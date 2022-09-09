Read full article on original website
Iran Says Ready to Cooperate With IAEA, But 'Has Rights'
Iran expressed a readiness Monday to cooperate with the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog, saying that while the country does have obligations, “it also has rights.”. Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani told reporters that Iran "expects constructive actions" from the International Atomic Energy Agency and its governing board. The...
US Considers China Sanctions to Deter Taiwan Action, Taiwan Presses EU
TAIPEI/FRANKFURT/WASHINGTON — The United States is considering options for a sanctions package against China to deter it from invading Taiwan, with the European Union coming under diplomatic pressure from Taipei to do the same, according to sources familiar with the discussions. The sources said the deliberations in Washington and...
US Secretary of State Discusses Migration, Economics in Meeting With Mexican President
Washington — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador on Monday to repair relations between the two neighboring countries that have frayed over immigration and other issues. “We discussed shared efforts to address irregular migration in the Americas, including through humane...
Three Iranian Hackers Charged in 'Ransomware-Style' Hacking Campaign
Washington — The U.S. Justice Department unsealed a criminal indictment on Wednesday accusing three Iranian nationals of hacking the networks of hundreds of victims in the United States and around the world in what officials described as a "ransomware-style" cyber campaign. Although the indictment does not allege the hackers...
Ukrainian President Visits Recaptured Izium
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the city of Izium on Wednesday where he met with soldiers and thanked them for their efforts in retaking the area from Russian forces last week. “Our soldiers are here. That’s a very important thing. It supports people,” Zelenskyy said. “I see how people meet...
Report: Democracies at Risk From Russian Money, Meddling
Washington — Russia has spent at least $300 million to sway both politics and policy in more than two dozen countries since 2014, according to a newly declassified review by U.S. intelligence agencies that warns the Kremlin is not done with plans to pay for influence. The money, funneled...
An Isolated Russia Looks to China
As Russia faces further isolation from the West after its invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will meet in Uzbekistan, a gathering that should indicate the strength of the cooperation between the two countries. Marcus Harton narrates this report from the VOA Moscow Bureau.
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 13
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 9:12 p.m.: Ukraine has set its sights on freeing all of the territory occupied by invading Russian forces, a goal U.S. President Joe Biden said would be "a long haul" to achieve.
IAEA Chief: Russia, Ukraine Interested in Protection Zone Around Nuclear Plant
Ukraine and Russia have expressed interest in a proposal put forward by the U.N. nuclear watchdog to create a protection zone around the Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, its chief Rafael Grossi said. Both countries are engaging with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and asking many questions about the...
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Recovering after Russia’s Withdrawal
Residents continue to share stories during the Russian occupation in recently freed Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian forces continue making advances as Russian forces withdraw. How an American riding across Ukraine is raising awareness globally.
Nearly 100 Killed in Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Clashes
Yerevan, Armenia — Armenia and Azerbaijan reported nearly 100 troop deaths Tuesday in their worst fighting since a 2020 war over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. The last wave of fighting over Azerbaijan's tense Armenian-populated enclave ended in a fragile truce brokered by Russia. But on Tuesday, the defense ministry...
Ukraine Claims Russian Forces Pushed Back to Northeast Border
Ukraine claimed Monday it had recaptured several more villages in the northeastern part of the country, pushing some Russian forces back to the border between the two countries. After months of only incremental territorial gains and losses by Kyiv’s and Moscow’s forces, Ukrainian leaders exulted in the sudden advance since...
Ukraine Calls for More Australian Weapons as Its Forces Retake Territory
Sydney — Ukraine has called for more artillery and ammunition from Australia after a counter-offensive in the nation’s east saw Kyiv retake a key town from Russian control. Military experts have said Ukraine needs better supplies of artillery and ammunition to hold on to key positions. Ukrainian authorities...
Ukraine Says Goal Is to Retake All Its Territory in War with Russia
Ukraine’s leaders say they want to retake all the territory occupied by Russian forces. Ukrainian officials have called on the West to speed up providing weapons systems to support their offensive. Russian forces withdrew from areas they held in northeastern Ukraine on Saturday. Ukrainian troops have recaptured many towns....
Nicaragua Cuts Deal With Kremlin Station Sputnik to Air Content
San Jose/Costa Rica — Under a new deal between the governments of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian-produced media content will now be broadcast across Nicaragua. The contract between the Communication and Citizenry Council of Nicaragua, the country's state media conglomerate, and the Sputnik radio...
Ukraine War Overshadows SCO Summit in Uzbekistan
TASHKENT — Excitement is building in Uzbekistan ahead of this week’s Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will be the most prominent among more than a dozen world leaders visiting the Central Asian nation. “The world is coming to Samarkand”...
US Sets Up Swiss Fund for Afghan Reserves
The United States said Wednesday it is setting up fund in Switzerland to manage $3.5 billion of Afghan reserves to be used to help stabilize Afghanistan’s economy. A board of trustees will manage the Afghan Fund. The U.S. Treasury said the fund will “protect, preserve and make targeted disbursements”...
Russia Offers Excuses for Taliban Closing Schools for Girls
From the world’s second-smallest state, Monaco, to the most populous country, India, representatives from more than 20 governments and international organizations on Monday condemned the Taliban’s policies of shutting down secondary schools and denying other fundamental rights to Afghan girls and women. Even Pakistan, the purported benefactor of...
Ukraine Surprise Victories Hurting Russian Soldiers’ Morale, Experts Say
Experts say Ukraine has dealt its opponent a major operational defeat with a surprise counteroffensive in the country's northeast, sending shockwaves through the invading Russian army. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine looks at the likely impact of the Ukrainian military gains on the war.
Alarming Rise in Human Rights Violations, Violence Worldwide
Geneva — Acting High Commissioner for Human Rights, Nada al-Nashif highlighted the growing desperation of millions of people trapped in a never-ending cycle of human rights violations, violence, and political instability in dozens of countries around the world. She addressed the worsening situation in numerous countries in Africa, including...
