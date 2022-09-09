Read full article on original website
Obituary: Acie Stewart
Retired Army First Sergeant Acie Stewart, 72, of Batesville, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022. He was born on December 3, 1949, in Batesville, Arkansas to Elbert Acie Stewart and Pauline (Todd) Stewart. Acie served in the United States Army from 1968 until his retirement in 1991. Acie and his...
Obituary: Harold Curtis Reed
Harold Curtis Reed, 84, of Mountain View, Arkansas, passed away September 10th, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born November 6th, 1937, in New Albany, Mississippi to William Harold Reed and Irene Pannell Reed. Harold was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed spending time with family, playing golf, traveling, hunting, and fishing. Harold served our country in the United States Navy from December 7th, 1954 until May 23rd, 1957. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Obituary: Charles Wayne Ray
Charles Wayne Ray, 71, of Mountain View, Arkansas departed this life at Pioneer Nursing and Rehab in Melbourne, Arkansas on Saturday, September 10, 2022, with his family by his side. Charles was born on Tuesday, May 8, 1951, in Blytheville, Arkansas to the late O.E. Ray and Vicy Ruminer Ray.
Obituary: Lucille Kimmer Maris
Lucille Kimmer Maris departed this life in Batesville on Friday, September 9, 2022, at the age of 99. She was born in Batesville on February 15, 1923, the only child of Parker Johnson and Vivian Wheeler Johnson. Lucille grew up in Batesville and graduated as Valedictorian from Batesville High School...
Obituary: Prince-Robert Brown
Infant Prince-Robert Brown of Newport, Arkansas, was born into the arms of angels on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Those left to mourn his loss are his parents, Robert Michael Reynolds and Tamia Allegro Stringfellow; maternal grandparents, Felisha Lark and Mario, Michael Sain, Dale Loving, Margaret Stringfellow, and Sandra Sain; paternal grandparent, Anisha Nevels; great-grandparents, Erma Nevels, Robert Nevels, and Leo Brown; uncles, Tayveon Roberson and Dequarius Wren; aunts, Wilnisha and Damita Davenport; great-niece, Nori McDonald.
Cleverlys concert raises money for endowed Blackley Scholarship
Grassroots Equipment and Outdoors partnered with Townsend Spice and Supply in presenting The Cleverlys at Ozarka College on Sept. 10. Hosted by the Ozarka College Foundation with the support of the local ICARE organization, The Cleverlys brought a crowd of nearly 700 to the John E. Miller Auditorium at Ozarka College in Melbourne.
Obituary: Kenneth L. Hughes
Kenneth L. Hughes, 83, of Sulphur Rock passed away on September 10, 2022. He was born June 9, 1939, in Sulphur Rock to Henry Francis Hughes and Ethel (Young) Hughes. Kenneth was of the Pentecostal faith and worked at Griffin Feed and Seed Company for many years. He loved his dog, Jack very much and enjoyed doing crafts, such as painting and wood burning. He also loved being outdoors, gardening, welding, and working on cars.
Batesville Schools recognize Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
Featured image (left to right): Scotlynn Cooley, Sophie Krug, and Addysen Fulbright. At Friday night’s Batesville Pioneers football game against the Harrison Goblins, the Batesville School District (BSD) recognized the school district’s childhood cancer survivors in attendance: Scotlynn Cooley, Sophie Krug, and Addysen Fulbright. Every year over 10,000...
White River Health to support Ozarka Foundation Golf Tournament
Featured image (left to right): Chelsea Finley, LPN; Melanie Crosby, clinical assistant; Naomi Miller, APRN; and Brittany Webb, LPN. The Ozarka College Foundation has announced White River Health will serve as the meal sponsor for the annual Ozarka College Foundation Golf Tournament. The tournament will be a four-person scramble, taking...
Batesville in running for free outdoor music series; voting underway now
Main Street Batesville is now in the running to bring a free outdoor music series to Batesville starting in 2023. Main St. Batesville, alongside the City of Batesville, hopes to qualify as one of the Top 20 finalists in the public voting phase of the Levitt AMP Grant Awards which are supported by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation.
Authorities investigating homicide in Cushman
According to a release Tuesday morning, just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 13, the Independence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call in Cushman. Upon arrival, a female victim was discovered deceased in the home. A suspect was developed and was taken into custody at the scene, the release said.
More details released on two recent stabbings
More information has been released regarding the investigation of a fatal stabbing in Cushman on Tuesday, as well as another stabbing incident on Sunday. Early Tuesday morning, authorities responded to a domestic violence call in Cushman. Upon arrival, a female victim was discovered deceased in the home. A suspect was...
Southerners move 2-1 after dominating Panthers
The offense rolled up 502 yards, the defense forced five turnovers, and the Southside Southerners strolled to a 44-6 win over Heber Springs on the road Friday night, giving them back-to-back wins in Heber for the first time in school history (winning last year 37-8), as they head into their off week before beginning 5A conference play for the first time.
Izard County man facing five counts of rape
The investigation into the Aug. 28 death of a 38-year-old female in Izard County has led to rape charges being filed against a Wiseman, Ark. man. According to the arrest affidavit, Jeremy Corlis and two other individuals were on the scene when authorities were called to a residence in Wiseman on the report of the female’s death. Investigators were told the victim became very sick and had begun to behave strangely. The on-scene witnesses described the victim becoming incoherent, unable to stand or walk on her own, and unable to talk for at least 24 hours before her death, the affidavit said.
Man held on $1 million bond after stabbing death at Cushman
A charge of murder in the first degree has been filed in the Tuesday morning stabbing death of a Cushman woman. Eli Benjamin Horace Ray (pictured below), 26, is currently being held in the Independence County Jail under a $1 million bond. The felony charge was filed this afternoon in Independence County Circuit Court.
Council passes agenda of resolutions supporting move of BPD headquarters
At last night’s Batesville City Council meeting, resolutions supporting the purchase of property in central Batesville to move the Batesville Police Department (BPD) were passed by council members. The BPD is currently housed at the entrance of the industrial park. In August, the city sold that property to Bad...
Busy agenda at tonight’s Batesville City Council meeting
After agreeing at an earlier meeting to sell the current Batesville Police Department property at the entrance of the industrial park, the Batesville City Council will address resolutions proposing the purchase of properties for the police department’s move to a more central location at tonight‘s council meeting. The...
Pioneers hand Goblins first loss of season in OT
Rhett McDonald found Boston Hall wide open in the end zone on Batesville’s two-point attempt in overtime, and the Pioneers stunned the previously undefeated Harrison Goblins by a final score of 25-24 at Pioneer Stadium. The Pioneers trailed the Goblins 10-0 at halftime, but would outscore Harrison 17-7 in...
Four suspects charged in series of break-ins
Four suspects have been charged in a rash of break-ins in Izard County that occurred between Aug. 29 and Sept. 4. Chief Deputy Sheriff Charley Melton said the four were allegedly involved in break-ins and thefts at the Antioch Baptist Church, Myron Baptist Church, and a residence on McNarin Road, as well as another church in an adjoining county.
