in Balmoral last week, the BBC said. Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, will adopt two of them, the BBC reported. Muick and Sandy will live with the couple in their estate in Windsor, the...
‘She had an aura’ – five photographers on capturing the Queen
Whether candid moment or elaborately staged portrait, five royal photographers recall the unique mixture of ceremony and unexpected intimacy they experienced while shooting the monarch
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin left Buckingham Palace at exactly 2:22 p.m. Here's why.
Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the final time on Wednesday as her coffin was escorted through Central London to lie in state at Westminster Hall. The queen's coffin left the palace precisely at 2:22 p.m. local time – and for a very specific reason. Biographer, historian and...
Kate Middleton Revealed Her ‘Little Louis Is Just so Sweet’ and Offered Support Over Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Kate Middleton shared a story about how "little" Prince Louis offered her support and comfort following the death of his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.
Inside Queen Elizabeth II’s Final Royal Engagement Before Her Death: Photos
Her last appearance. Queen Elizabeth II‘s final royal engagement came just days before her death when she appointed new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday, September 6. For the first time in her 70-year reign, the monarch welcomed the new leader of the British government in Scotland, where she’d been staying at Balmoral Castle. In the past, the late sovereign had appointed prime ministers from Buckingham Palace in London, but officials made the change so that Truss, 47, wouldn’t have to alter her travel plans if Elizabeth’s mobility issues made it difficult for her to leave Scotland.
