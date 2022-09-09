ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Man arrested on Felony DWI, killing of another person, related to Anderson, Mo. fatal head-on crash

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MiO4p_0hp2SCcu00

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday August 20, 2022 the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash on MO-59 within the Anderson city limits. Troopers determined the surviving driver Vincent Castro, 25, was intoxicated. He was arrested but released for medical treatment.

| RELATED >> Anderson, Mo. man killed in head-on crash, surviving driver arrested for DWI

Now after recovery at an area hospital Castro has been arrested.

McDonald County Prosecuting Attorney Maleia Cheney filed charges of:

  • DWI Resulting in the Death of Another
  • C&I Driving
  • No valid DL
  • Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance

He is currently being held at the McDonald County Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Charges are related to a fatal traffic crash that killed David Cunningham, 65, of Anderson. Cunningham, a lifelong area resident, was driving to work that Saturday morning.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to learn more. Scroll below and sign up for our JLNews email alerts so you don’t miss an article.

| MORE JOPLIN NEWS FIRST • NALA READ Literacy Liftoff BIT.ly/3qqZv4Q • Neosho Blvd crash, man killed thrown from pickup bed BIT.ly/3AZkrER • Tractor trailer overturns near Sarcoxie BIT.ly/3B3gkaF • Joplin School bus & SUV crash BIT.ly/3Rx5alQ • Semi & SUV crash in Vinita BIT.ly/3RshzHs • 80-yr-old Arcadia woman murdered BIT.ly/3cP7be4

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KYTV

Man dies after crashing mower in Barry County, Mo.

BUTTERFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man died after crashing his zero-turn mower in Barry County. Craig Golubski, 57, died in the crash. He worked for George’s processing plant. Deputies responded Tuesday to the crash on State Highway 37 in Butterfield in front of the plant. Investigators say he traveled down the right-of-way, hitting a large concrete culvert. The crash ejected him from the mower.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Joplin News First#Koam News Now#Jlnews#Joplin School Bus Suv#Arcadia#Koam News
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

2 Killed In Delaware County Crash Identified

The identities of two people killed in a fatal crash have been released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers confirm that 46-year-old Ronald Hogshooter and 22-year-old Shelby Blackfox died in a crash on Highway 28 and 395 Road. They say the crash happened sometime between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday, September 12. Troopers say both had "massive injuries" and were ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead on the scene.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
Lawrence County Record

Monett's Creekmore accused of murdering own father

A Monett man was arrested after he was accused of shooting his own father 19 times outside a house they shared. Michael Lee Creekmore, 27, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. According to the probable cause statement in the case, Monett police officers responded to a call...
MONETT, MO
KHBS

Vehicle rollover involving propane caused major backup on I-49

ROGERS, Ark. — Emergency responders are on the scene of a pair of vehicle accidents along Interstate 49 in Rogers. First, the left shoulder heading southbound is affected as of 8 a.m. Tuesday. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reports it is a two-vehicle accident near exit 85, the exit for Walton Blvd. or Walnut St.
ROGERS, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pittsburg Police bust garage-dwelling felon; accomplices arrested

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Officers with the Pittsburg Police Department made three arrests last week after a homeowner knowingly housed a wanted felon in their detached garage unit. On Friday, September 9th, Pittsburg Deputies noticed a wanted felon, 30-year-old Brittany Jane Bowling, of Weir, Kansas, enter a detached garage at a residence in the 1200 block of E. 8th St., in Pittsburg.
PITTSBURG, KS
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: Range Line bridge work causes traffic issues and an iconic director passes away

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ok. – Authorities investigate the deaths of two people in Delaware county. Law enforcement says the bodies of a man and a young boy were found near Highway 28 and 395 Road south of Grand Lake. They’re not sure how long the bodies have been there though a car was near the bodies and, though police say they are not certain the two are related, a search warrant was requested for the vehicle. Click here to read more about this story.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
KYTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slows traffic on I-44 near Lawrence-Jasper County lines

NEAR SARCOXIE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving semis on I-44 west of Springfield Saturday evening. The crash happened near mile-marker 34 near Sarcoxie around 5:30 p.m. The injury crash involved two tractor-trailers. One of the tractor-trailers caught fire. The semis blocked the eastbound...
SARCOXIE, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: three people killed in head on crash and murder charges brought in TN kidnapping case

PINEVILLE, Mo. – A head-on collision takes the life of three people in Mcdonald county. The crash happened shortly after 9:30 Tuesday night on US 71 near Brush Creek road in Pineville. Troopers say 29-year-old Kyler Johnson from Washburn was heading south when he traveled into the northbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on. Johnson, along with both of his passengers – 58-year-old Joseph Lynch from Powell and a 15-year-old from Washburn – all died at the scene. A 17-year-old from Neosho was driving the second vehicle she was flown to Freeman hospital in Joplin in serious condition. Click here to read more about this story.
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
KHBS

Son of Lowell boating accident victim remembers his father

BEAVER LAKE, Ark. — "It's kind of surreal looking at the lake where we used to do tournaments here every week every since I was a kid," said Tommy Seargeant, son of boating accident victim Joseph Seargeant. Beaver Lake is where Arkansas Game and Fish authorities say the 55-year-old...
LOWELL, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy