Read full article on original website
Related
Not In My Back Yard? New Study Points To Why Municipalities Choose To Ban Or Allow Cannabis Sales In NJ
While adult-use cannabis was legalized in New Jersey, municipalities can still decide whether to veto or allow cannabis sales. A new study conducted by Rutgers University and found that the municipalities in New Jersey that are most likely to allow cannabis-related businesses in their jurisdictions are also those with:. Larger...
Missourians To Vote On Cannabis Legalization, Bill To Allow Independent Growers To Sell Cannabis Directly To Patients In PA, Flowhub Cuts Workforce
Missourians To Vote On Rec Cannabis Legalization After All. Missourians will have a chance to vote on the legalization of recreational marijuana this fall, after the Missouri Western District Court of Appeals decided on Monday that the lower court was correct to rule that the process of petition certification was valid, reported Marijuana Moment. The petiotion was certified by Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft last month.
A New Federal Bill Would Help Small Weed Farmers Compete With Big MSOs
Rep. Jared Huffman and Rep. Earl Blumenauer filed a bill that would help small cannabis growers compete against multi-state operators when (and if) marijuana is federally legalized. With this legislation, titled the “Small and Homestead Independent Producers (SHIP) Act,” the two congressmen are proposing to give growers the ability to...
Bill Gates Praises This New School Subject That Could Change The World
New Jersey is the first state in the U.S to formally begin incorporating climate change into its public school education. Christa Delaney, an AP environmental science teacher, says it will help prepare students for the future. Back-to-school season has arrived, and students in New Jersey this year may get a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump Fires Fresh Salvo: Wants Judge To Block Justice Department's Request To Resume Review Of Mar-A-Lago Papers
Donald Trump’s lawyers want a federal judge to deny the U.S. Department of Justice’s request to restart its criminal probe into the government documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago, the former president's Florida estate. What Happened: The lawyers for Trump submitted a 21-page filing, first noted in The New York...
US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates
This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
Trump Lawyer Seeks To Avoid Criminal Prosecution In Mar-A-Lago Case — But Expert Says His Client Has 'No Discipline'
Former President Donald Trump’s lawyer Chris Kise is reportedly taking on a more conciliatory approach in taking on the U.S. Department of Justice’s probe into the search and seizure that took place at Mar-a-Lago. What Happened: Kise’s target is that the government avoids seeking criminal prosecution, reported The...
EXCLUSIVE: NYC Could Become Cannabis Capital Of The World; Tri-State Focuses On Regulation, Equity
The Northeast is ready to alter the American cannabis market, and New York City could become the pot capital of the world. That was among the topics discussed on Tuesday at the 2022 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago. With a combined population of 33 million, New York, New Jersey,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chip Wreck Ahead? Biden Administration Said To Be Mulling More Curbs On Semiconductor, Tool Exports To China
Nvidia Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD announced earlier this month that the U.S. government has restricted artificial intelligence chip exports to China, triggering concerns among tech investors. A new report now suggests that more curbs could be announced next month. What Happened: The Biden administration is contemplating...
Trump's Claims Of Declassifying Seized Documents Not Supported By Evidence, DoJ Says
In what is seen a 'strong briefing,' the DoJ said Trump has no evidence to prove Mar-a-Lago records were declassified. On this grounds, the federal agency is seeking access to classified documents it recovered from Trump's Florida home. The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) has asked the court to stay...
Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed
It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead...
Colorado: Medical Marijuana Sales Drop To Lowest Point Since Legalization
According to representatives of the cannabis industry, Colorado’s medical marijuana sales sit at their grimmest point, leaving the state’s cannabis industry “on the brink," reported The Modesto Bee. What Does The Colorado Department Of Revenue Say?. In July, the state’s recreational and medical cannabis sales hit almost...
US Department Of Health, Defense To Inject $1B To Boost Domestic Biomanufacturing
As part of President Joe Biden’s executive order to beef up U.S. biomanufacturing, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has laid out actions that include regulatory support for advanced manufacturing technologies and investments in drug production infrastructure. In collaboration with the Department of Defense (DoD), HHS...
Psychedelics Companies Share Corporate Updates: Numinus, Delix, Tryp And Small Pharma
Numinus Updates On New Acquisition’s Integration And Provides Client Financing Options. Numinus Wellness Inc. NUMIF recently acquired psychedelics company Novamind and is successfully integrating its activities: US clinics performed solidly while client appointments grew during fiscal Q4 (the three months ended August 31, 2022). Numinus mental health care services...
Want Exposure To The Canadian Recreational Cannabis Market? These Are The 3 Best Picks, According To A Cantor Analyst
In a recent analyst note, Pablo Zuanic from Cantor Fitzgerald offered an update on the performance of Canada’s cannabis Licensed Producers in the August quarter, based on data obtained by the market scanner Hifyre. For Canadian recreational exposure, Zuanic recommends OW-rated cannabis companies OrganiGram Holdings Inc. OGI and Village...
EXCLUSIVE: How Do You Build A Capital Stack Today's Cannabis Market? Experts Weigh In
Entrepreneurs looking to build a company in the cannabis space often wonder what’s the best strategy for raising capital, and that includes setting up the right capital structure, also known as a capital stack. This structure takes into account all forms of equity and debt invested in the company.
Benzinga
THC Infused Lemonade, 'Vicious Citrus' Gains Wider Distribution In New Deal
Xebra Brands Ltd. XBRAF XBRA (FSE:9YC), a cannabis company, is launching its Vicious Citrus cannabis infused lemonade in the province of Saskatchewan. The high potency flat lemonade, Vicious Citrus OG, will hit Saskatchewan retail shelves this week. "Launching Vicious Citrus in Saskatchewan is an important milestone," stated Jay Garnett, CEO...
Janet Yellen Wants You To Brace For Higher Gas Prices This Winter, Pointing To Major Risk Factor
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday Americans could witness a rise in gas prices in the winter when the European Union significantly trims Russian oil purchases, reported CNN. Yellen’s statement comes at a time oil prices have cooled significantly from early June highs. Natural gas prices have also...
Benzinga
'I'm An Aggressive Buyer' Of Income Real Estate, Billionaire Says, Anticipating 'A Lot' Of Inventory This Year
If you own a home or have been interested in buying one, you are aware of the sizeable U.S. residential real estate downturn. Sales numbers are dropping to their lowest rates since 2020, but interest rates continue to rise to around 5.6%. This scenario doesn’t mean investors should look to another option viewed as less volatile.
Mindset Pharma Meets With UK Regulator: Is A Phase 1 Trial Getting Close?
Biotech drug discovery firm Mindset Pharma Inc. MSSTF develops next-generation psychedelic and non-psychedelic medicines for neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. To pursue their goal it received scientific advice from the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) on several matters regarding the concretion of its first Phase 1 clinical trial plan evaluating the company’s lead psychedelic drug candidate, MSP-1014, for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
82K+
Followers
165K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0