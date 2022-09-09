Read full article on original website
myqcountry.com
8 adults, 3-year-old hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY —Nine people were injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Monday in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Toyota Highlander driven by Xavier Hernandez, 19, Atchison, was westbound on U.S. 24 and turned south onto Lecompton Road in front of 2010 Kia Soul driven by Mikael Deyvon Owens, 26, Kansas City, Kansas.
NWMSU Board of Regents outlines presidential preferences
With a search firm hired the Northwest Missouri State University Board of Regents has now approved its prospectus to give to the firm in its search for a new President. Board of Regents Chair John Moore says the prospectus is made to convey to candidates and the search firm the type of candidate the board is searching for.
Kansas man jailed on a warrant for alleged domestic battery
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after an incident at a home in Atchison. On Monday, police arrested 39-year-old Colt C. Nidiffer, 39, Atchison, on a District Court warrant on a requested charge of domestic battery, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. On July 22, police...
