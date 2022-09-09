ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

Wayfair is struggling, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Home Depot has posted growth under all sorts of challenging conditions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks Billionaires Are Buying as the Market Plunges

David Tepper and Appaloosa Management made a big bet on Salesforce stock in the second quarter. Steven Cohen and Point72 bought shares of Dexcom, a company that makes blood-sugar monitors for diabetic patients. Daniel Loeb and Third Point Capital acquired shares of media-giant Walt Disney for the first time. You’re...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 163% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Datadog has maintained rapid growth in its revenue even in the face of an economic slowdown. The company had 2,420 customers spending at least $100,000 annually in the second quarter, up 54% year over year. One Wall Street investment bank is betting on major upside in Datadog stock. You’re reading...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Software#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Eps
Motley Fool

I Bonds: A Guaranteed 9.62% Yield -- but There's a Catch

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Series I savings bonds, better known as I...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

3 Real Estate Market Predictions for the Rest of 2022

Available housing inventory on the market has been increasing. Prices are starting to decline, but the benefits of that to buyers are being offset by higher mortgage rates. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Is Everyone Talking About Roku Stock?

Roku shares are trading 86% below the all-time highs hit last July. Active users, revenue, and engagement are at record highs, but the near-term outlook is brutal. Investors have forgotten about Roku, but it could bounce back if streaming services pay up to get noticed on the platform. You’re reading...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Motley Fool

How Low Will Nvidia Stock Go?

The stock has dropped some 60% from its peak in late 2021 and could fall further. Nvidia fetches a high valuation, but it does so for good reason as its addressable markets expand rapidly and its long-term outlook is promising. Even if the company's stock pulls back further, now is...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Alibaba, MercadoLibre, and Sea Limited Stocks Plunged Tuesday

A key measure of inflation jumped more than anticipated. A long-term outlook makes these stocks compelling opportunities. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Carvana Stock Is Falling Again Today

Investors are still digesting yesterday's disappointing inflation report. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Apple Stock Popped Wednesday Morning

Evidence continues to mount for strong pre-sales of the iPhone 14. One analyst believes this will give way to weakening demand and lower revenue next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why CF Acquisition Corp. VI Triumphed Today

Rumble, the entity that is to be merged into the SPAC, has nominated six people for the post-merger board of directors. That list is topped by Rumble founder and CEO Chris Pavlovski. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Johnson & Johnson Was Such a Healthy Stock Today

The company announced a new $5 billion stock repurchase authorization. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

D-Wave Quantum Inc.

Prev. Close $7.80 Div. (Yield) $0.00 (0.0%) 52-Wk Range $5.40 - $13.23 Avg. Daily Vol. 307,913. The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Read the most recent pitches from players about QBTS. Leaderboard. Find the members with the highest scoring picks in QBTS. Score...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Netflix Were Climbing Higher on Wednesday

The "Wall Street Journal" reported Wednesday that Netflix expects to reach 40 million viewers with its ad service by Q3 2023. Two Wall Street analysts came out with research notes that carried opposing viewpoints on where Netflix is headed. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Kinder Morgan Stock Jumped Wednesday

Natural gas prices shot through the roof Wednesday on fresh macro developments. The rally gave investors a reason to bet on Kinder Morgan, one of the hottest natural gas stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Volta Stock Rocketed Higher Today

A major Detroit automaker announced a plan to prepare its dealerships to sell more EVs. President Joe Biden touted recent federal legislation that will support the adoption of EVs, and announced the federal government's first allocation of funding to build charging stations in 35 states. You’re reading a free article...
DETROIT, MI
Motley Fool

What Could Happen to Polygon After the Ethereum Merge This September?

Polygon's upside is difficult to ignore even in a bear market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Enovix Stock Zoomed Nearly 10% Higher Today

An analyst reiterates his hearty buy recommendation on the stock. He feels that the share price could zoom a further 64% higher. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy