Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fatal Ballard Canyon Traffic Collision
One person has died in a traffic collision on Ballard Canyon Road in Solvang Monday evening. Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 1400 block of Ballard Canyon Rd. at 10:17 p.m. and discovered a BMW sedan had crashed over the side of the roadway. The sedan also collided with...
viatravelers.com
11 Fun & Best Things to Do in Pismo Beach, California
With only a population of around 8,000 people, Pismo Beach is one of California’s best-kept secrets. This little beach town is located on California’s Central Coast, halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. Despite its size, this destination will offer you a respite from the hustle and bustle of city life.
Car crashes into Casmalia garage late Sunday night
A driver was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after crashing a car into the garage of a Casmalia home late Sunday night. The post Car crashes into Casmalia garage late Sunday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Fire Damages Apartments in Orcutt, Displaces 8 Residents
A two-alarm fire damaged two apartments and displaced eight people near Waller Park in Orcutt on Monday night. Crews from the Santa Barbara County and Santa Maria fire departments were dispatched at 8:10 p.m. to the incident on the 3200 block of Orcutt Road, according to county fire Capt. Scott Safechuck.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Structure fire in 3000 Block of Orcutt Road in Santa Maria Monday night
A structure fire was reported at 3239 Orcutt Rd in Santa Maria at 8:40 p.m. Monday night. The post Structure fire in 3000 Block of Orcutt Road in Santa Maria Monday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Investigation underway into death of Central Coast jail inmate
Authorities are investigating the death of a female jail inmate on the Central Coast. On Friday night, a nurse distributing medication to inmates at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria noticed one of them was unresponsive in her cell. Efforts to revive Kristina Marie Chermak by jail staff, and paramedics were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at the jail.
calcoasttimes.com
More than 5,000 customers lose power in SLO County, Santa Maria
More than 5,000 households, spanning from Atascadero to Santa Maria, lost power Tuesday morning. At approximately 8:19 a.m., 3,439 customers combined lost power in northern Santa Barbara County and southern San Luis Obispo County, according to PG&E. The outage stretches from the Huasna area to Santa Maria. Power is expected to return to affected customers by 3:30 p.m.
KSBW.com
Heavy law enforcement presence reported at Target shopping center in Gilroy
GILROY, Calif. — A large police presence was seen at the Gilroy Crossing shopping center in Gilroy, Tuesday afternoon. According to witnesses, police have swarmed the shopping center. The Target store in the shopping center has been placed on lockdown, with shoppers locked inside. According to the California Highway...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pismo Beach 9/11 memorial paddle out at Pismo Pier Sunday morning
Amp Surf and Cal Fire SLO held a 9/11 paddle out at Pismo Beach Pier to honor those that lost their lives on the fateful day in 2001. The post Pismo Beach 9/11 memorial paddle out at Pismo Pier Sunday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Firefighters respond to Orcutt structure fire
Firefighters are responding to a 2nd alarm structure fire in Orcutt. The fire was first reported at 8:42 p.m. at the 3200 block of Orcutt Rd.
‘Mind-blowing’ photos and video show orcas swimming off Pismo Beach coast
An Avila Beach photographer captured two pods of killer whales on camera.
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Poop Water’ Floated as Solution to Santa Barbara County’s Water Woes
A fascinating if dismal report of the state of Santa Barbara County aquifers went to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, prompting an odd “poop-fest” of a discussion of toilet-to-tap options, which are technically called “indirect potable reuse.”. The yearly report showed charts spanning decades of groundwater-level...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Barbara Edhat
Rob Lowe Poses with Washed Up Panga Boat
A panga boat washed up along the South Coast last week prompting actor and resident Rob Lowe to snap a picture. Lowe posted the photo on September 6th with the caption, "Unreal. This drug smuggling boat landed on our beach in the middle of the night. Happy Labor Day!" The...
Jane Doe dead after hit with car on US-101 north in San Luis Obispo
An unidentified person died Saturday after being hit by a car on the 101 north highway, according to responding California Highway Patrol San Luis Obispo Units. The post Jane Doe dead after hit with car on US-101 north in San Luis Obispo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Inmate dead at Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail Friday night
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reported the death of a female inmate at Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail. The post Inmate dead at Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail Friday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
PG&E helicopters to fly over north SLO County
PG&E will send helicopters to patrol power lines in north San Luis Obispo County starting Monday morning.
L.A. Weekly
Ray Timothy Oberholzer Arrested after DUI Crash on 101 Freeway [Santa Barbara, CA]
DUI Suspect Arrested after Collision near Castillo Street. Officials received reports of the incident around 1:30 a.m. after a Ford sedan crashed into a large retaining wall while turning onto northbound Castillo Street. According to the investigators, the Ford driver was traveling at a high rate of speed while exiting...
Central Coast man found dead after seeking aid for girlfriend during heat wave
His girlfriend suffered from heat exhaustion during a hike.
More than 6,000 PG&E customers in SLO, SB Counties lose power Tuesday morning
As many as five outages across sections of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties were reported through the morning.
The heatwave is on its way out and the rain is heading in ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼
The Central Coast received a small amount of rain over the weekend — not enough to ease fire season. The post The heatwave is on its way out and the rain is heading in ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼ appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 0