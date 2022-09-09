Little Theatre of Virginia Beach kicks off its 75th anniversary season

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Little Theatre of Virginia Beach is kicking off its 75th year of shows Friday night!

The community theatre has been operating as an all-volunteer not-for-profit organization since 1948.

Friday at 8 p.m., attendees can see the first showing of the play "Dracula." The weekend productions will run on the main stage until October 2.

2022-2023 Season Main Stage Shows:



November 11 - December 11: White Christmas

January 13 - February 5: Much Ado About Nothing

March 10 - April 2: The Legend of Georgia McBride

May 12 - June 4: Murder on the Orient Express

July 14 - August 6: Escape to Margaritaville

Click here for more information.