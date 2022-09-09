Read full article on original website
Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.Terry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel MavenElkridge, MD
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final HitIBWAAWashington, DC
popville.com
Sweet City Ride
Thanks to Amanda for sending this super sweet “’65 Impala in Mount Vernon”. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. Pets, Shaw, signs, U Street. Notes...
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the proximity to Meridian Hill/Malcolm X Park and no other reason, obviously
This rental is located at 2440 16th Street NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,625 / 496ft2 – Jr one BR apt 16th Street/Adams Morgan (Adams Morgan) Best of City Living – 16th St/Adams Morgan – Live in the heart of Washington, a short walk from dozens of cafes, restaurants, clubs, and shops. The apt. is three blocks east from the center of Adams Morgan, and four blocks north of the happening U Street corridor. A longer walk takes you to Dupont Circle. Reliable public transportation (metro bus) is just steps away from your front door. If you seek an active, urban lifestyle, this place is for you.
popville.com
“Fava Pot’s 9 Year Anniversary Celebration” is tomorrow (Wed.) in Dupont!
On Wednesday, September 14, Fava Pot will be celebrating 9 years of serving up the best Egyptian cuisine! Originally from Cairo, Chef Dina Daniel immigrated to Washington, DC and followed her dream to share her culture through authentic Egyptian, homestyle dishes. Chef Dina launched the Fava Pot food truck in...
popville.com
Five Reasons to Become a Tutor in a DC School
Recent headlines have quantified the toll the pandemic had on D.C. students, particularly on students furthest from opportunity. Tutoring has been proven as one of the most effective ways to help students supplement math and literacy skills learned in the classroom. By volunteering as a tutor, you will bring back the human connection, attention and support D.C. students need to succeed.
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the price of a 2 bed and the in unit washer/dryer, obviously
This rental is located at 1st Street NW near Bates Street NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,850 / 2br – 750ft2 – Sunny, renovated 2-bedroom garden unit (Washington DC (Shaw area/Truxton Circle)) The Place:. This is a beautiful, spacious, renovated 2 bedroom apartment with full bathroom, full kitchen...
popville.com
Wine Bistro ‘Irregardless’ opening Tomorrow (Tues.) on H Street, NE. Peek inside the beautiful space!
502 H Street, NE (former home to Le Grenier) “D.C. hospitality professionals Ian and Mika Carlin are proud to announce the September 13 opening of their wine bistro, Irregardless. Located at 502 H Street NE, the two-story 1600 square foot restaurant offers omnivore and vegetarian seasonal tasting menus with accompanying beverage pairings that spotlight great wines from Virginia and beyond. The restaurant’s Modern American tasting menus, thoughtfully composed by Executive Chef Ben Browning, highlight the bounty of the Mid-Atlantic throughout the seasons and feature nods to the flavors of Browning’s Parisian childhood.
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen because it’s on a high floor and the dining room table and windows and in unit washer/dryer, obviously
This rental is located at 2000 Connecticut Avenue, NW near California Street, NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,500 / 1br – 505ft2 – Bright 1 Br w Towering View Over Connecticut Avenue! (Dupont Circle – Kalorama – Adams Morgan) 2000 Connecticut Avenue, NW | #804 |...
popville.com
“Celebrate the reigning NWSL Champion Washington Spirit with new commemorative Metro SmarTrip card”
“Washington Spirit fans can now travel to games with a new commemorative Metro SmarTrip® card celebrating their National Women’s Soccer League Championship. The card is available in selected stations and features an image of the team hoisting the championship trophy after the title-winning game. The limited-edition cards are...
popville.com
Battle of the Barrel Aged Beers IX at Boundary Stone Sept. 20th!
“The Battle of the Barrel-Aged Beer returns to the Stone on Tuesday, September 20th as prequel to DC Beer Week(end). We’re pitting local breweries against each other as they each try to wow the public and judges with a special barrel-aged brew. This year’s participating breweries are: returning champ DC Brau, Port City Brewing Company, Other Half Brewing, Denizens Brewing Company, Atlas Brew Works, Hellbender Brewing Company, and Right Proper Brewing Company.
