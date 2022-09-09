Read full article on original website
Related
wgvunews.org
Grand Rapids offers up special events during ArtPrize
Over the course of the 18-day event, visitors will experience large-scale, interactive art installations across three square miles of downtown Grand Rapids and discover art inside and outside of a variety of public and private facilities. A city news release says event organizers are hoping to add to the synergy of more than half a million people visiting the City during ArtPrize and are producing a wide range of complementary cultural and performing art events.
wgvunews.org
Tudor Dixon announces $1B plan to support law enforcement
Republican, gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon made a stop in Grand Rapids on Tuesday to unveil her $1B "Building a Safer State" strategy. The move would support law enforcement by investing over the next four years to recruit and retain a mass of first responders. “We know if we are going...
wgvunews.org
Downtown shooting prompts GRPD to increase police presence during ArtPrize
After four people were shot near the Blue Bridge over the weekend, the Grand Rapids Police Department says it will increase patrols during ArtPrize. According to the GRPD, police were made aware of a large group of young adults throwing an illegal party on the Blue Bridge early Sunday morning. When officers arrived on the scene around 3am, gunshots rang out with bullets hitting four people.
wgvunews.org
Grand Rapids Symphony
The GR Symphony opens it’s season with Beethoven’s 5th Symphony, plus a special composition by Assistant Principal Oboist Alexander Miller. We discuss the upcoming September event. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgvunews.org
Kent County Deputy fired after allegedly punching disabled driver
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says it has fired a Deputy who may have assaulted a disabled person during a road rage event. According to the KCSO, Deputy Marcelo Aranda has been charged with assault and battery after allegedly pulling 35-year-old Tyler Lueken, who is paralyzed from the waist down, from his car and repeatedly punching him at a rest stop in Ingham County near Lansing.
Comments / 0