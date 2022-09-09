ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Robinson, OH

crawfordcountynow.com

Colonel Crawford’s net play stops Wynford

HOLMES TOWNSHIP — Colonel Crawford’s Rylee Ritzhaupt entered Tuesday night’s game with Wynford as the second-rated hitter in the Northern 10 Athletic Conference. What’s more, Reagan Ritzhaupt is sixth. The two girls and their teammates controlled the net over the final three games and came away...
BUCYRUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Colonel Crawford overwhelms Bucyrus

BUCYRUS — Colonel Crawford’s team diversity was on full display Friday. The Eagles scored on an interception return, a punt return, two pass plays, and five runs — from four different carriers — as they overwhelmed a game Bucyrus team, 63-12, in the Northern 10 Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
BUCYRUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Todd William Brand

Todd William Brand age 60 of Wharton, died at OSU Wexner Medical Center on Sept. 9, 2022. He was born on Mar. 22, 1962 in Lynn, MA to the late Robert and Ilene (Sargent) Brand Sr. He married Vicky L. Boose on Jan. 3, 1983 at the Holloman Air Force Base, NM she survives near Wharton. Surviving are his daughters Brenda (Aaron) Keefe of Centerville and Jennifer Brand of Newark, grandchildren, Carter Brand, Vanessa Keefe, Claira Keefe, siblings Robert (Sarah) Brand Jr. NC, Gregory (Debbie) Brand, GA, Melissa (William) Enslen, FL and Jeffrey (Rose) Brand, FL.
WHARTON, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Sunflowers at Galion company have special story to tell

GALION – The sunflower fields at Covert Manufacturing are brightening the days of area residents – and paying homage to a man who worshipped the bright yellow flowers. Symbols of summer. A tribute to the late J.D. Covert. And the brainchild of Covert’s great-granddaughter, Chanel Hipp, who is now running the longtime family firm on the east side of town with her mother and brother.
GALION, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

World’s Fair, Music Fest, Arts Fest and Oktoberfest ignites Mansfield’s Fab Four & more weekend

MANSFIELD—A festival-filled weekend where family fun, fine craft beer, a juried arts festival and rock music combine to offer Mansfield Visitors a rockin’ time this September. The action starts off on Wednesday with the oldest street fair in Bellville, Ohio, and rounds out with Mansfield Arts Festival, Phoenix Oktoberfest and Snow Trails Music Festival.
MANSFIELD, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Family farm introduces mums to its “ever-growing” fall lineup

MARION – “Mum’s” the word at High Tunnel Poultry & Farm. The family operation, halfway between Bucyrus and Marion, is brimming with fall’s favorite flower. Thousands of nine-inch pots and more than 60 varieties, all grown and potted this year in three “high tunnel” greenhouses starting back in June.
BUCYRUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Walk To End Alzheimer’s this Saturday

BUCYRUS— This year’s annual Northwestern Ohio Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held this Saturday, September 17th, at the. OSU/NCSC Campus, 2441 Kenwood Cir., behind the Health Science Building in Mansfield. Check-in and activities begin at 9 a.m., with the opening and Promise Garden Ceremony starting at 10 a.m., followed by the 2-mile Walk (shorter option available).
MANSFIELD, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Celebrating 25 years of fall family thrills–Cedar Point’s HalloWeekends® returns Thursday night

SANDUSKY—What began with a few modest fall weekends at Cedar Point has grown into the seven-weekend HalloWeekends extravaganza, filled with family-friendly activities, blood-curling haunted attractions, specialty food and drink delights and the best live shows in the Midwest. Popular daytime HalloWeekends kids favorites return, like trick-or-treat, The Magical House...
SANDUSKY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

“A-maze-ing” haunted corn maze to kick off Halloween Season

SHELBY – A fifth-generation family farm is excited to “stalk” area residents with some frightening fun this Halloween Season – a haunted version of their popular corn maze. The “Field of Screams” Haunted Hayride and Corn Maze premiers Friday, Sept. 23, at J & J Rietschlin...
SHELBY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Honey Creek Wind Project

I attended the August 10 meeting hosted by APEX regarding the Honey Creek Wind project being proposed for Crawford County. The meeting ended leaving me with more questions than answers. The following are examples:. Dr. Jeff Ellenbogen spoke of a Canadian study on wind turbines and how doctors determined there...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
