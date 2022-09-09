ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beckershospitalreview.com

3 New Jersey hospitals' plan to improve patient experience during labor and delivery

Two hospitals that are part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health and Virtua Voorhees Hospital in Voorhees Township, N.J., have adopted a national model focused on shared decision making to improve patient outcomes and experience during the birthing process. RWJBarnabas Health's Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch; Cooperman Barnabas Medical...
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
beckershospitalreview.com

NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens Hospital settles federal healthcare fraud allegations for $2.5M

NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens Hospital will pay $2.5 million to settle allegations that a former physician performed and billed for unnecessary procedures, according to a Sept. 14 statement from the U.S. attorney's office. The settlement agreement addresses allegations that a former physician at the hospital performed services that were not medically necessary and...
QUEENS, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

Iowa health system receives $753K grant for Epic EHR install

Washington County (Iowa) Hospital and Clinics will receive a $753,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to install Epic's EHR system, KCII Radio reported Sept. 13. The EHR install will begin in November and is expected to be completed in November of 2023. "It is the most used system...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
beckershospitalreview.com

Genesis Health System and MercyOne to partner

Davenport, Iowa-based Genesis Health System and Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health affiliate MercyOne have signed a letter of intent to develop a strategic partnership, according to a Sept. 14 media release shared with Becker's. Genesis Health System offers healthcare services for a 17-county region of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, while...
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Toms River, NJ
Government
Toms River, NJ
Health
Lakewood Township, NJ
Government
Lakewood Township, NJ
Health
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
beckershospitalreview.com

Green Mountain Care Board budget draws ire from UVM Health Network

The Green Mountain Care Board approved the fiscal year 2023 budget for Vermont's 14 community hospitals, according to a Sept. 12 news release, and not everyone is happy with the results. The new budget trimmed commercial interest rate increases at two University of Vermont Health Network hospitals and drew criticism...
VERMONT STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Texas Health Resources launches acute-care-at-home program

Texas Health Resources has started an acute-care-at-home program for patients of the Arlington-based health system. Texas Health Care at Home will focus on a subset of acutely ill patients who will be remotely monitored via a 24/7 virtual command center staffed by physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses and care coordinators.
FORT WORTH, TX
beckershospitalreview.com

Main Line Health transitions pediatric services to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Radnor, Pa.-based Main Line Health will fully transition its pediatric care from Melbourne, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia per a new affiliation agreement. Main Line began collaborating with the children's hospital in April, when CHOP physicians began providing complex ophthalmic care for premature babies in Main...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rwjbarnabas Health#Medical Services#General Health#Njnu Cwa 1091
beckershospitalreview.com

Illinois children's hospitals struggle to keep beds open amid 'skyrocketing' influx of kids with respiratory illness

Children's hospitals in Illinois are declining transfer requests and struggling to keep beds open amid an unusually early spike in the number of children infected with enterovirus or rhinovirus, the Chicago Tribune reported Sept. 12. "It's skyrocketed since school started," John Cunningham, MD, physician-in-chief at the University of Chicago Medicine...
ILLINOIS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Alabama hospital CEO resigns to take Kentucky job

Brian Springate, BSN, RN, is resigning as CEO of Andalusia (Ala.) Health after accepting a position in Kentucky, according to a news release shared with Becker's Sept. 12. Rob Marshall, a former CEO with Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth, which took over Andalusia Health earlier this year, will serve as interim CEO, the health system said.
ANDALUSIA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy