Missourians To Vote On Cannabis Legalization, Bill To Allow Independent Growers To Sell Cannabis Directly To Patients In PA, Flowhub Cuts Workforce

Missourians To Vote On Rec Cannabis Legalization After All. Missourians will have a chance to vote on the legalization of recreational marijuana this fall, after the Missouri Western District Court of Appeals decided on Monday that the lower court was correct to rule that the process of petition certification was valid, reported Marijuana Moment. The petiotion was certified by Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft last month.
US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates

This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
Chip Wreck Ahead? Biden Administration Said To Be Mulling More Curbs On Semiconductor, Tool Exports To China

Nvidia Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD announced earlier this month that the U.S. government has restricted artificial intelligence chip exports to China, triggering concerns among tech investors. A new report now suggests that more curbs could be announced next month. What Happened: The Biden administration is contemplating...
Psychedelics Companies Share Corporate Updates: Numinus, Delix, Tryp And Small Pharma

Numinus Updates On New Acquisition’s Integration And Provides Client Financing Options. Numinus Wellness Inc. NUMIF recently acquired psychedelics company Novamind and is successfully integrating its activities: US clinics performed solidly while client appointments grew during fiscal Q4 (the three months ended August 31, 2022). Numinus mental health care services...
Want Exposure To The Canadian Recreational Cannabis Market? These Are The 3 Best Picks, According To A Cantor Analyst

In a recent analyst note, Pablo Zuanic from Cantor Fitzgerald offered an update on the performance of Canada’s cannabis Licensed Producers in the August quarter, based on data obtained by the market scanner Hifyre. For Canadian recreational exposure, Zuanic recommends OW-rated cannabis companies OrganiGram Holdings Inc. OGI and Village...
THC Infused Lemonade, 'Vicious Citrus' Gains Wider Distribution In New Deal

Xebra Brands Ltd. XBRAF XBRA (FSE:9YC), a cannabis company, is launching its Vicious Citrus cannabis infused lemonade in the province of Saskatchewan. The high potency flat lemonade, Vicious Citrus OG, will hit Saskatchewan retail shelves this week. "Launching Vicious Citrus in Saskatchewan is an important milestone," stated Jay Garnett, CEO...
Mindset Pharma Meets With UK Regulator: Is A Phase 1 Trial Getting Close?

Biotech drug discovery firm Mindset Pharma Inc. MSSTF develops next-generation psychedelic and non-psychedelic medicines for neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. To pursue their goal it received scientific advice from the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) on several matters regarding the concretion of its first Phase 1 clinical trial plan evaluating the company’s lead psychedelic drug candidate, MSP-1014, for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
