Crash involving motorcycles sends 1 to hospital

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews took one person to the hospital following a crash involving two motorcycles in Lowellville.

The crash happened Friday afternoon in the 200 block of Youngstown Lowellville Road.

According to Lowellville’s police chief, it appeared as if one of the motorcyclists lost control.

The condition of the person who was taken to the hospital is unknown.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

T.J. Renninger contributed to this report.

