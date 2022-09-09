Read full article on original website
If professional baseball players would learn to hit to the opposite field the shift would naturally go away. MLB is about to reward mediocrity; but, no wonder Peddy likes it…
bro if Joc bunts to beat a shift it would be down the left field line.. man ppl who right about sports should know these things
Mookie Betts drops Cody Bellinger truth bomb ahead of Dodgers MLB playoff run
The Los Angeles Dodgers officially clinched an MLB playoff spot on Monday. Star outfielder Mookie Betts has been a key piece to the puzzle all season long. He took some time to discuss Cody Bellinger, a former MVP who has struggled throughout the 2022 campaign, per Sports Illustrated. “Belly (Bellinger) will be Belly, he’ll be […] The post Mookie Betts drops Cody Bellinger truth bomb ahead of Dodgers MLB playoff run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees Reveal New Harrison Bader Update
Since acquiring outfielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade, the New York Yankees have not had a chance to see their new acquisition in action. The Cardinals placed him on the injured list at the end of June with right foot plantar fasciitis and...
Giants make decision with Zach Littell after he disrespected Gabe Kapler
The San Francisco Giants have taken action. Just one day after relief pitcher Zach Littell disrespected manager Gabe Kapler when he approached the mound to take him out of the game, the club has made a roster decision on the veteran hurler. Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic has the details. RHP Zach Littell, who apologized […] The post Giants make decision with Zach Littell after he disrespected Gabe Kapler appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers News: Two L.A. Relievers Shut Down from Rehab Assignments
Left-handed relievers Danny Duffy and Victor Gonzalez, both on rehab assignments after missing all season on the IL, were shut down on Monday.
BT takes his turn to play Yankees GM: Stanton, Hicks, Donaldson, gone
Brandon Tierney played Yankees GM on Friday, and says he will be trading two Bombers with big contracts in Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.
Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022
Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 (Estimate): $40 million Deion Sanders’ net worth in […] The post Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers can't trade Jimmy Garoppolo to Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys need a quarterback, but the QB who makes the most sense for a trade might not be available. Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury late in his Cowboys’ 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. The Cowboys wasted no time announcing that Prescott needs surgery and will miss several weeks.
Dodgers News: MLB Rule Changes Ruin Stadium, Jackson Retires, Injuries, Reddick the Cheater and More
As we enter week three in September, the Dodgers have far and away run away with things in baseball. After Sunday afternoon’s win, LA leads all of baseball in some impressive categories including wins with 96 on the season, and perhaps the most eye opening number, run differential with +301. Heading into play on Sunday, that was 135 runs better than the next best team (the Astros).
Angels’ loss to Guardians places them in rare territory, adds fuel to Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani trade rumors
The Los Angeles Angels clinched their seventh consecutive losing season following their 5-3 defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday. Angels reporter Taylor Blake Ward revealed that the Halos entered unfortunate and rare company as a result of the loss. “Angels clinched their seventh consecutive losing season today, it is tied with […] The post Angels’ loss to Guardians places them in rare territory, adds fuel to Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 Celtics player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp
Celtics training camp is right around the corner, and Boston has some thinking to do about which players are going to make up its starting rotation. After a successful offseason that saw the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, the Celtics starting lineup seems due for a change.
Former Dodgers World Series Champion Released by Padres
The 2020 World Series Champion played in just 20 games with the Padres.
Mike Trout extends homer streak as he moves to verge of MLB record in Angels' loss
Angels slugger Mike Trout extended his home-run streak to seven games and moves within one homer of tying the MLB record in the 5-4 loss to Guardians.
Dodgers News: Former Top Prospect Resurfaces with MLB Team After Stint in KBO
A former Dodger has found a home in the minor-league system of an NL East team.
Clayton Kershaw: Dodgers Clinching 2022 NL West Title ‘Pretty Special’
Clayton Kershaw improved to 4-0 when starting a game in which the Los Angeles Dodgers could clinch the National League West as he led a strong pitching effort to shut out the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. After the Dodgers gathered around the mound for a team photo while dressed...
WATCH: Woman Freaks Out After High Five from Aaron Judge Following Homer
On his way back to the dugout after hitting his 57th home run of the season, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge made one lucky fan's day, giving her a high-five, which she was very happy about. The Yankees would go on to win 7-6 in extra innings.
Aaron Judge makes girl’s front row seats completely worth it with epic moment after HR
Aaron Judge is having a truly historic season. On Tuesday, the Yankees superstar slugged two more home runs, bringing his season total up to 57. He is just four home runs away from a New York record set by Roger Maris. It’s also the record for most in a season, as believed by many baseball […] The post Aaron Judge makes girl’s front row seats completely worth it with epic moment after HR appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Braves vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick – 9/14/2022
The Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants will wrap up their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Braves-Giants prediction and pick, laid out below. The Atlanta Braves are in an absolute dog fight with the New York […] The post MLB Odds: Braves vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick – 9/14/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Guardians manager Terry Francona’s hilarious explanation for ejection vs. Angels
The Cleveland Guardians are locked in a tight division race against the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox, and Guardians manager Terry Francona knows that every plate appearance counts. Tensions can get high when the stakes are at their highest, and Francona surely felt the heat of the moment against the Los Angeles Angels. […] The post Guardians manager Terry Francona’s hilarious explanation for ejection vs. Angels appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers’ Dave Roberts reveals encouraging Blake Treinen and Gavin Lux injury updates
The Los Angeles Dodgers receive some positive updates on the statuses of Blake Treinen and Gavin Lux. Both players have not seen action since early September due to injuries, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts believes that Treinen and Lux will be back in action before the end of the week and end of the month, […] The post Dodgers’ Dave Roberts reveals encouraging Blake Treinen and Gavin Lux injury updates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers: Andrew Friedman Talks About 'Much Better Situation' This Year Than Last
After battling to the very end of the season in 2021, Dodgers president Andrew Friedman likes this year's early clinch and the ability to prepare for October.
