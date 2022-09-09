Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Bank of America just launched a zero-down-payment mortgage for first-time homebuyers — here are 9 more lenders with similar programs
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Bank of America recently announced a...
This Bank of America Mortgage Makes Homeownership More Affordable
Eligible first-time buyers could benefit from this affordable home loan solution. Bank of America is committed to providing more affordable homeownership solutions. The bank's brand-new Community Affordable Loan Solution™ is a no down payment, no closing costs home loan solution for eligible first-time buyers. Find out what you need...
FOXBusiness
Today’s mortgage rates: 30-year rates dive below 6% | September 8, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
CNET
Here Are Mortgage Rates for Sept. 13, 2022: Rates Go Up
A couple of closely followed mortgage rates are now higher. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both moved higher Tuesday. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also floated up. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Are Student Loans Being Forgiven After 10 Years?
President Joe Biden announced the much-anticipated administration's plan for loan forgiveness on Aug. 24 and one of the provisions is that it will forgive loan balances after 10 years of payments --...
After Refusing Loan Forgiveness, Bank of America Hits PPP Borrowers With Inscrutable “Finance Charges”
Bank of America has refused to forgive some of the loans it made to small business owners through the Paycheck Protection Program. An early Covid-era program that gave business owners money to cover payroll and other costs to help keep them afloat during the pandemic, the loans were supposed to be forgiven if used correctly. But Bank of America forced borrowers to use its own opaque portal, rather than the Small Business Administration’s, giving business owners limited recourse to appeal when their applications for forgiveness were rejected.
Business Insider
A 24-year-old who paid off her student loans in 2 years says other borrowers deserve more forgiveness
Clarisse Sison, 24, paid off $47,199 in student loans in just two years. Sison says she had an advantage because she worked at a bank, and she knows how loans work. She supports student-loan forgiveness, saying, "$10,000 is really, really low for a lot of people." Before she even graduated...
Here’s how student loan forgiveness could impact your credit score
President Joe Biden announced broad student loan forgiveness of up to $10,000 to $20,000 for most federal borrowers Wednesday. That’s good news—even though it might cause recipients’ credit scores to temporarily dip. Multiple factors make up a credit score in the U.S., including total credit usage—also known...
CNET
Student Loans: When You Can Apply to Get Up to $20K in Student Debt Canceled
As much as $20,000 of student loan debt could soon be forgiven in the coming months for those who owe money on student loans. In addition to the cancellation, if you made payments on your student loans during the moratorium, you can request a refund from your loan servicer. If you're not eligible for the student loan forgiveness -- or if you'll still owe money after the debt is canceled -- you won't have to make a payment until January 2023.
Why Dave Ramsey's Recommended Minimum Down Payment Will Surprise You
Dave Ramsey ideally believes you should pay cash for a house, but his recommended minimum down payment is surprisingly low. Dave Ramsey recommends paying cash for a house when possible. However, he says it's OK for first-time buyers to put as little as 5% to 10% down on a home.
nationalinterest.org
Student Loan Servicer: Borrowers’ Payments Will Be Auto-Debited on Sept 1
Since taking office, Biden has so far canceled roughly $32 billion of student loan debt for more than 1.5 million borrowers. Some student loan borrowers on Thursday were surprised to find out that they received a notice from the student loan servicer Nelnet that their next payment would be automatically debited beginning in September, according to a CBS News report.
CNBC
While you wait for student debt forgiveness, 'don't refinance your federal loans,' warns expert: Do these 5 things instead
While waiting for student loan forgiveness from the federal government, there are steps you should take. There are also a few moves you'll likely want to avoid. For one, "don't refinance your federal loans if you expect to receive forgiveness," said higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz. The application for student...
FOXBusiness
High mortgage rates drive borrowers to ARMs for savings, expert says
Homebuyers vying to gain a foothold in the housing market are dealing with affordability issues such as high borrowing rates and home prices. With interest rates on fixed-rate loans on the rise, homebuyers may be weighing their options. For some, that could mean sidelining their search until prices or mortgage...
CNET
Mortgage Interest Rates Today for Sept. 12, 2022: Rates Increase
A variety of notable mortgage rates saw growth Monday. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both grew. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also cruised higher. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this year, what happens...
How to Get a Home Improvement Loan
Home improvement projects can increase the equity in your home and improve your quality of life. Each of these pros is hugely important, and so is the actual process of financing your home renovation. Home improvement loans work in different ways and can serve different functions. There are government-backed programs,...
Student-loan borrowers who combined their debt balances with a spouse are blocked from Biden's one-time debt relief
Law prohibits student-loan borrowers with spousal loans to separate them into direct loans. This blocks them from qualifying for Biden's debt cancellation of $10,000 to $20,000 for federal borrowers. A bill recently passed the Senate that would allow those borrowers to separate their loans. Millions of federal student-loan borrowers will...
Student loan forgiveness makes it ‘possible to build wealth’ for a generation that fell behind
One of the first things Kyla Neese thought about after President Joe Biden announced his plan to forgive between $10,000 to $20,000 in student loan debt last month was that they would now be able to save for a house. The 25-year-old, who uses they/them pronouns, told Fortune they can...
Motley Fool
I Bonds: A Guaranteed 9.62% Yield -- but There's a Catch
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Series I savings bonds, better known as I...
CNET
Best Jumbo CD Rates for September 2022
A certificate of deposit, or CD, is a specialized savings account that offers a fixed-rate annual percentage yield (APY). According to Bankrate, the average APY for a 1-year CD is 0.65% -- considerably higher than the 0.13% average interest rate for savings accounts nationwide. Unlike a traditional savings or money market account, which lets you access your funds at any point, CDs restrict access until a set date -- the maturity date. And if you withdraw early, you'll be penalized for some portion of the interest you'd earned.
Warren warns Navient taking ‘advantage’ of borrowers in suggesting refinance of student loans
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Tuesday accused student loan servicing giant Navient of pushing its borrowers to refinance their federal loans into private ones, which would make them ineligible for a loan forgiveness program announced by President Biden. Under a plan unveiled by the White House last month, individuals making less than $125,000 would qualify…
