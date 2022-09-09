ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Bucks Co. man sentenced for sexually abusing 2 boys, possessing thousands of child porn videos

By Kyw Staff
 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A Bensalem man who sexually abused two boys for several years and possessed thousands of child pornography videos was sentenced Thursday to between 24 and 48 years in prison.

Anthony Troupe, 34, pleaded no contest in January to nine counts including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and involuntary sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years old, along with counts of indecent assault, corruption of minors, and possession of child pornography. He also will have to stay registered for the rest of his life as a sex offender.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children gave Bensalem detectives a tip in February 2021 about a child pornography-sharing account in the area. Officers arrested Troupe in March of that year and seized electronic devices where more than 2,100 child pornography videos were discovered, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.

Troupe also told authorities that he shares and trades child pornography on the internet, prosecutors said.

After Troupe was arrested, investigators found two children whom Troupe abused for several years. Troupe admitted that the abuse began as wrestling and having fun before “the darkness” would come out, Deputy District Attorney Kristin M. McElroy said.

The mother of one of his victims said that her son had suicidal thoughts after Troupe’s abuse.

Wednesday’s Child - Devin

Devin is a loving, giving and driven 17-year old who often shines light on others, even when asked about himself. He is a remarkable teen who is full of gratitude for what he has accomplished in life and what he is hoping to become.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

