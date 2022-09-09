ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toone, TN

Comments / 1

actionnews5.com

City Council requests help from THP, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis City Council is working to bring in more law enforcement to help combat crime. The city is officially asking for the state’s help. The council continued its conversation on crime solutions during Tuesday’s council meeting. “People are murdered here nearly every day,”...
MEMPHIS, TN
County
Hardeman County, TN
Hardeman County, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Toone, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MSCS deputy superintendent placed on paid administrative leave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three independent sources tell FOX13 deputy superintendent John Barker is being investigated for claims he may have created a hostile work environment. Barker was escorted out of school headquarters, the sources said, and placed on administrative leave. School board chair Michelle McKissack, in a message, confirmed the existence of a complaint filed but refuted that Barker was escorted off district property.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man arrested for rape, Oxford police say

OXFORD, Miss. — A man was arrested for a rape charge this week, according to the Oxford Police Department (OPD). On Sept. 1, officers responded to Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi for a reported sexual assault. Investigators identified the suspect as Dvanta Heard, 21, of Okolona, Miss. A...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Police identify suspect they believe shot, killed woman in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need your help tracking down a person they say is responsible for a deadly shooting in South Memphis. Officers responded around 10:30 a.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1900 block of Asa Drive.  She was pronounced dead on the scene. Police have put out […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Chester County Independent

City of Henderson gas markup to increase by $1

The first order of business for the Henderson Mayor and Board of Aldermen meeting last Thursday was to appoint a new Vice-Mayor for the City of Henderson. Alderman Michael Phelps motioned for Alderman Mark Barber to take the position and Alderman Keith Smith seconded it. However, Aldermen Buel Maness motioned for it to be Alderman Donna Butler and she seconded it.
HENDERSON, TN
actionnews5.com

16-year-old jumped through class room window with gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two non-students jumped through the window of the Martin Luther King Prep Highschool classroom Tuesday, police say. Frasyer Community Schools said Memphis police were called to the school after a non-MLK student came inside the building, as he attempted to run from a situation that allegedly occurred in the neighborhood.
MEMPHIS, TN
EDMTunes

Burning Man Police Report: Tamer Than Years Prior

The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office, which works in partnership with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to ensure the safety of Burning Man‘s attendees every year, reported 16 arrests this year. That’s down from 58 arrests at last year’s iteration despite being the busiest Burning Man yet (at 87,000 attendees, 80,000 in 2019). Charges included a battery of substantial bodily harm, domestic battery, possession of controlled substance, obstructing of a police officer, possession of paraphernalia and sales of controlled substance, among others.
HUNTINGDON, TN
WBBJ

Humboldt man found guilty in 2012 cold case murder

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A Humboldt man has been found guilty of second degree murder in a cold case from 2012. A news release states that on Friday, September 9, 2022, a Gibson County Jury found Benjamin “Ben” Bryer guilty of second degree murder. The charge stems from...
HUMBOLDT, TN
actionnews5.com

CBU issues statement after campus safety officer killed in shooting spree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christian Brothers University (CBU) issued a statement on Tuesday offering condolences to family, friends and coworkers of 62-year-old Richard Clark, who was shot and killed during a shooting spree last Wednesday. Clark was killed outside a gas station on South Parkway East last Wednesday after a...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man accused of firing shots at fleeing women arrested, charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man accused of firing several shots at his girlfriend and her sister outside a motel on Aug. 28. has been arrested and charged, police say. On Sunday, Aug. 28, Memphis police responded to a shooting call at the Econo Lodge on 42 S. Camillia Street at 2:20 a.m.
MEMPHIS, TN
ktbb.com

Man accused of murdering newlywed wife in Fiji denied bail

(NEW YORK) -- A Memphis man accused of fatally beating his newlywed wife at an exclusive Fiji resort was denied bail Wednesday. Bradley Robert Dawson, 38, was charged with murder in the death of Christe Chen Dawson, 36, a pharmacist at a Kroger supermarket in Memphis, Tennessee. Police said she was found dead on July 9 at the exclusive Turtle Island Resort and died of multiple blunt trauma wounds to her head.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman accused of shooting into home with multiple people inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been arrested after police say she fired multiple rounds into a North Memphis home last month. Carnesia Pierce, 26, is charged with three counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated assault, and two gun charges. Police say Pierce fired seven shots into a home on Locust Street following […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Family identifies Millington student shot, killed

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Family of the teenage girl who was shot and killed on Sunday have identified her as 15-year-old Haley Reedy, a student of Millington Central High School. Police responded to Clear Creek Drive around 2 p.m. to find Reedy suffering a gunshot wound. She died on the...
MILLINGTON, TN
Chester County Independent

Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on September 15, 2022

Estate of Jamie Lee Nash, Deceased, Docket P# 2022-PR-674 Notice is hereby given that on September 6, 2022, Letters Testamentary with respect to the Estate were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Chester County, Tennessee. All persons resident and non-resident, having claims matured or unmatured, against the...
CHESTER COUNTY, TN

