Indiana Daily Student
Indiana football’s offensive productivity is prevalent, but consistency remains a concern
Indiana football heads into week three undefeated and with a conference win already under its belt, but the feelings around the locker room aren’t sanguine. After the team’s late arrival to last Saturday’s win over the University of Idaho, the focus through practice this week is consistency.
Indiana Daily Student
‘Exciting for the state’: No. 15 Indiana men’s soccer to take on No. 20 Butler on Wednesday
Indiana men’s soccer is slowly finding its form again. The Hoosiers bounced back from a winless start to the season with a 2-0-0-mark last week to close out their recent home stand. Beyond the positive results, the team showed a glimpse of its potential to be consistently dangerous on the attacking end all while earning a pair of clean sheets.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer reschedules three home October matches
Indiana men’s soccer has rescheduled three of its home matches for October, according to a press release. The news is due to the postponement of the Sept. 3 matchup between the Hoosiers and the University of Notre Dame, which was called off in response to inclement weather. The intrastate match will now be at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 in Bill Armstrong Stadium.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana field hockey rolls to a five-game win streak, longest since 2014
It was another successful weekend for Indiana field hockey as the team went 2-0 to extend its win streak to five games, the most wins in a row since the team’s 2014 season. Indiana improved its overall record to 5-2 after beating Ball State University on Friday and Bellarmine University on Sunday at the IU Field Hockey Complex.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana cross country women place second, men place third at Redhawk Rumble to open season
Indiana cross country started its season with promising results as two Indiana runners finished in the top three at the Redhawk Rumble on Sept. 3 in Oxford, Ohio. Fourteen Indiana runners competed in the competition that included host Miami University and the University of Cincinnati. The Hoosiers placed third overall...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s soccer extends clean sheet streak thanks to Jamie Gerstenberg
While the Bloomington weather was unpredictable Sunday afternoon for Indiana women’s soccer’s non-conference clash against the University of Memphis, one constant remained the same: sophomore goalkeeper Jamie Gerstenberg not allowing any goals. The Hoosiers successfully extended their defensive scoreless streak against the reigning American Athletic Conference Tournament champions...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s soccer draws Memphis 0-0, records fifth scoreless match of the season
The Indiana women’s soccer team drew the University of Memphis 0-0 on Sunday in Bloomington, marking its fifth scoreless draw of the season. The match was played on a soaked, muddy field with a heavy downpour of rain throughout the final 50 minutes. Despite the less-than-ideal conditions, head coach...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Club Ice Hockey aims to defend the Tri-State Collegiate Hockey League Championship
After ending last season with three straight losses at the American Collegiate Hockey Association Nationals immediately following a 15-game win streak and Tri-State Collegiate Hockey League Championship, Club Ice Hockey at Indiana enters the 2022-2023 season looking to repeat and build on its success from a year ago. Andrew Weiss...
Indiana Daily Student
Parlor Doughnuts offers unique doughnut flavors and coffee in downtown Bloomington
Parlor Doughnuts, a new doughnut shop, opened a store on Kirkwood Avenue last April, just before the end of the 2021-2022 school year. Parlor Doughnuts offers gluten free and vegan options, along with more than 20 flavors of their famous layered doughnuts, which are made up of layers of buttery dough that is fried to be crisp on the outside and fluffy on the inside, according to Parlor Doughnuts’ website.
Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: IU should display this heart-breaking exhibit for longer than a month
Tom Fox dedicated his last month alive to showing what a man living with AIDS looks like. He gave up a month of privacy and serenity to bring light to the disease that was running rampant through the gay community in the ‘80s. His hope was to help just one person open their mind.
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington man arrested Monday night after seen chasing people on Kirkwood with knife
A Bloomington man was arrested Monday night in connection with chasing after and threatening people on Kirkwood Avenue with a knife, Bloomington Police Capt. Ryan Pedigo said. Police were dispatched to Kirkwood after people reported a man chasing others with a knife. When officers from the IU Police Department attempted to take the suspect, Ty Hendrickson, into custody, Pedigo said, he resisted arrest, pulled away and kicked at them.
Indiana Daily Student
“The goal is to get to neutrality”; IU commits to carbon neutrality after pressure from students
After years of protests and pressure from student groups, IU commits to becoming carbon neutral. The IU Climate Action Planning Committee will finalize a plan to curb greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to rising global temperatures by the end of the spring 2023 semester. James Farmer, committee member and director...
Indiana Daily Student
IU student arrested Tuesday, preliminarily charged with battery, strangulation
An IU student was arrested Tuesday morning at Teter Quad in connection with an incident of battery and strangulation, according to the Monroe County Correctional Center arrest summary log. The student, Reice Leffler, was preliminarily charged with battery, a Class A misdemeanor, and strangulation, which is a level 6 felony.
Indiana Daily Student
The Monroe County Public Library to recognize Banned Books Week beginning Sept. 18
The Monroe County Public Library will celebrate the American Library Association’s (ALA) annual Banned Books Week with a variety of events from Sept. 18 -24. Banned Books Week “spotlights current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and schools,” according to the ALA’s press release. The week-long celebration recognizes the importance of intellectual freedom and the sharing of ideas from all perspectives.
