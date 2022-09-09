ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Little Theatre of Virginia Beach kicks off its 75th anniversary season

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GxnZo_0hp2SkRU00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Little Theatre of Virginia Beach is kicking off its 75th year of shows Friday night!

The community theatre has been operating as an all-volunteer not-for-profit organization since 1948.

Friday at 8 p.m., attendees can see the first showing of the play "Dracula." The weekend productions will run on the main stage until October 2.

2022-2023 Season Main Stage Shows:

  • November 11 - December 11: White Christmas
  • January 13 - February 5: Much Ado About Nothing
  • March 10 - April 2: The Legend of Georgia McBride
  • May 12 - June 4: Murder on the Orient Express
  • July 14 - August 6: Escape to Margaritaville

Click here for more information.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Community Connection: SonRise Music Festival

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Gear up for a spiritual and uplifting music festival for the whole family! The 7th annual SonRise Music Festival is set for this weekend. There will be plenty of events for the kids as well as live performances and impactful speakers. Enjoy the SonRise Music...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
hotelnewsresource.com

Embassy Suites Resort Virginia Beach Oceanfront Hotel to Open February 2023

Gold Key|PHR and the Cavalier Resort have confirmed its third and final luxury resort hotel: The Embassy Suites Resort Virginia Beach Oceanfront Hotel, is nearing completion. The new hotel will complement the existing Cavalier Resort properties: the Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront Hotel (Opened May 2020) and the Historic Cavalier Hotel & Beach Club (Restored and Reopened March 2018).
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Community, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Virginia Beach, VA
Entertainment
WAVY News 10

End of an Era: WAVY’s Don Roberts is retiring

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After more than three decades at the WAVY-TV 10 anchor desk, WAVY News 10 Today’s Don Roberts is retiring. His legacy as a journalist in Hampton Roads is hard to match and his dedication to the community, even harder to outpace. Originally from Baltimore...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Community Theatre#White Christmas#Performing#Musical Theater
peninsulachronicle.com

Egyptian Festival Set For September 23-25 In Hampton

HAMPTON—Traditional Egyptian food and fun for all can be found at the annual Egyptian Festival, which will be held September 23 through September 25 at the St. George Coptic Orthodox Church in Hampton. During the event, visitors can take a guided tour of the church to learn more about...
HAMPTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
13News Now

NAS Oceana Air Show returns to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on March 15, 2022. After a two-year break because of the pandemic, the NAS Oceana Air Show is returning for its annual celebration in Virginia Beach. "Back to the Beach" will...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo show coming to Norfolk Scope

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo arena show is coming to Norfolk in January. Five shows will be held at the Norfolk Scope from January 26-29. General admission tickets went on sale Monday at Cirque du Soleil’s website. Here are the showtimes for Norfolk:. Thursday,...
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy