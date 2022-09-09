ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

ABC10

PHOTOS: Scenes from the nighttime Mosquito Fire battle

More than 3,000 firefighters are battling the Mosquito Fire that was discovered Sept. 6 in rugged mountains east of Sacramento and has charred more than 91 square miles (236 square kilometers) in the Tahoe and Eldorado National Forests in Placer and El Dorado counties.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Culinary program at Salvation Army in Sacramento instilling pride in those changing their lives

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A program through the Salvation Army is aiming to give people the confidence and skills they need to take a new path in life. For some, that journey begins with the Salvation Army of Sacramento's culinary arts training program. One graduate said she doesn't know where she'd be without the program and the professional cooking skills she learned from it.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Stockton cul-de-sac to be renamed in honor of Bobby Gnem

STOCKTON, Calif. — In a unanimous vote at their Tuesday meeting, Stockton city council members moved to honor the life and legacy of a local fallen hero by renaming a cul-de-sac after U.S. Navy Hospitalman Christopher Gnem. Gnem, known by family and friends as Bobby, was one of nine...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Mosquito Fire jumps American River toward Foresthill | Tuesday's Evacuations, Maps, Updates

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say its an "all hands on deck operation" after the Mosquito Fire jumped the American River Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon, the fire got across the American River from the south side onto the north side again, made a run up the canyon walls and is impacting the Foresthill area right now,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Jim Mackensen.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 10-11

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California, including a bacon festival, a brunch market, and even a taco truck cook-off!. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures in the mid-90s with a slight southwest breeze. Gather up some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but here are some weekend events for your weekend.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Roseville City Council does not sign letter of support for respite center, but it could still be built

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville City Council did not sign a letter of support for The Gathering Inn's application for a 30-bed medical respite center at a Sept. 7 meeting. The Gathering Inn is a nonprofit serving people impacted by homelessness with a vision to end homelessness. It's proposing a 30-bed medical respite center at 300 Elefa Street, depending on site control and funding. A medical respite center cares for people experiencing homelessness who are too ill or injured to recover on the streets but aren't sick enough to be in a hospital.
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

1 dead in shooting at Natomas sports bar

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was killed Tuesday morning in a shooting at a Natomas sports bar. Officers with the Sacramento Police Department responded around 12:40 a.m. to reports of a shooting at Cheers Sports Bar on West El Camino Avenue. Police said a man was pronounced dead at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Why is the fast lane labeled #1 on highways? | Why Guy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This week's Why Guy question comes from Erin Yee on Facebook: "Why is the slow lane on our highways the higher number? Fast lane is labeled #1." All U.S. Highways have the fast lane (the left lane) marked number one, followed by the next lane to the right as #2, and so on. The slowest lane will have the highest number.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Cigarette sparks devastating house fire in Antelope

ANTELOPE, Calif. — A cigarette butt in the backyard of a now-charred house led to a large residential fire threatening nearby structures Monday, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Just after 1 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a two-story house fire on Rolling Field Court in Antelope. Firefighters put...
ANTELOPE, CA
ABC10

Sacramento police investigate man found dead at Executive Inn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating the death of a man at the Executive Inn. Officials say they responded to a call about a body found at the 200 block of Bannon St. just after 11 a.m. Fire and medical arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead with at least one gunshot wound.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Protestors clash on Broadway over crime, homelessness

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Several businesses on Broadway have recently shut their doors due to safety concerns. Some neighbors in Land Park say it's the unhoused that are to blame and many of them gathered on Broadway to demand change but they were met with opposition Saturday. "I've never seen...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Annual Greek Festival returns to Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — As Peter Koulouris makes final preparations to transform a grass lot on the campus of Stockton's St. Basil's Greek Orthodox Church into an activity-filled festival grounds, a palpable sense of excitement is in the air. "This is an event we look forward to every year," Koulouris...
STOCKTON, CA
