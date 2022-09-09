ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newyorkbeacon.com

New Findings Show Registered Nurse Nicole Linton Accelerated, Was Going 130 Mph Before Deadly Fiery Collision: ‘Flies In the Face of the Notion That She Was Unconscious ‘

New court filings show Nicole Linton, the intensive care nurse accused of killing half a dozen people in a car crash in Los Angeles, was driving over 100 miles per hour before she collided with two other cars at a busy intersection. The documents are part of a motion filed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Los Angeles girl dead, another hospitalized, after suspected fentanyl overdose at Hollywood high school

A 15-year-old Los Angeles high school student has died and another was hospitalized Tuesday night after they overdosed on pills investigators believe were laced with fentanyl. Parents of two 15-year-old girls became worried when their children didn't return home from Helen Bernstein High School in Hollywood and they were reported missing, Fox Los Angeles reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Two dead after plane crashes at Santa Monica Airport

A plane crashed at the Santa Monica Airport Thursday afternoon, killing two people and prompting a large-scale investigation.Santa Monica Fire Department confirmed that they had been called to the scene of the crash at around 4:40 p.m., located at the Santa Monica Airport in the 3300 block of Donald Douglas Loop. Sky2 over the scene showed the charred wreckage of the plane on the runway, surrounded by emergency vehicles.During a press conference Thursday evening, National Transportation Safety Board official Elliott Thomas indicated that the occupants onboard the single-engine, two-seat Piper Sport plane were a flight instructor and a student on an...
SANTA MONICA, CA
KRON4 News

After girlfriend suffers heat exhaustion in Santa Barbara wilderness, man dies while trying to get help

A man from Ventura was found dead in the mountains of southern Santa Barbara County Thursday morning following a dayslong search after he left his girlfriend behind to get help when she began suffering heat exhaustion. The body of 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli was found around 9:30 a.m. Thursday near Gaviota State Park along Highway 101, […]
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
palisadesnews.com

Arsenio Hall Sells 34-Acre Topanga Property to His Neighbor

$9 million sale price on 10,000 square foot property. Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall has sold his home of 30 years in Topanga, as reported by The Dirt.com. It was a sale where the property was never publicly listed according to county records. The estate is comprised of...
TOPANGA, CA
CBS LA

Person jumps to death off 101 Freeway in Downtown LA

A person jumped off a 101 Freeway overpass in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, prompting an immediate closure of the southbound side of the freeway.The person died immediately after jumping off the bridge near Grand Park. The person jumped off around 3:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.The person's identification has not been released at this moment. Caltrans announced that southbound side of the 101 Freeway at Broadway Avenue while authorities investigate the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Teen dies after going swimming in California lake

A teenager was found dead after he swam in a lake in California last week, officials said Thursday. The Madera County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old from Los Angeles County was reported missing Aug. 10 and had been unaccounted for eight hours after he went swimming alone to one of the islands in Thousand Island Lake. He was last seen ashore from a distance by the party he went hiking with, authorities said.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
Fox News

Fox News

