As we enter week three in September, the Dodgers have far and away run away with things in baseball. After Sunday afternoon’s win, LA leads all of baseball in some impressive categories including wins with 96 on the season, and perhaps the most eye opening number, run differential with +301. Heading into play on Sunday, that was 135 runs better than the next best team (the Astros).

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO