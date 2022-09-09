The Dur Doux brand is a family affair on the rise, and they make it a point to bring other BIPOC designers with them on their way to the top. Mother-daughter duo Cynthia and Najla Burt have returned to the runway to present Dur Doux’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, Paradis Palmiers. The brand has built its ethos around being an accessible luxury brand. As encouraged by the brand’s name meaning “hard/soft” in French, it shows the duality that the clothes are meant to look and feel opulent but balanced with sensibility. As the Burt ladies are becoming a recognized brand, they are paying it forward by uplifting and celebrating other up-and-coming BIPOC designers to allow others a seat at the table. To open before showcasing their Floridian-inspired line, they allowed emerging Delaware designer Dell Scott to present a capsule collection.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 12 HOURS AGO