Parlor Doughnuts, a new doughnut shop, opened a store on Kirkwood Avenue last April, just before the end of the 2021-2022 school year. Parlor Doughnuts offers gluten free and vegan options, along with more than 20 flavors of their famous layered doughnuts, which are made up of layers of buttery dough that is fried to be crisp on the outside and fluffy on the inside, according to Parlor Doughnuts’ website.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO