Santa Barbara County, CA

Santa Barbara Edhat

Fatal Ballard Canyon Traffic Collision

One person has died in a traffic collision on Ballard Canyon Road in Solvang Monday evening. Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 1400 block of Ballard Canyon Rd. at 10:17 p.m. and discovered a BMW sedan had crashed over the side of the roadway. The sedan also collided with...
SOLVANG, CA
viatravelers.com

11 Fun & Best Things to Do in Pismo Beach, California

With only a population of around 8,000 people, Pismo Beach is one of California’s best-kept secrets. This little beach town is located on California’s Central Coast, halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. Despite its size, this destination will offer you a respite from the hustle and bustle of city life.
PISMO BEACH, CA
Noozhawk

Fire Damages Apartments in Orcutt, Displaces 8 Residents

A two-alarm fire damaged two apartments and displaced eight people near Waller Park in Orcutt on Monday night. Crews from the Santa Barbara County and Santa Maria fire departments were dispatched at 8:10 p.m. to the incident on the 3200 block of Orcutt Road, according to county fire Capt. Scott Safechuck.
ORCUTT, CA
kclu.org

Investigation underway into death of Central Coast jail inmate

Authorities are investigating the death of a female jail inmate on the Central Coast. On Friday night, a nurse distributing medication to inmates at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria noticed one of them was unresponsive in her cell. Efforts to revive Kristina Marie Chermak by jail staff, and paramedics were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at the jail.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
calcoasttimes.com

More than 5,000 customers lose power in SLO County, Santa Maria

More than 5,000 households, spanning from Atascadero to Santa Maria, lost power Tuesday morning. At approximately 8:19 a.m., 3,439 customers combined lost power in northern Santa Barbara County and southern San Luis Obispo County, according to PG&E. The outage stretches from the Huasna area to Santa Maria. Power is expected to return to affected customers by 3:30 p.m.
SANTA MARIA, CA
KSBW.com

Heavy law enforcement presence reported at Target shopping center in Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. — A large police presence was seen at the Gilroy Crossing shopping center in Gilroy, Tuesday afternoon. According to witnesses, police have swarmed the shopping center. The Target store in the shopping center has been placed on lockdown, with shoppers locked inside. According to the California Highway...
GILROY, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Santa Barbara Edhat

Rob Lowe Poses with Washed Up Panga Boat

A panga boat washed up along the South Coast last week prompting actor and resident Rob Lowe to snap a picture. Lowe posted the photo on September 6th with the caption, "Unreal. This drug smuggling boat landed on our beach in the middle of the night. Happy Labor Day!" The...

