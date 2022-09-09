Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Albuquerque Officials Are Seeking Help Locating a TigerDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Donovan Curley—Age 48—Has Been Sentenced to 15 Years in PrisonDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The School District & the City of Albuquerque Are Teaming Up over Concerns about Wilson ParkDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Watch Out for Rhinovirus!Daniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
An Ex-Bookkeeper Has Admitted to Stealing $2 Million from Their EmployerDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho student named a top 300 middle school scientist in the U.S.
Elias Copeland, a student at The ASK Academy in Rio Rancho, has been named among the top 300 middle school scientists in the United States. He, along with Albuquerque’s Sebastian Stoker of the Albuquerque Institute of Mathematics and Science, were named Broadcom Masters. The announcement came from the Broadcom...
rrobserver.com
9.11: A day of emotion
(photos by Garrison Wells/Observer) Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull set the tone for the 9.11.2001 memorial Sunday at Vista Verde Memorial Park. A solemn, emotional day, he remembered where he was when it happened, then read the city’s proclamation to never forget. A crowd of around 50 attended the...
rrobserver.com
Cultural Celebration: UNM Health Sciences events to mark Hispanic Heritage Month
The University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center community will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a variety of events and discussions over the next four weeks. The 30-day observance, which spans Sept. 15 (Thursday) to Oct. 15, recognizes and celebrates the rich and diverse cultures, traditions, histories and important contributions of Hispanic individuals.
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho Players get the ‘Maine’ idea
This group of Rio Rancho Players seemingly enjoyed the work and results of “A Little Piece of Heaven,” staged earlier this year. The group is always seeking more volunteers, and not just “on stage,” but behind the scenes. (Herron photo) The wonderful thing about theater is...
rrobserver.com
Local brewery a celebration of science and engineering
We really want to focus and celebrate the local science and engineering that New Mexico has to offer. A lot of the state’s history is built in Los Alamos and Sandia — Brew Lab owner and engineer Scott Salvas. Brew Lab 101 Beer & Cider Co. is becoming...
rrobserver.com
Lovelace Women’s Hospital names Brenda Holley as Chief Nursing Officer
ALBUQUERQUE – Lovelace Health System has named Brenda Holley, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, CCRN-K, as the chief nursing officer (CNO) of Lovelace Women’s Hospital, effective Oct. 3, 2022. Holley has served as CNO for Lovelace Westside Hospital (LWSH) for the past three years and as assistant CNO prior to...
rrobserver.com
The kids are back: State Fair Jr. Livestock Show returns
WHEN: 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. Addie Owensby is spending the afternoon of her 18th birthday in the Swine Barn at the New Mexico State Fair, and that’s just fine with her. The Des Moines High School student, who lives on her family ranch in Folsom, in Union County, has been showing animals in the State Fair Junior Livestock Show since she was 9, so she is accustomed to being in barns on the Albuquerque fairgrounds this time of year.
rrobserver.com
Hatch favorite wins at state fair, Slate Street Billiards among contestants for best green chile burger
If you are looking for a green chile burger, looks like the best in New Mexico is from Sparky’s Burgers, Barbecue, & Espresso. The Hatch restaurant won the state fair’s annual Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge. In all, six restaurants went at it. People’s Choice Winner was Big Mike’s...
rrobserver.com
Man dies in hospital following August ABQ shooting
Homicide detectives have opened a new case after a man died a month after being shot on East Central. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the Aug. 16 death of Daniel Gardner, 37, is now being investigated as a homicide. Gallegos said police responded around 1 p.m. to a...
rrobserver.com
NM trial begins in opioid suit against three pharmacy chains: Walgreens, Walmart and Kroger pharmacies
The suit alleges Walgreens, Walmart and Kroger pharmacies failed to investigate suspicious opioid orders and reaped large profits selling addictive drugs to New Mexicans. New Mexico filed a wide-ranging opioid lawsuit in 2017 alleging that companies at all levels of the supply chain profited by selling large quantities of prescription painkillers throughout the state.
rrobserver.com
F-150 plows into home, motorcyclists critically injured in crashes over weekend
It was one of at least four serious crashes Albuquerque police investigated over a 13-hour period during the weekend, Rebecca Atkins, a police spokeswoman, said in a news release. At about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, a pedestrian was struck by a sedan while crossing the street near Central and Utah. Police...
rrobserver.com
GARY’S GLIMPSES: Governor brings good news for teachers to Rio Rancho
Among those present Monday morning in the Ernest Stapleton Elementary library were, from left, RRPS Superintendent Sue Cleveland, PED Secretary Kurt Steinhaus, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and RRSEU President and ESE teacher Bille Helean. (Herron photo) You’d better believe, if this new move by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham...
rrobserver.com
Albuquerque man sentenced to over 15 years in prison for carjacking, bank robbery and firearms violations
ALBUQUERQUE – Lante Porcha, 30, of Albuquerque, was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in prison for a carjacking that took place in the parking lot of Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque. On May 3, Porcha pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking, one count of using, carrying, and...
rrobserver.com
RRPS Board of Education submits its nine-item want list to state
This former Alliance Data building is where most of Rio Rancho Public Schools’ Career Technical Education courses will be taught, starting in August, 2023. The district is imploring the state legislature to dedicate a revenue stream for CTE here and throughout the state. (Gary Herron/Observer) List includes raises for...
rrobserver.com
Registration for the Rio Rancho Police Department’s Citizens’ Police Academy is open
(Rio Rancho) — The Rio Rancho Police Department is currently accepting applications for RRPD Citizens’ Police Academy Class 22-02. The goal of the Citizens’ Police Academy is to keep the Rio Rancho Police Department connected with the community. The academy provides citizens with a greater understanding of...
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho adopts infrastructure and capital improvement plan
The Rio Rancho Governing Body adopted the Final Infrastructure and Capital Improvement Plan (ICIP) for 2023 to 2028. Expected expenditures for the five-year period are close to $500 million, with more than half that figure — $266,731,049 — allocated to water: water production, wastewater treatment, and recycled water.
rrobserver.com
Governor visits RR Dems, demands people get out and vote
Video: Democrats cheered as Grisham approached the mic and she responded with a little dance. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham visited RR Sandoval County Democrats on September 7 to remind them what elections are about. And she did it in heels, while standing on a table with a busted knee. In...
rrobserver.com
La Cueva overwhelms Storm volleyball team at Metro; Rams place fourth
Cleveland High junior outside hitter Baylee Savage takes a cut at the Bears in Saturday’s championship match at Cibola High. (Photo courtesy of JOE GRIMANDO) About the only thing La Cueva didn’t win last year was the Albuquerque Metro Volleyball Championships. The Bears rectified that one blemish from...
rrobserver.com
It was a happy Homecoming for the Rams
Rio Rancho High School celebrated its 2022 Homecoming contest the evening of Sept. 9 with visiting Organ Mountain High School, picking off five passes thrown by the Knights and winning the game, 20-13. Here is an array of photos from prior to the game’s kickoff, all shot by Gary Herron.
rrobserver.com
Storm returns home for Stormcoming; injured Rams head to Hobbs
In a sentimental moment before Rio Rancho’s High School football game last Friday, the Rams handed a football bearing a “get well” message for the visiting Organ Mountain Knights, who have been agonizing after one of their senior two-way players. Abraham Romero was critically injured in a game earlier this season. This game “is about more than football,” Rams senior Chris Montoya Jr. said before the coin flip. (Herron photo)
