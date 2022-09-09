PHOTOS: Vintage car show rolls through Lake George
By Jay Petrequin
WWLP
5 days ago
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, the Lake George sidewalks were packed with pedestrians. Some were on foot, searching for something special to see. Others were camped out on lawn chairs, next to parking lots with paid parking for the busy weekend ahead. On the side of a busy Route 9, they knew that the sights would come to them at the Adirondack Nationals Car Show.
This year’s show runs from Sept. 8-11 in the village, spanning both Charles R. Wood Festival Commons and the front property of Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center. Thousands of classic cars, spanning eras and points of origin, came to the village for a weekend of show-and-shine by day, and cruises down Canada Street by night.
While many cars show bright colors, some have more specific angles. A couple replica cop cars flashed their lights from their places in the park. Nearby, one car’s black paint had a bit of a different makeup – as demonstrated by its owner, who crouched, drawing racing stripes onto it with chalk.
“This car has looked like this for about three years,” said Gwen Clark, of Massachusetts, next to her chalkboard-painted vintage Chevrolet Camaro. “I haven’t had that much time to work on it, and I’m trying to decide what kind of stripes I want to put on it. I’m just drawing stripes to see how I like them, and maybe tomorrow I’ll wipe them off and try some different stripes.”
Clark recently opened her own garage – Gwen’s Cars – and may put her name or the business’ on the door of the Chevy. Passersby gave her some suggestions for other things to draw. She says she’ll consider the suggestions.
The Adirondack Nationals Car Show is a beloved annual tradition for motorists – Clark has come for years herself. For others, it’s been generations. At the Fort William Henry lot, a black Chrysler is coupled by a plaque telling the story of the four generations of family history behind it.
“My grandfather worked at a Chrysler dealership, and my father always had Chryslers, and it got passed onto me,” said Mike Cummings of Saratoga Springs. “It means a lot that I kept the family tradition going, and I’m a Mopar guy – all my cars at home are Mopar vehicles.”
On Wednesday morning, Glens Falls Middle School and Glens Falls High School entered lockdown after a student reported seeing what was believed to be a weapon in a fellow student's possession at the middle school, located at 10 Quade St. Glens Falls City School District announced the lockdown's end on Facebook around 11 a.m., after the student has been removed from the building.
FORT EDWARD – Friday marked the third day a boat remained stuck on the Hudson River. The boat operator made a wrong turn and ended up on a rock ledge in the town of Fort Edward. Six people from out of the area were on the boat. They were...
If you're looking for a fun and unique way to explore the outdoors this summer, look no further than Revolution Rail Co. This exciting bike rail will take you through the scenic landscape of Upstate New York, keep reading to learn more.
This weekend, the Moreau Community Center prepares to blow the block down at its South Glens Falls headquarters. The annual Moreau Community Center Block Party is set with food, exhibitors, and a glimpse into how the center helps the South Glens Falls and Moreau communities.
A man from Gloversville is accused of leading police on a multi-city chase. It all began just before 1:30 in the morning last Friday in the village of Fonda. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department says Steven Horton tried to rear-end a sheriff’s patrol vehicle. When police tried to...
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car vs. motorcycle accident in the Town of Galway. Officers responded to the incident on September 10 at approximately 8 in the evening. Police say 46-year-old Chad Jazwinski was traveling westbound and struck a vehicle that had been traveling eastbound on...
POWNAL, Vt. — A woman involved in a motorcycle crash in Vermont on Saturday has died. Police said two people were ejected from the motorcycle during a crash on Route 7 in Pownal after hitting a car that was attempting to make a left-hand turn. Officials say the motorcycle...
FERRISBURGH, Vt. — Police have located an 81-year-old woman with dementia who was reported missing on Monday morning. Vermont State Police said Beverly Ross, of Ferrisburgh, was found safe and in good health around 2 p.m. on Green Meadow Lane. She was originally reported missing from her home on...
The home is everything a wealthy industrialist might have dreamed of at the turn of the 20th century. A palatial Italian Renaissance mansion tucked in the small Mohawk Valley city of Amsterdam, the property’s many elegant attributes include a summer sleeping porch, solarium, five large fireplaces, a library, skylights, vaulted ceilings and stylish light fixtures.
HAGAMAN, NY (WRGB) — The Montgomery County Sherriff's Office say they have arrested a Hagaman man, accused of DWI and other charges. 37-year-old Ihor Seledets was stopped on September 9th in the Village of Hagaman. The sheriff's office is also accusing Seledet with providing a false name to deputies.
WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.
Comments / 0