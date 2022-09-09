ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

This Bank of America Mortgage Makes Homeownership More Affordable

Eligible first-time buyers could benefit from this affordable home loan solution. Bank of America is committed to providing more affordable homeownership solutions. The bank's brand-new Community Affordable Loan Solution™ is a no down payment, no closing costs home loan solution for eligible first-time buyers. Find out what you need...
REAL ESTATE
FOXBusiness

Today’s mortgage rates: 30-year rates dive below 6% | September 8, 2022

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
REAL ESTATE
CNET

Here Are Mortgage Rates for Sept. 13, 2022: Rates Go Up

A couple of closely followed mortgage rates are now higher. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both moved higher Tuesday. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also floated up. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up...
BUSINESS
The Intercept

After Refusing Loan Forgiveness, Bank of America Hits PPP Borrowers With Inscrutable “Finance Charges”

Bank of America has refused to forgive some of the loans it made to small business owners through the Paycheck Protection Program. An early Covid-era program that gave business owners money to cover payroll and other costs to help keep them afloat during the pandemic, the loans were supposed to be forgiven if used correctly. But Bank of America forced borrowers to use its own opaque portal, rather than the Small Business Administration’s, giving business owners limited recourse to appeal when their applications for forgiveness were rejected.
CREDITS & LOANS
CNET

Student Loans: When You Can Apply to Get Up to $20K in Student Debt Canceled

As much as $20,000 of student loan debt could soon be forgiven in the coming months for those who owe money on student loans. In addition to the cancellation, if you made payments on your student loans during the moratorium, you can request a refund from your loan servicer. If you're not eligible for the student loan forgiveness -- or if you'll still owe money after the debt is canceled -- you won't have to make a payment until January 2023.
EDUCATION
nationalinterest.org

Student Loan Servicer: Borrowers’ Payments Will Be Auto-Debited on Sept 1

Since taking office, Biden has so far canceled roughly $32 billion of student loan debt for more than 1.5 million borrowers. Some student loan borrowers on Thursday were surprised to find out that they received a notice from the student loan servicer Nelnet that their next payment would be automatically debited beginning in September, according to a CBS News report.
EDUCATION
FOXBusiness

High mortgage rates drive borrowers to ARMs for savings, expert says

Homebuyers vying to gain a foothold in the housing market are dealing with affordability issues such as high borrowing rates and home prices. With interest rates on fixed-rate loans on the rise, homebuyers may be weighing their options. For some, that could mean sidelining their search until prices or mortgage...
REAL ESTATE
CNET

Mortgage Interest Rates Today for Sept. 12, 2022: Rates Increase

A variety of notable mortgage rates saw growth Monday. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both grew. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also cruised higher. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this year, what happens...
BUSINESS
Money

How to Get a Home Improvement Loan

Home improvement projects can increase the equity in your home and improve your quality of life. Each of these pros is hugely important, and so is the actual process of financing your home renovation. Home improvement loans work in different ways and can serve different functions. There are government-backed programs,...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers who combined their debt balances with a spouse are blocked from Biden's one-time debt relief

Law prohibits student-loan borrowers with spousal loans to separate them into direct loans. This blocks them from qualifying for Biden's debt cancellation of $10,000 to $20,000 for federal borrowers. A bill recently passed the Senate that would allow those borrowers to separate their loans. Millions of federal student-loan borrowers will...
U.S. POLITICS
Motley Fool

I Bonds: A Guaranteed 9.62% Yield -- but There's a Catch

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Series I savings bonds, better known as I...
ECONOMY
CNET

Best Jumbo CD Rates for September 2022

A certificate of deposit, or CD, is a specialized savings account that offers a fixed-rate annual percentage yield (APY). According to Bankrate, the average APY for a 1-year CD is 0.65% -- considerably higher than the 0.13% average interest rate for savings accounts nationwide. Unlike a traditional savings or money market account, which lets you access your funds at any point, CDs restrict access until a set date -- the maturity date. And if you withdraw early, you'll be penalized for some portion of the interest you'd earned.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Hill

Warren warns Navient taking ‘advantage’ of borrowers in suggesting refinance of student loans

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Tuesday accused student loan servicing giant Navient of pushing its borrowers to refinance their federal loans into private ones, which would make them ineligible for a loan forgiveness program announced by President Biden. Under a plan unveiled by the White House last month, individuals making less than $125,000 would qualify…
U.S. POLITICS

