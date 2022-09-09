Read full article on original website
Never Buy Brussels Sprout Plants if You Grow in Sacramento!michael w clarkSacramento, CA
Hot In Sacramento: The Heat Index at 116° -- More Than 50 Million Under Heat Advisoryjustpene50Sacramento, CA
Conserve power to avoid blackoutspuneetCalifornia State
Sacramento police to offer $50 gift cards for unwanted firearms at gun buyback on October 22D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
'A lot of these cars are family heirlooms' | A glimpse into Sacramento's lowrider community | To The Point
About 600 cars are expected to line the streets around South Sacramento Sunday for the Back to the Boulevard Festival celebrating Mexican Independence Day. South Sacramento's Franklin Boulevard was the place to be for cruising back in the 1970s and 1980s, and many people still cruise the boulevard to this day.
PHOTOS: Scenes from the nighttime Mosquito Fire battle
More than 3,000 firefighters are battling the Mosquito Fire that was discovered Sept. 6 in rugged mountains east of Sacramento and has charred more than 91 square miles (236 square kilometers) in the Tahoe and Eldorado National Forests in Placer and El Dorado counties.
Culinary program at Salvation Army in Sacramento instilling pride in those changing their lives
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A program through the Salvation Army is aiming to give people the confidence and skills they need to take a new path in life. For some, that journey begins with the Salvation Army of Sacramento's culinary arts training program. One graduate said she doesn't know where she'd be without the program and the professional cooking skills she learned from it.
Second Annual Back to the Boulevard celebration | What You Need To Know
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Taking place Sunday, the second annual Back to the Boulevard hosted by the Franklin Boulevard Business District will be taking over Franklin Boulevard between 12th Avenue and Fruitridge Road. The day's activities kicks-off at Noon with a special parade featuring Mayor Pro Tem Eric Guerra as...
Stockton cul-de-sac to be renamed in honor of Bobby Gnem
STOCKTON, Calif. — In a unanimous vote at their Tuesday meeting, Stockton city council members moved to honor the life and legacy of a local fallen hero by renaming a cul-de-sac after U.S. Navy Hospitalman Christopher Gnem. Gnem, known by family and friends as Bobby, was one of nine...
Traffic | Sacramento Tower Bridge to close Sunday for Farm-to-Fork event
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials have issued a traffic advisory letting locals and travelers know the Tower Bridge, which connects Old Sacramento and West Sacramento, will be closed Sunday for the annual Tower Bridge Dinner. A segment of Tower Bridge Gateway and the Tower Bridge will be closed from noon...
188 days | Pitbull mix adopted at Sacramento SPCA after half-year stay
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Large, older dogs are not always the most popular among families looking to adopt, according to a Sacramento Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) spokesperson. Still, half-a-year in South Sacramento without a permanent home was a particularly long time for a pitbull mix...
Mosquito Fire jumps American River toward Foresthill | Tuesday's Evacuations, Maps, Updates
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say its an "all hands on deck operation" after the Mosquito Fire jumped the American River Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon, the fire got across the American River from the south side onto the north side again, made a run up the canyon walls and is impacting the Foresthill area right now,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Jim Mackensen.
10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 10-11
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California, including a bacon festival, a brunch market, and even a taco truck cook-off!. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures in the mid-90s with a slight southwest breeze. Gather up some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but here are some weekend events for your weekend.
Rap lyrics on trial: Bill would limit prosecutors’ use of words and music as evidence
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Gary Bryant Jr. exchanged gunfire with a man in an Antioch apartment parking lot on a July afternoon in 2014. Both were struck by bullets. Bryant survived and the other man died. Police said it was part of a...
Mosquito Fire sees active growth as wind clears out some smoke | Evacuations, Maps, Updates
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say it's an "all hands on deck operation" after some of the smoke cleared Tuesday and caused the Mosquito Fire to become more active. Officials are urging residents still in evacuation zones across Placer and El Dorado County to leave their homes...
Roseville City Council does not sign letter of support for respite center, but it could still be built
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville City Council did not sign a letter of support for The Gathering Inn's application for a 30-bed medical respite center at a Sept. 7 meeting. The Gathering Inn is a nonprofit serving people impacted by homelessness with a vision to end homelessness. It's proposing a 30-bed medical respite center at 300 Elefa Street, depending on site control and funding. A medical respite center cares for people experiencing homelessness who are too ill or injured to recover on the streets but aren't sick enough to be in a hospital.
1 dead in shooting at Natomas sports bar
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was killed Tuesday morning in a shooting at a Natomas sports bar. Officers with the Sacramento Police Department responded around 12:40 a.m. to reports of a shooting at Cheers Sports Bar on West El Camino Avenue. Police said a man was pronounced dead at...
Why is the fast lane labeled #1 on highways? | Why Guy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This week's Why Guy question comes from Erin Yee on Facebook: "Why is the slow lane on our highways the higher number? Fast lane is labeled #1." All U.S. Highways have the fast lane (the left lane) marked number one, followed by the next lane to the right as #2, and so on. The slowest lane will have the highest number.
'We work really hard for our money' | Modesto salon burglarized thousands of dollars in beauty products
MODESTO, Calif. — Thousands of dollars in beauty supplies were burglarized over the weekend at a Modesto beauty salon. It happened Sunday morning around 2:30 a.m. at the Paris Salon on Tully road. The salon manager believes the burglary took just minutes. A wide variety of beauty products belonging...
Why is there a big, red rabbit at Sacramento International Airport?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you noticed the big red rabbit at the Sacramento International Airport and wondered why it's there?. It turns out travelers started a tradition that has the rabbit making money for the airport — all by accident. Collecting coins has become a weekly thing for...
Cigarette sparks devastating house fire in Antelope
ANTELOPE, Calif. — A cigarette butt in the backyard of a now-charred house led to a large residential fire threatening nearby structures Monday, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Just after 1 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a two-story house fire on Rolling Field Court in Antelope. Firefighters put...
Sacramento police investigate man found dead at Executive Inn
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating the death of a man at the Executive Inn. Officials say they responded to a call about a body found at the 200 block of Bannon St. just after 11 a.m. Fire and medical arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead with at least one gunshot wound.
Protestors clash on Broadway over crime, homelessness
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Several businesses on Broadway have recently shut their doors due to safety concerns. Some neighbors in Land Park say it's the unhoused that are to blame and many of them gathered on Broadway to demand change but they were met with opposition Saturday. "I've never seen...
Annual Greek Festival returns to Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — As Peter Koulouris makes final preparations to transform a grass lot on the campus of Stockton's St. Basil's Greek Orthodox Church into an activity-filled festival grounds, a palpable sense of excitement is in the air. "This is an event we look forward to every year," Koulouris...
