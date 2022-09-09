ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

wmta.org

International Festival of Holland To Host Acclaimed World Musicians

The International Festival of Holland is pleased to announce the Main Stage performers for this year’s festival on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 3:00-9:00 pm at the Holland Civic Center Place. The Festival headliner is Natu Camara, one of the brightest stars coming out of the West African nation...
HOLLAND, MI
Kyle Jennings and Friends Nashville Storytellers

Kyle Jennings and Friends – Nashville Storytellers, returns to the historic Kalamazoo State Theatre December 9, 2022 for a live acoustic songwriters’ showcase brought to you by Northpointe Bank and benefiting the West Michigan Cancer Center. Hosted by Dana Perino, the event features hit Nashville songwriters who have...
KALAMAZOO, MI

