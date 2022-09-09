ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
beckershospitalreview.com

HCA president to retire after 40 years

Bruce Moore, president of service line and operations integration at HCA Healthcare, will retire at the end of the year after a 40-year career with the Nashville, Tenn.-based company. Mr. Moore, who joined HCA as a staff auditor in 1982, has contributed to HCA's growth throughout his time with the...
