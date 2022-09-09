A plane crashed at the Santa Monica Airport Thursday afternoon, killing two people and prompting a large-scale investigation.Santa Monica Fire Department confirmed that they had been called to the scene of the crash at around 4:40 p.m., located at the Santa Monica Airport in the 3300 block of Donald Douglas Loop. Sky2 over the scene showed the charred wreckage of the plane on the runway, surrounded by emergency vehicles.During a press conference Thursday evening, National Transportation Safety Board official Elliott Thomas indicated that the occupants onboard the single-engine, two-seat Piper Sport plane were a flight instructor and a student on an...

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO