GALION – The sunflower fields at Covert Manufacturing are brightening the days of area residents – and paying homage to a man who worshipped the bright yellow flowers. Symbols of summer. A tribute to the late J.D. Covert. And the brainchild of Covert’s great-granddaughter, Chanel Hipp, who is now running the longtime family firm on the east side of town with her mother and brother.

GALION, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO