ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josephine County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KTVL

Drone near Talent fire puts firefighting aircraft at risk

JACKSON COUNTY — An Oregon Department of Forestry helicopter was forced to land with a drone flying above a structure fire on Monday night. At around 5:45 pm, the structure fire broke out on the 5300 block of Pioneer Road in Jackson County, quickly spreading into the nearby wildland. This prompted a multi-agency response with ground and air resources. However, a drone flying above the fire forced Oregon Department of Forestry pilots to land due to safety concerns.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Ask 10: Who is maintaining sidewalk grass adjacent to Hilton Hotel?

Jackson County, OR — News 10 viewer Renee Spahn asked "Who’s responsibility is it to maintain the parking strip adjacent to the Hilton Hotel? It’s overgrown, and very very dry. Concerned neighbors in the area. Many of us who walk our dogs in the area have discussed the weeds, and the dryness being potentially hazardous. We no longer enjoy walking up & down Ellendale. As we have to walk on one side to keep our dogs out of that area."
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Several evacuation zones lifted for Rum Creek fire, now 80% contained

A sprinkling rain on Sunday and Monday has helped to cool the Rum Creek fire, preventing its spread and increasing containment to 80%. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office has lifted evacuation warnings for several zones. Firefighters are largely engaged in patrolling the fire's perimeter, putting out hot spots and collecting...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Josephine County, OR
Josephine County, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KTVL

Several crews respond to a structure fire on Pioneer Road in Medford

MEDFORD — UPDATE: 6:05 pm:. The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) wrote on Facebook, that a drone was spotted flying above the fire, and helicopters have been forced to land. "If you fly, we can't," the fire agency wrote. "Please land any drones in the area immediately. Aircraft will...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Recent lightning fire at Wildlife Images shows preparedness

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A recent fire tested just how ready the staff and animals at Wildlife Images are. A a strike from an August lightning storm caused a fire near one of the enclosures at the facility. Firefighters arrived quickly to put out the flames and staff hurried to assess the animals and if they would need to be evacuated. Fortunately, the fire was knocked down quickly and nobody was forced to leave.
GRANTS PASS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy