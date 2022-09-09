Little Theatre of Virginia Beach kicks off its 75th anniversary season
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Little Theatre of Virginia Beach is kicking off its 75th year of shows Friday night!
The community theatre has been operating as an all-volunteer not-for-profit organization since 1948.
Friday at 8 p.m., attendees can see the first showing of the play "Dracula." The weekend productions will run on the main stage until October 2.
2022-2023 Season Main Stage Shows:
- November 11 - December 11: White Christmas
- January 13 - February 5: Much Ado About Nothing
- March 10 - April 2: The Legend of Georgia McBride
- May 12 - June 4: Murder on the Orient Express
- July 14 - August 6: Escape to Margaritaville
