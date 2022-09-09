ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

rrobserver.com

Rio Rancho student named a top 300 middle school scientist in the U.S.

Elias Copeland, a student at The ASK Academy in Rio Rancho, has been named among the top 300 middle school scientists in the United States. He, along with Albuquerque’s Sebastian Stoker of the Albuquerque Institute of Mathematics and Science, were named Broadcom Masters. The announcement came from the Broadcom...
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

9.11: A day of emotion

(photos by Garrison Wells/Observer) Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull set the tone for the 9.11.2001 memorial Sunday at Vista Verde Memorial Park. A solemn, emotional day, he remembered where he was when it happened, then read the city’s proclamation to never forget. A crowd of around 50 attended the...
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

Cultural Celebration: UNM Health Sciences events to mark Hispanic Heritage Month

The University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center community will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a variety of events and discussions over the next four weeks. The 30-day observance, which spans Sept. 15 (Thursday) to Oct. 15, recognizes and celebrates the rich and diverse cultures, traditions, histories and important contributions of Hispanic individuals.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Rio Rancho Players get the ‘Maine’ idea

This group of Rio Rancho Players seemingly enjoyed the work and results of “A Little Piece of Heaven,” staged earlier this year. The group is always seeking more volunteers, and not just “on stage,” but behind the scenes. (Herron photo) The wonderful thing about theater is...
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

Local brewery a celebration of science and engineering

We really want to focus and celebrate the local science and engineering that New Mexico has to offer. A lot of the state’s history is built in Los Alamos and Sandia — Brew Lab owner and engineer Scott Salvas. Brew Lab 101 Beer & Cider Co. is becoming...
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

The kids are back: State Fair Jr. Livestock Show returns

WHEN: 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. Addie Owensby is spending the afternoon of her 18th birthday in the Swine Barn at the New Mexico State Fair, and that’s just fine with her. The Des Moines High School student, who lives on her family ranch in Folsom, in Union County, has been showing animals in the State Fair Junior Livestock Show since she was 9, so she is accustomed to being in barns on the Albuquerque fairgrounds this time of year.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Man dies in hospital following August ABQ shooting

Homicide detectives have opened a new case after a man died a month after being shot on East Central. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the Aug. 16 death of Daniel Gardner, 37, is now being investigated as a homicide. Gallegos said police responded around 1 p.m. to a...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

NM trial begins in opioid suit against three pharmacy chains: Walgreens, Walmart and Kroger pharmacies

The suit alleges Walgreens, Walmart and Kroger pharmacies failed to investigate suspicious opioid orders and reaped large profits selling addictive drugs to New Mexicans. New Mexico filed a wide-ranging opioid lawsuit in 2017 alleging that companies at all levels of the supply chain profited by selling large quantities of prescription painkillers throughout the state.
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

GARY’S GLIMPSES: Governor brings good news for teachers to Rio Rancho

Among those present Monday morning in the Ernest Stapleton Elementary library were, from left, RRPS Superintendent Sue Cleveland, PED Secretary Kurt Steinhaus, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and RRSEU President and ESE teacher Bille Helean. (Herron photo) You’d better believe, if this new move by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham...
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

RRPS Board of Education submits its nine-item want list to state

This former Alliance Data building is where most of Rio Rancho Public Schools’ Career Technical Education courses will be taught, starting in August, 2023. The district is imploring the state legislature to dedicate a revenue stream for CTE here and throughout the state. (Gary Herron/Observer) List includes raises for...
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

Rio Rancho adopts infrastructure and capital improvement plan

The Rio Rancho Governing Body adopted the Final Infrastructure and Capital Improvement Plan (ICIP) for 2023 to 2028. Expected expenditures for the five-year period are close to $500 million, with more than half that figure — $266,731,049 — allocated to water: water production, wastewater treatment, and recycled water.
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

Governor visits RR Dems, demands people get out and vote

Video: Democrats cheered as Grisham approached the mic and she responded with a little dance. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham visited RR Sandoval County Democrats on September 7 to remind them what elections are about. And she did it in heels, while standing on a table with a busted knee. In...
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
rrobserver.com

La Cueva overwhelms Storm volleyball team at Metro; Rams place fourth

Cleveland High junior outside hitter Baylee Savage takes a cut at the Bears in Saturday’s championship match at Cibola High. (Photo courtesy of JOE GRIMANDO) About the only thing La Cueva didn’t win last year was the Albuquerque Metro Volleyball Championships. The Bears rectified that one blemish from...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

It was a happy Homecoming for the Rams

Rio Rancho High School celebrated its 2022 Homecoming contest the evening of Sept. 9 with visiting Organ Mountain High School, picking off five passes thrown by the Knights and winning the game, 20-13. Here is an array of photos from prior to the game’s kickoff, all shot by Gary Herron.
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

Storm returns home for Stormcoming; injured Rams head to Hobbs

In a sentimental moment before Rio Rancho’s High School football game last Friday, the Rams handed a football bearing a “get well” message for the visiting Organ Mountain Knights, who have been agonizing after one of their senior two-way players. Abraham Romero was critically injured in a game earlier this season. This game “is about more than football,” Rams senior Chris Montoya Jr. said before the coin flip. (Herron photo)
RIO RANCHO, NM

