Indiana Daily Student

‘Exciting for the state’: No. 15 Indiana men’s soccer to take on No. 20 Butler on Wednesday

Indiana men’s soccer is slowly finding its form again. The Hoosiers bounced back from a winless start to the season with a 2-0-0-mark last week to close out their recent home stand. Beyond the positive results, the team showed a glimpse of its potential to be consistently dangerous on the attacking end all while earning a pair of clean sheets.
Indiana men’s soccer reschedules three home October matches

Indiana men’s soccer has rescheduled three of its home matches for October, according to a press release. The news is due to the postponement of the Sept. 3 matchup between the Hoosiers and the University of Notre Dame, which was called off in response to inclement weather. The intrastate match will now be at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 in Bill Armstrong Stadium.
Indiana field hockey rolls to a five-game win streak, longest since 2014

It was another successful weekend for Indiana field hockey as the team went 2-0 to extend its win streak to five games, the most wins in a row since the team’s 2014 season. Indiana improved its overall record to 5-2 after beating Ball State University on Friday and Bellarmine University on Sunday at the IU Field Hockey Complex.
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana women’s soccer extends clean sheet streak thanks to Jamie Gerstenberg

While the Bloomington weather was unpredictable Sunday afternoon for Indiana women’s soccer’s non-conference clash against the University of Memphis, one constant remained the same: sophomore goalkeeper Jamie Gerstenberg not allowing any goals. The Hoosiers successfully extended their defensive scoreless streak against the reigning American Athletic Conference Tournament champions...
Indiana Daily Student

Parlor Doughnuts offers unique doughnut flavors and coffee in downtown Bloomington

Parlor Doughnuts, a new doughnut shop, opened a store on Kirkwood Avenue last April, just before the end of the 2021-2022 school year. Parlor Doughnuts offers gluten free and vegan options, along with more than 20 flavors of their famous layered doughnuts, which are made up of layers of buttery dough that is fried to be crisp on the outside and fluffy on the inside, according to Parlor Doughnuts’ website.
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington man arrested Monday night after seen chasing people on Kirkwood with knife

A Bloomington man was arrested Monday night in connection with chasing after and threatening people on Kirkwood Avenue with a knife, Bloomington Police Capt. Ryan Pedigo said. Police were dispatched to Kirkwood after people reported a man chasing others with a knife. When officers from the IU Police Department attempted to take the suspect, Ty Hendrickson, into custody, Pedigo said, he resisted arrest, pulled away and kicked at them.
Indiana Daily Student

The Monroe County Public Library to recognize Banned Books Week beginning Sept. 18

The Monroe County Public Library will celebrate the American Library Association’s (ALA) annual Banned Books Week with a variety of events from Sept. 18 -24. Banned Books Week “spotlights current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and schools,” according to the ALA’s press release. The week-long celebration recognizes the importance of intellectual freedom and the sharing of ideas from all perspectives.
