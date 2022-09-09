Read full article on original website
Related
A deep dive into the Carolina Hurricanes salary cap situation
Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front office changes.
NFL Week 2 Best Teaser
Week 1 featured more upsets than most could have expected, but that doesn't necessarily mean you should strictly ride underdogs for Week 2. Especially when it comes to a teaser. Last week's teaser missed by just one point — darn you Rodrigo Blankenship — but it's still OK to trust a couple of teams to win outright in your teaser for this week.
Comments / 0