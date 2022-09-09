ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Sweet City Ride

Thanks to Amanda for sending this super sweet "'65 Impala in Mount Vernon".
Today's Rental was chosen for the proximity to Meridian Hill/Malcolm X Park and no other reason, obviously

This rental is located at 2440 16th Street NW. The Craigslist ad says:. "$1,625 / 496ft2 – Jr one BR apt 16th Street/Adams Morgan (Adams Morgan) Best of City Living – 16th St/Adams Morgan – Live in the heart of Washington, a short walk from dozens of cafes, restaurants, clubs, and shops. The apt. is three blocks east from the center of Adams Morgan, and four blocks north of the happening U Street corridor. A longer walk takes you to Dupont Circle. Reliable public transportation (metro bus) is just steps away from your front door. If you seek an active, urban lifestyle, this place is for you.
Five Reasons to Become a Tutor in a DC School

Recent headlines have quantified the toll the pandemic had on D.C. students, particularly on students furthest from opportunity. Tutoring has been proven as one of the most effective ways to help students supplement math and literacy skills learned in the classroom. By volunteering as a tutor, you will bring back the human connection, attention and support D.C. students need to succeed.
Wine Bistro 'Irregardless' opening Tomorrow (Tues.) on H Street, NE. Peek inside the beautiful space!

502 H Street, NE (former home to Le Grenier) "D.C. hospitality professionals Ian and Mika Carlin are proud to announce the September 13 opening of their wine bistro, Irregardless. Located at 502 H Street NE, the two-story 1600 square foot restaurant offers omnivore and vegetarian seasonal tasting menus with accompanying beverage pairings that spotlight great wines from Virginia and beyond. The restaurant's Modern American tasting menus, thoughtfully composed by Executive Chef Ben Browning, highlight the bounty of the Mid-Atlantic throughout the seasons and feature nods to the flavors of Browning's Parisian childhood.
Battle of the Barrel Aged Beers IX at Boundary Stone Sept. 20th!

"The Battle of the Barrel-Aged Beer returns to the Stone on Tuesday, September 20th as prequel to DC Beer Week(end). We're pitting local breweries against each other as they each try to wow the public and judges with a special barrel-aged brew. This year's participating breweries are: returning champ DC Brau, Port City Brewing Company, Other Half Brewing, Denizens Brewing Company, Atlas Brew Works, Hellbender Brewing Company, and Right Proper Brewing Company.
