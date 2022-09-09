Read full article on original website
Picayune Item
Maroon Tide volleyball ends drought in win over Hattiesburg
The Picayune Lady Maroon Tide checked their season win column after taking a 3-1 set victory over the Hattiesburg Tigers (8-6). This win not only ends a three game losing streak but keeps Picayune in the playoff conversation with the second half of district play approaching. Picayune is currently 4-10 overall and 2-2 in district.
Picayune Item
Lady Hornets on a winning streak
This week, the Poplarville Hornets volleyball team swept two teams on the road. They took down the Moss Point Tigers on Monday. Set scores were 25-15, 25-20 and 25-15. The following day they beat the Forrest County Agricultural Aggies with set scores of 25-12, 25-22 and 25-18. Poplarville is currently...
Picayune Item
Bulldogs begin title defense Friday
PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast men’s soccer team begins defense of its MACCC championship Friday when the Bulldogs open conference play at Bary Thrash Field. Gulf Coast entertains Hinds in a game scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets are available at http://mgcccbulldogs.com/tickets, and the game will be streamed at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch.
Picayune Item
Gulf Coast women open MACCC play Friday
PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast women’s soccer team opens its 2022 MACCC schedule Friday when Hinds comes to town. Kickoff at Bary Thrash Field in Perkinston will be at 5 p.m. Tickets are available at http://mgcccbulldogs.com/tickets, and the game will be streamed at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch. The conference eliminated...
Picayune Item
Six players score in No. 7 PRCC’s rout of Hinds
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Although it has been nearly two weeks since its last match, the No. 7 Pearl River men’s soccer team didn’t look like it missed a beat Tuesday night against Hinds. The Wildcats netted six goals to defeat the Eagles 6-2. Each PRCC goal was scored by a different player.
Picayune Item
Lady Blue Devils on wrong end of a sweep
Pearl River Central’s Lady Blue Devils took a 0-3 loss against the Harrison Central Red Rebels Monday night. “This was actually a pretty great game for us…we played so much better against them this time than we did the first time, which shows growth. We scored more points on them than we did last time,” said Head Coach Nicole Brown.
Picayune Item
PRCC earns No. 14 ranking ahead of battle with No. 4 Northwest
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Last Thursday the Pearl River football team proved that it can win pretty or it can win ugly, defeating Northeast 20-13 to move to 2-0 for the first time since 2014. The Wildcats were rewarded for their unblemished start Monday, climbing into the NJCAA rankings at...
Picayune Item
No. 16 Pearl River crushes Hinds to improve to 5-0
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — In its final non-conference match of the season, the No. 16 Pearl River women’s soccer team scored a barrage of goals to ease past Hinds, 5-0. Five different Wildcats scored in the match. “It’s always good to get that many different players on the scoresheet,”...
Picayune Item
Bulldogs trounce St. Louis 4-0
PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast women’s soccer team played its first game on the new artificial surface at Bary Thrash Field, and they made it a happy occasion Sunday. The Bulldogs polished off St. Louis 4-0 to improve to 2-2 on the season. It was their last...
Picayune Item
Update: Pearl River County football schedule
Picayune Maroon Tide (3-0) Away, Friday, Aug. 26 vs. Poplarville. Win, 21-7. Away, Friday, Sept. 2 vs. Jefferson Davis County. Win, 28-7. Away, Friday, Sept. 9 vs. Gulfport. Win, 21-7. Home, Friday, Sept. 16 vs. DI’berville (Senior Night). Away, Friday, Sept. 23 vs. Pearl Ricer Central. Away, Friday, Sept....
Picayune Item
Pearl River hits historic enrollment while outpacing the state average
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College is continuing to set records with enrollment at an all-time high at a time when many higher education institutions continue to lose students. The school has also maintained its position as the 4th largest community college in Mississippi for the third consecutive semester.
Picayune Item
Dorothy Baker
Dorothy Marie ‘Barber” Baker of Picayune, Mississippi passed away on Friday September 9, 2022 at the age of 91. Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Saturday September 17, 2022, at Unity Baptist Church. Service to begin at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow to Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Picayune Item
Linda Foster
Linda who was a resident of Pearl River County, Mississippi, for the last 43 years, passed away on September 10, 2022, at the age of 80. Linda loved being with family, including her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Jessie J. Foster; sons...
Picayune Item
William Gary Smith, Jr.
Funeral Services for William Gary Smith Jr., age 62, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, will be held Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 11:00 am at Carriere Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Rev. William Gary Smith, Sr. Obituary, Register Book, and...
Picayune Item
Community Center nearing completion in city of Picayune
A community center under construction along Beech Street in Picayune by the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors is nearing completion. During the Sept. 6 meeting of the Board, County Administrator Adrain Lumpkin asked for approval to purchase 12 tables and 96 chairs for the facility at an expense of $3,300. Lumpkin said the only work remaining is flooring and doors on the new facility.
Picayune Item
PRC School Board discuss lack of air conditioning, athletics project bids
During Thursday’s regular meeting of the Pearl River County School District’s Board of Trustees, the Board discussed the baseball/softball improvement project and repairs needed to a gym’s air conditioning system. There is currently no air conditioning at the Pear River Central Elementary school gym. The gym hosts...
Picayune Item
Poplarville School Board approves routine matters
The Poplarville School District’s Board of Trustees meeting consisted of the Board accepted all agenda items except for one. The Board did not accept bids for the gas, oil and other mineral lease on 16th section land, located at 16-3S-16W entailing 640.68 acres. The board approved to re-advertise for bids at a rate of $100 an acre.
Picayune Item
Council holds public hearing for budget
A budget totaling $30.9 million was discussed by Picayune’s City Council on Sept. 6. That total budget includes $2.9 in interfund transfers, bringing the total expenses down to $28 million. Of the money coming in in the form of revenue, $3.5 million will be in the form of property taxes. Last year the city collected $3.08 million in property taxes. Funds raised through sources other than property tax total $9.8 million. The total budget will also include about $7 million in beginning cash on hand.
Picayune Item
Aldermen hold special call meeting to approve budget
During Monday’s special call meeting, the Poplarville Board of Aldermen approved and adopted its fiscal year 2022-2023 budget. They also acknowledged and echoed the sentiment of the Pearl River County Supervisors declaring this week as Chapel Hart week, which began on Sept. 11 and will end Sept. 17, 2022.
