Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
New COVID-19 vaccine booster shots available in Iowa
New COVID-19 booster shots targeting recent variants are now available in Iowa. Last week, federal health agencies approved new "bivalent" COVID-19 vaccines from both Pfizer and Moderna. The reformulated vaccine is an mRNA vaccine that targets both the original COVID-19 variant and newer, more common omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5.
Sioux City Journal
Moline police: Steve Asplund's body found in Missouri
The body of Steve Asplund, a Moline man missing for 28 years, has been found in St. Louis County, Missouri. Police said Monday they believe Asplund went into the river on his own volition near the I-74 bridge, became entangled in a barge and was dragged down river. Asplund, Moline,...
Sioux City Journal
Iowa DNR seek to eradicate highly invasive species from Iowa Great Lakes
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — Officials from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are doing battle this week with an invasive aquatic plant species threatening the Iowa Great Lakes. According to a press release from the Iowa DNR, workers are now treating the East Okoboji, Upper Gar, Lake Minnewashta and...
Sioux City Journal
CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: GOP attorney general nominee promises to “give ‘em the Bird” in new ad
Brenna Bird, the Republican candidate for attorney general in Iowa, released her first ad of the general election on Wednesday, promising to be a tough critic and challenger of her opponents. In between clips that show Bird and go over her campaign positions, the ad shows clips of Iowans saying,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sioux City Journal
Local NY election official charged over absentee ballots
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A Republican county elections commissioner in upstate New York was accused Tuesday of applying for absentee ballots in the names of other people. Jason Schofield of the Rensselaer County Board of Elections was arraigned on an indictment charging him with using the names of eight registered voters to fraudulently apply for absentee ballots in the 2021 primary and general elections, when local offices were on the ballot.
Sioux City Journal
Iowa awards grants to nonprofit projects in Cherokee, Spencer and Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- Four nonprofit agencies in Northwest Iowa were among 24 projects statewide to receive a total of $40 million in funding announced Wednesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds. The Nonprofit Innovation Fund, financed with COVID relief dollars the state received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, doubles the original investment in shovel-ready infrastructure projects.
Sioux City Journal
Gov. Kristi Noem's activity to be limited after back surgery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem disclosed Monday that she recently underwent back surgery to treat an injury impacting her spine and that her activity would be limited during several months of recovery. The 50-year-old Republican governor said she traveled to the Mayo Clinic in...
Sioux City Journal
NU set to waive college application fees for Nebraska residents
Prospective University of Nebraska students looking to save a little money will get to do so starting Friday. The university announced Monday that it will waive its $45 undergraduate application fee for two weeks from Friday through Sept. 30. The fee will be waived for people who reside in Nebraska.
Comments / 0