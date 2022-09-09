Read full article on original website
Related
Snubbed Even In Death? Royal Family Didn't Wait For Prince Harry To Arrive At Balmoral Before Announcing Queen's Passing
The royal family announced the sad realization that Queen Elizabeth had died — but they weren't all together when they made the huge announcement. RadarOnline.com has learned that Prince Harry was still en route to Balmoral Castle when his embattled family released the death statement on Twitter.Interestingly enough, they waited for Harry's older brother, Prince William.Before revealing the Queen died at 96 years old on Thursday, photos emerged showing William and his scandal-plagued uncle Prince Andrew landing in Scotland and arriving together at Balmoral.The duo looked tense and concerned as William drove through the gates, with the public unaware of...
Tears as British public pays respects to queen's coffin
Thousands queued overnight into Thursday to pay their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II, with many choking back tears after seeing her coffin lying in state in London. Thursday marks the first full day of Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state -- a last chance to say a personal farewell to a much-loved sovereign admired around the world for her steadfast sense of duty.
U.K.・
Why it was a 'privilege' for Allison Langdon to watch the Queen's final departure from Buckingham Palace
Today host Allison Langdon paid a moving tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth on Thursday after witnessing the moment the monarch left her home for the last time. The 43-year-old shared photos of the historic event on Instagram, and wrote: 'A privilege to watch the late Queen's final departure from Buckingham Palace.
Essence
A Protest For An Unarmed Black Man Killed By Cops In The UK Mistaken As Mourning Of The Queen
A reporter from Sky News mistook a Black Lives Matter March for a man who was shot by police as paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth. Hundreds of protesters marched through London, demanding justice for an unarmed Black man after his fatal shooting by a firearms officer in South London on Saturday. However, the Black Lives Matter rally was incorrectly reported by Sky News as a gathering of people mourning the death of the queen.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Women Talking’ Is Toronto’s Buzziest, Most Devastating Film
An adaptation of Miriam Toews’ 2018 novel of the same name, which itself was inspired by real events, Women Talking is a story about misogynistic tyranny and terror that recalls The Handmaid’s Tale—except for the fact that it takes place not in a dystopian world but, depressingly, our own. Set in a cloistered Mennonite community wracked by male monstrousness, writer/director Sarah Polley’s first fictional feature since 2011’s Take This Waltz is a wrenching drama about freedom, faith, abuse, autonomy, responsibility and survival, all of which it tackles with patience and poignancy. There’s weight to its stillness, heartbreak in its communal...
Essence
Brittany O’Grady’s Wedding Is The ‘STAR’ Reunion We’ve Been Waiting For
Former co-stars Ryan Destiny, Jude DeMorest and Amiyah Scott were her bridesmaids. Congratulations are in order for White Lotus actress Brittany O’Grady and her now-husband Ben Huyard! Over the weekend, the happy couple said “I do” in a romantic venue in Atlanta, Georgia. Their family and friends...
Essence
Bridal Bliss: Whitney And Siya's Wedding Was An Epic Three-Day Event Called 'Camp Madikane'
It included a welcome party with stilt walkers, flamingo dancers and a steel drum band, as well as an emotional gospel brunch. That doesn't even include the beauty and extravagance of the wedding. When Whitney first met Siya, it wasn’t necessarily love at first sight. Truth be told, the event...
Comments / 0