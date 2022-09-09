Man arrested on Felony DWI, killing of another person, related to Anderson, Mo. fatal head-on crash

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday August 20, 2022 the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash on MO-59 within the Anderson city limits. Troopers determined the surviving driver Vincent Castro, 25, was intoxicated. He was arrested but released for medical treatment.

Now after recovery at an area hospital Castro has been arrested.

McDonald County Prosecuting Attorney Maleia Cheney filed charges of:

DWI Resulting in the Death of Another

C&I Driving

No valid DL

Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance

He is currently being held at the McDonald County Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Charges are related to a fatal traffic crash that killed David Cunningham, 65, of Anderson. Cunningham, a lifelong area resident, was driving to work that Saturday morning.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to learn more. Scroll below and sign up for our JLNews email alerts so you don’t miss an article.

| MORE JOPLIN NEWS FIRST • NALA READ Literacy Liftoff BIT.ly/3qqZv4Q • Neosho Blvd crash, man killed thrown from pickup bed BIT.ly/3AZkrER • Tractor trailer overturns near Sarcoxie BIT.ly/3B3gkaF • Joplin School bus & SUV crash BIT.ly/3Rx5alQ • Semi & SUV crash in Vinita BIT.ly/3RshzHs • 80-yr-old Arcadia woman murdered BIT.ly/3cP7be4

Tweets by JoplinNewsFirst

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.