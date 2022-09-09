WHEN: 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. Addie Owensby is spending the afternoon of her 18th birthday in the Swine Barn at the New Mexico State Fair, and that’s just fine with her. The Des Moines High School student, who lives on her family ranch in Folsom, in Union County, has been showing animals in the State Fair Junior Livestock Show since she was 9, so she is accustomed to being in barns on the Albuquerque fairgrounds this time of year.

