Read full article on original website
Related
Essence
AnOnlyChild Reimagines Wardrobe Staples
Maxwell Osborne infuses his West Indian heritage into the brand’s newest collection. For AnOnlyChild’s second NYFW showing, Maxwell Osborne returns to the city to host a presentation for the brand’s newest collection, “It’s Getting Late”. Last season, Osborne invited guests to his family’s house in Mount Vernon, New York. However, Osborne refers to the brand’s debut as a preface for family and friends and to this season as the real first collection.
Essence
How Telfar Shut Down Downtown Brooklyn During New York Fashion Week
The Black-owned brand partnered with Rainbow Shops for a one-day-only IRL shopping experience. Telfar has been taking the girls by storm online for years, but this past weekend during New York Fashion Week, they decided to take it up a notch. The fashion brand took over the Rainbow store in Downtown Brooklyn and hosted an in-person shopping experience during New York Fashion Week.
Essence
Victor Glemaud brings American Sportswear to the Roller Disco
For Spring / Summer 23 Glemaud bridges the gap between minimalist chic and American Sportswear. This season, Victor Glemaud took classic body-conscious silhouettes within a reduced color palette that mostly involved black, white, pink, and leopard print. With a mixture of sheer and opaque fabrics and even a hint of crochet work, he opted for universal designs such as jumpsuits, mini dresses, and two-piece sets that could easily be embraced by a girl on the go, a day by the pool, an even night on the town. Speaking of the pool, after viewing this collection, one can hope that the New York designer will venture into swimwear in the future, which the body suits allude to.
Kate Beckinsale stuns in elegant pink dress contrasted with shiny black leather gloves at premiere of Prisoner's Daughter during TIFF
Kate Beckinsale attended the premiere of Prisoner's Daughter, which took place during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on Wednesday. The 49-year-old performer made quite the impression at the event while rocking a seriously eye-catching outfit as she posed for several pictures on the event's red carpet. The actress was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
VCT 2023 to feature three international leagues
The Valorant Champions Tour will have a new look in 2023. Three 10-team international leagues will now be featured in
Essence
Forbes Announces World’s Most Successful Influencers–Here’s How Many Black Content Creators Are In The Top 10
Digital content drives our world, and Black creators moves the culture forward. Here's how they rank in getting compensated for their influence. Black content creators set digital trends, but are rarely recognized for their cultural contributions. Fortunately, some are breaking through those barriers, and Forbes has recognized them. In their...
Essence
Ludacris' Netflix Show Inspired By His Daughter’s Self-Love Journey Strikes Deal With Mattel To Create Black Styling Head Doll
Fans of the animated series Karma's World will get a chance to experience the main character in a new way thanks to a major deal. Fans of the animated series Karma’s World will get a chance to experience the main character in a new way thanks to a major deal.
Essence
Exclusive: Snoop Dogg And Shante Broadus's New Luxury Silk Scarf Line Is Inspired By Daughter Cori's Lupus Battle
With the release of the silk scarf line, Snoop, Shante and Cori talk making business moves, traveling, and supporting one another as a family. The Broadus family are all about business. Whether they’re selling candles for home (like the affectionately titled Deez Nuts scent), or preparing to bring Snoop Loopz breakfast cereal to a store near you, Snoop Dogg and wife/manager Shante Broadus are all about creating opportunities for their family to work together, enjoy quality time and make money simultaneously.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Essence
Chlöe Celebrates New Saks Campaign During New York Fashion Week Party
The ‘Have Mercy’ singer exclusively performed songs from her upcoming album. New York Fashion Week is currently underway and some of our favorite celebrities are taking part in the celebration with parties, launches, and exclusive dinners. Last Thursday, iconic department store Saks Fifth Avenue hosted an exclusive night out to kick things off with an evening full of sequins, champagne, and stars.
Essence
Halle Bailey Broke The Internet With ‘The Little Mermaid’ Trailer Debut
The movie is slated to hit theatres in May 2023. Did you all hear the news that Halle Bailey shut the internet down with the trailer of Disney’s live-action trailer of The Little Mermaid? We’re not surprised either. Making its debut at the Disney D23 Expo last weekend, Bailey stuns on screen as the first Black mermaid, as the trailer has earned over 104 million global views, according to Variety.
Essence
Taraji P. Henson, Bevy Smith Partner With Conference To Amplify Black Women In Sales
Taraji P. Henson and Bevy Smith have something in common. They both know what it feels like to fight their way to the top. Taraji P. Henson and Bevy Smith have something in common. They both know what it feels like to fight their way to the top. With that,...
Essence
Shareef & Shaqir O'Neal To Launch boohooMAN Collection During NYFW
The collection will officially be available on the boohoo site on Monday, September 12th. Just in time for New York Fashion Week, boohooMAN has something special coming for the fellas. Introducing the boohooMAN x O’Neal Brothers Tall edit, a forthcoming launch specially curated by American basketball players, Shaqir and Shareef O’Neal. While capturing each of their unique styles and aesthetics, the 50-piece drop is an ode to brotherhood and unity between the O’Neal brothers. The edit is said to be inspired by the grunge and renaissance trends, according to a press release sent to the ESSENCE team, and will cover a range of on-trend menswear styles, with Tall going up to 2XL, Big going up to 5XL, and inside leg availability up to 36 inches.
Essence
Dur Doux's Spring/ Summer 2023 Runway Showcases Floridian-Inspired Laxed Luxury
The Dur Doux brand is a family affair on the rise, and they make it a point to bring other BIPOC designers with them on their way to the top. Mother-daughter duo Cynthia and Najla Burt have returned to the runway to present Dur Doux’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, Paradis Palmiers. The brand has built its ethos around being an accessible luxury brand. As encouraged by the brand’s name meaning “hard/soft” in French, it shows the duality that the clothes are meant to look and feel opulent but balanced with sensibility. As the Burt ladies are becoming a recognized brand, they are paying it forward by uplifting and celebrating other up-and-coming BIPOC designers to allow others a seat at the table. To open before showcasing their Floridian-inspired line, they allowed emerging Delaware designer Dell Scott to present a capsule collection.
Essence
Latto Celebrates Her New York Fashion Week In Fe Noel Dress And Robe
The rapper shared behind-the-scenes flicks of her time in New York City on social media. One of the most exciting weeks for fashion fans is currently underway. This year, New York Fashion Week is back to its fullest extent since the pandemic began featuring shows from No Sesso and Lionne to Sergio Hudson and TIER. For the occasion, celebrities from Justine Skye to Chloe Bailey flocked to runway shows and exclusive after-parties to celebrate fashion. Latto was amongst the attendees making her big Fashion Week debut and she didn’t disappoint. The 23-year-old rapper took part in the highly anticipated fashion extravaganza for the first time ever. Latto made sure to document every behind-the-scenes moment of each look and event she attended with her fans via social media.
Essence
Usher To Release Documentary And 25th Anniversary Edition Of ‘My Way’
The singer will share the expanded version of his sophomore album on September 16, along with a mini-doc titled ‘Usher: 25 Years My Way.’. With the 25th anniversary of Usher’s My Way steadily approaching, the singer will release a deluxe version of the album, as well as a documentary – both dropping on September 16.
Essence
Brittany O’Grady’s Wedding Is The ‘STAR’ Reunion We’ve Been Waiting For
Former co-stars Ryan Destiny, Jude DeMorest and Amiyah Scott were her bridesmaids. Congratulations are in order for White Lotus actress Brittany O’Grady and her now-husband Ben Huyard! Over the weekend, the happy couple said “I do” in a romantic venue in Atlanta, Georgia. Their family and friends...
Essence
Kahlana Barfield Brown Wants To Remind You That You Don’t Need A Big Name Behind You To ‘Pop Off’
The former editor launched her collection on September 11 and is available for purchase in Target and online. When you go from reporting the latest fashion and beauty trends to becoming one of the most highly-anticipated fashion launches of the season, you have a right to brag. As the humble and sweet spirit that she is, Kahlana Barfield Brown is forever grateful and expressed undeniable gratitude when speaking to Girls United about the debut of her collection with Target’s newest apparel and accessories brand Future Collective. As the brand’s first design partner, Barfield Brown, who has been a longtime member of the Target family, is introducing a collection inspired by her personal style and aesthetic to give customers the elevation they’ve been looking to bring to their wardrobe with great quality and fair cost.
Comments / 0