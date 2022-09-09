Read full article on original website
Breathitt County native creating Harvard organization for Appalachian Students
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Aiming to provide a sense of community for Appalachian students, one Breathitt County native and Harvard student is in the process of creating a campus organization for Appalachians. Harvard College sophomore and government major Cameron Snowden founded the Harvard College Appalachian Student Association (HAPPSA) along with...
Peoples Bank donates more than $20,000 to flood relief
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - More donations are coming in for flood relief to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. Peoples Bank donated a check worth $21,656 to the organization last week. The bank matched the first $10,000 donated by the public. $11,656 were donated at Peoples Bank branches. “Peoples Bank is...
Long-term flood recovery committees start in various counties
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Various counties across the region have begun implementing long-term flood recovery plans, understanding cleanup could take years. “The way the committees work is that the community as a whole commits to taking on various responsibilities to help rebuild houses, emotional health for people,” said Bailey Richards, the downtown Hazard coordinator.
Continued rental aid available in 12 Kentucky counties
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency officials say continued rental assistance may be available for people in 12 eastern Kentucky counties who were affected by flooding in July. The counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley. To be eligible,...
‘Cocktails for Cancer’ to be held for cancer research, flood relief
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - September is Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month, and it holds a special meaning for one WYMT staff member. Sports Anchor Courtney Layne Brewer was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2015. She had a 3-inch by 4-inch tumor on her thyroid, but after radiation therapy, by 2017, her...
Black Gold Festival Committee Chairman gives preview on festival
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Black Gold Festival committee members and others involved in festival prep were out setting up in downtown Hazard on Wednesday. “This year its just a different feeling because there are so many people that are hurting, that have lost so much this year,” said Black Gold Festival Committee Chairman Terry Feltner. “We’re hoping that we can give everybody an opportunity to have some fun for a few days and get their minds off of what’s been going on.”
Flood death count increases to 40, Gov. Andy Beshear announces
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The death toll continues to increase after the flooding in July. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll is now at 40. “Sadly, this individual was lost during clean-up efforts in Pike County,” said Beshear. “Each of these individuals is a child of God, and we mourn with all of their loved ones and all of Eastern Kentucky.”
Pike County Libraries hosts Fairy Tea Party on Pikeville Story Trail
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville’s Story Trail at Bob Amos Park helps families get out of the house, enjoy nature, and read a good book. On Tuesday, July 13, families of fairies and gnomes came out to enjoy a new story, have a tea party, and meet the fairy queen.
Hatfield & McCoy Heritage Days set to kick off for first time since 2019
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Hatfield and McCoy Heritage Days is an annual event that celebrates and remembers the history and heritage of the region, but was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. From Friday, September 16 to Sunday, September 18, Heritage Days is set to kick off once again.
Plenty of events set to kick off in Pikeville, drawing folks in while helping support local businesses - 6pm
Hatfield & McCoy Heritage Days set to kick off for first time since 2019 - 6pm. Through the Howard H. Baker Jr. Center of Public Policy, former governors Phil Bredesen and Bill Haslam are teaming up to co-host a podcast aiming to prove bi-partisanship is still possible in American politics.
Missing Pike County woman found safe
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Police say Drema Gibson has been found and is safe. Police in one Eastern Kentucky city are asking for your help to find a missing woman. Officials with the Pikeville Police Department are looking for Drema Gibson. She was last seen just after lunchtime on...
Police searching for missing woman in Pike County
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Eastern Kentucky city are asking for your help to find a missing woman. Officials with the Pikeville Police Department are looking for Drema Gibson. She was last seen just after lunchtime on Saturday getting into a van on U.S. 23 in the city...
Volunteers share work, faith in eastern Kentucky disaster zone
HAZARD, Ky. — Local volunteers are working to help in areas of eastern Kentucky hardest hit by floods. As efforts continue weeks after the disaster, residents are just beginning to scratch the surface of the devastation. About a dozen volunteers from the Grace Point Community Church in Erlanger, Kentucky,...
Students, staff remember school employee who died in crash
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - For students at Floyd Central High School, lunch has been a time many look forward to. “She definitely made the lunch room a happier place,” Karli Rose, a senior at Floyd Central High School, said. Whether it’s singing “Happy Birthday” in her native language...
Victim identified in Floyd County deadly crash
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - At least one person has died following an early morning crash in Floyd County. The coroner’s office confirmed to WYMT the victim was a woman identified as 73-year-old Sok Snyder of Langley. Officials say the crash happened after 6:00 a.m. as Snyder was attempting...
Two people in southeastern Ky. charged with attempted murder
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in connection with attempted murder. Deputies said William Hubbard, 26, of Barbourville and Alice Honeycutt, 44, of Flat Lick blocked a man in his car on KY 223. Deputies added the pair then hit the victim in the “head multiple times with brass knuckles.”
Pikeville Story Trail - 11:00 p.m.
Through the Howard H. Baker Jr. Center of Public Policy, former governors Phil Bredesen and Bill Haslam are teaming up to co-host a podcast aiming to prove bi-partisanship is still possible in American politics.
Pike County man arrested for unlawful imprisonment
PIKE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police arrested a Pike County man after they say he was holding a woman and two children hostage in a bathroom. The incident happened on September 3. According to an arrest citation written by KSP Post 9 Trooper Billy Ball, he and Trooper Combs were called to a home for a domestic violence complaint. When they arrived, witnesses told the troopers Aaron L. Coleman, 29, of Left Fork, was holding three people hostage including two children.
Residents in 13 counties can apply for DUA
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The state is accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or DUA, for Lee County, after it was added to the list of 13 counties eligible for individual assistance due to July’s historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The total number of counties eligible for DUA...
Picture perfect weather with pleasant temps continues
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After another chilly start, it is going to be another day in paradise across the mountains. Get out and enjoy it. It won’t be long before we are reminded of what season we are still in for a few days. Today and Tonight. Some patchy...
