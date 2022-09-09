ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

PHOTOS: Vintage car show rolls through Lake George

By Jay Petrequin
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32xEgd_0hp2Q3hC00

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, the Lake George sidewalks were packed with pedestrians. Some were on foot, searching for something special to see. Others were camped out on lawn chairs, next to parking lots with paid parking for the busy weekend ahead. On the side of a busy Route 9, they knew that the sights would come to them at the Adirondack Nationals Car Show.

This year’s show runs from Sept. 8-11 in the village, spanning both Charles R. Wood Festival Commons and the front property of Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center. Thousands of classic cars, spanning eras and points of origin, came to the village for a weekend of show-and-shine by day, and cruises down Canada Street by night.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Debb_0hp2Q3hC00
    Gwen Clark, of Massachusetts, draws racing stripes on her Chevy Camaro in chalk, envisioning decoration she hopes to add to the car in the near future. Clark’s car was one of hundreds at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George, N.Y. on Friday for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44uCWI_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars visit downtown Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21SMoa_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars visit downtown Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ZKZ7_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars visit downtown Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XaR8Y_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jgqlC_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b8tjp_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lIc5L_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kP5vl_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H8fHj_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48byoy_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YA2zS_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H3d8b_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oxXQe_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tcyyt_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AKDBg_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ktcet_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yLuJW_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3syjON_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W4qSj_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GwiI2_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F9ZPg_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LgzSB_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gr8zx_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DyVGh_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mIGSo_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FmgbK_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RdDKy_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RF9Ig_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fgNHo_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qYgKn_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Cars show and shine at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uv9cR_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WsBh9_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=204BMN_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14M0bs_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gY9Gy_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R3Arv_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bwhH1_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zmkYh_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fHvqU_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Fort William Henry in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F1eVF_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Fort William Henry in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BO5mK_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Fort William Henry in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gExlU_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Fort William Henry in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DourL_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Fort William Henry in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NK0Sn_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Fort William Henry in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sSGce_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Fort William Henry in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XCmR0_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Fort William Henry in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JrI0d_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Fort William Henry in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FulZC_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Fort William Henry in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e4EBG_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Fort William Henry in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1axztq_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Fort William Henry in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fYn4K_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Fort William Henry in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ZwiV_0hp2Q3hC00
    Cars show and shine at Fort William Henry in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

While many cars show bright colors, some have more specific angles. A couple replica cop cars flashed their lights from their places in the park. Nearby, one car’s black paint had a bit of a different makeup – as demonstrated by its owner, who crouched, drawing racing stripes onto it with chalk.

“This car has looked like this for about three years,” said Gwen Clark, of Massachusetts, next to her chalkboard-painted vintage Chevrolet Camaro. “I haven’t had that much time to work on it, and I’m trying to decide what kind of stripes I want to put on it. I’m just drawing stripes to see how I like them, and maybe tomorrow I’ll wipe them off and try some different stripes.”

PHOTOS: Glens Falls school year gets running start

Clark recently opened her own garage – Gwen’s Cars – and may put her name or the business’ on the door of the Chevy. Passersby gave her some suggestions for other things to draw. She says she’ll consider the suggestions.

The Adirondack Nationals Car Show is a beloved annual tradition for motorists – Clark has come for years herself. For others, it’s been generations. At the Fort William Henry lot, a black Chrysler is coupled by a plaque telling the story of the four generations of family history behind it.

“My grandfather worked at a Chrysler dealership, and my father always had Chryslers, and it got passed onto me,” said Mike Cummings of Saratoga Springs. “It means a lot that I kept the family tradition going, and I’m a Mopar guy – all my cars at home are Mopar vehicles.”

Man walking 22 miles for veterans on Sept. 11

At Charles R. Wood Festival Commons, the collection of cars was coupled by an alley of vendors, selling everything from car parts and t-shirts to fried food and drink to fight the sun.

The schedule runs through the whole weekend, with more show-and-shine and racing on Saturday. On Sunday, winners will be judged in various categories from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Fort William Henry.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls schools spend morning in lockdown

On Wednesday morning, Glens Falls Middle School and Glens Falls High School entered lockdown after a student reported seeing what was believed to be a weapon in a fellow student's possession at the middle school, located at 10 Quade St. Glens Falls City School District announced the lockdown's end on Facebook around 11 a.m., after the student has been removed from the building.
GLENS FALLS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
Lake George, NY
Government
Lake George, NY
Cars
State
Massachusetts State
City
Lake George, NY
WNYT

Boat still stuck on the Hudson River

FORT EDWARD – Friday marked the third day a boat remained stuck on the Hudson River. The boat operator made a wrong turn and ended up on a rock ledge in the town of Fort Edward. Six people from out of the area were on the boat. They were...
FORT EDWARD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Adirondack Park#Vehicles#Vintage Car#Vehicle Shows#Chevy
WNYT

High-speed chase leads to list of charges for Gloversville man

A man from Gloversville is accused of leading police on a multi-city chase. It all began just before 1:30 in the morning last Friday in the village of Fonda. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department says Steven Horton tried to rear-end a sheriff’s patrol vehicle. When police tried to...
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
WNYT

Motorcyclist killed in NY-29 crash

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car vs. motorcycle accident in the Town of Galway. Officers responded to the incident on September 10 at approximately 8 in the evening. Police say 46-year-old Chad Jazwinski was traveling westbound and struck a vehicle that had been traveling eastbound on...
GALWAY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
mynbc5.com

NY woman dies in motorcycle crash in Vermont

POWNAL, Vt. — A woman involved in a motorcycle crash in Vermont on Saturday has died. Police said two people were ejected from the motorcycle during a crash on Route 7 in Pownal after hitting a car that was attempting to make a left-hand turn. Officials say the motorcycle...
POWNAL, VT
mynbc5.com

Police searching for missing Vermont woman

FERRISBURGH, Vt. — Police have located an 81-year-old woman with dementia who was reported missing on Monday morning. Vermont State Police said Beverly Ross, of Ferrisburgh, was found safe and in good health around 2 p.m. on Green Meadow Lane. She was originally reported missing from her home on...
FERRISBURGH, VT
Syracuse.com

Must-see Upstate NY house: This Amsterdam mansion is everything a wealthy industrialist might have dreamed of

The home is everything a wealthy industrialist might have dreamed of at the turn of the 20th century. A palatial Italian Renaissance mansion tucked in the small Mohawk Valley city of Amsterdam, the property’s many elegant attributes include a summer sleeping porch, solarium, five large fireplaces, a library, skylights, vaulted ceilings and stylish light fixtures.
AMSTERDAM, NY
WRGB

Traffic stop leads to DWI and other charges for Hagaman man

HAGAMAN, NY (WRGB) — The Montgomery County Sherriff's Office say they have arrested a Hagaman man, accused of DWI and other charges. 37-year-old Ihor Seledets was stopped on September 9th in the Village of Hagaman. The sheriff's office is also accusing Seledet with providing a false name to deputies.
HAGAMAN, NY
WWLP

WWLP

30K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy