Read full article on original website
Related
actionnews5.com
City Council requests help from THP, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis City Council is working to bring in more law enforcement to help combat crime. The city is officially asking for the state’s help. The council continued its conversation on crime solutions during Tuesday’s council meeting. “People are murdered here nearly every day,”...
Prosecutors, defense agree to not speak publicly about Memphis shooting spree case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Prosecutors and defense agreed Tuesday morning to not speak publicly about the case against the man accused of going on a deadly shooting spree in Memphis. Under the agreement, which is essentially a gag order, the only public comments from attorneys and those involved in the case will be those made in the courtroom.
actionnews5.com
City and county leaders working to move forward 1 week after deadly shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis city leaders say public safety is their top priority following a violent week of crimes last week. Right now, Memphis City Council members say they’re focused on getting more help from the state and county to patrol the city. These conversations take place as...
Eliza Fletcher murder: Tennessee rape kit backlog comes to light in teacher slaying
Cleotha Henderson, the Memphis man charged with kidnapping and killing a jogging teacher earlier this month – then later linked to another abduction from nearly a year ago, could’ve been behind bars at the time of both attacks under a new Tennessee law that came into effect earlier this year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Student arrested with gun at Ripley High School, police say
RIPLEY, Tenn. — A student was arrested with a gun at Ripley High School in Lauderdale County, Tennessee on Wednesday, Ripley Police said. The high school was placed on lockdown after police received an anonymous tip that a student on campus was in possession of a gun, according to Ripley Police.
MSCS deputy superintendent placed on paid administrative leave
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three independent sources tell FOX13 deputy superintendent John Barker is being investigated for claims he may have created a hostile work environment. Barker was escorted out of school headquarters, the sources said, and placed on administrative leave. School board chair Michelle McKissack, in a message, confirmed the existence of a complaint filed but refuted that Barker was escorted off district property.
Man arrested for rape, Oxford police say
OXFORD, Miss. — A man was arrested for a rape charge this week, according to the Oxford Police Department (OPD). On Sept. 1, officers responded to Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi for a reported sexual assault. Investigators identified the suspect as Dvanta Heard, 21, of Okolona, Miss. A...
Police identify suspect they believe shot, killed woman in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need your help tracking down a person they say is responsible for a deadly shooting in South Memphis. Officers responded around 10:30 a.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1900 block of Asa Drive. She was pronounced dead on the scene. Police have put out […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chester County Independent
City of Henderson gas markup to increase by $1
The first order of business for the Henderson Mayor and Board of Aldermen meeting last Thursday was to appoint a new Vice-Mayor for the City of Henderson. Alderman Michael Phelps motioned for Alderman Mark Barber to take the position and Alderman Keith Smith seconded it. However, Aldermen Buel Maness motioned for it to be Alderman Donna Butler and she seconded it.
actionnews5.com
16-year-old jumped through class room window with gun
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two non-students jumped through the window of the Martin Luther King Prep Highschool classroom Tuesday, police say. Frasyer Community Schools said Memphis police were called to the school after a non-MLK student came inside the building, as he attempted to run from a situation that allegedly occurred in the neighborhood.
EDMTunes
Burning Man Police Report: Tamer Than Years Prior
The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office, which works in partnership with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to ensure the safety of Burning Man‘s attendees every year, reported 16 arrests this year. That’s down from 58 arrests at last year’s iteration despite being the busiest Burning Man yet (at 87,000 attendees, 80,000 in 2019). Charges included a battery of substantial bodily harm, domestic battery, possession of controlled substance, obstructing of a police officer, possession of paraphernalia and sales of controlled substance, among others.
WBBJ
Humboldt man found guilty in 2012 cold case murder
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A Humboldt man has been found guilty of second degree murder in a cold case from 2012. A news release states that on Friday, September 9, 2022, a Gibson County Jury found Benjamin “Ben” Bryer guilty of second degree murder. The charge stems from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnews5.com
CBU issues statement after campus safety officer killed in shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christian Brothers University (CBU) issued a statement on Tuesday offering condolences to family, friends and coworkers of 62-year-old Richard Clark, who was shot and killed during a shooting spree last Wednesday. Clark was killed outside a gas station on South Parkway East last Wednesday after a...
actionnews5.com
Man accused of firing shots at fleeing women arrested, charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man accused of firing several shots at his girlfriend and her sister outside a motel on Aug. 28. has been arrested and charged, police say. On Sunday, Aug. 28, Memphis police responded to a shooting call at the Econo Lodge on 42 S. Camillia Street at 2:20 a.m.
wilsonpost.com
Tennessee investigation found Madison County commissioner unlawfully charged $115K in marriage fees
(The Center Square) — A Madison County commissioner was found to have collected more than $115,000 in fees from 1,970 marriages unlawfully, according to an investigation from the Tennessee Comptroller’s office. The commissioner would charge a $60 fee for marriages even though commissioners "may not charge a fee...
ktbb.com
Man accused of murdering newlywed wife in Fiji denied bail
(NEW YORK) -- A Memphis man accused of fatally beating his newlywed wife at an exclusive Fiji resort was denied bail Wednesday. Bradley Robert Dawson, 38, was charged with murder in the death of Christe Chen Dawson, 36, a pharmacist at a Kroger supermarket in Memphis, Tennessee. Police said she was found dead on July 9 at the exclusive Turtle Island Resort and died of multiple blunt trauma wounds to her head.
Woman accused of shooting into home with multiple people inside
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been arrested after police say she fired multiple rounds into a North Memphis home last month. Carnesia Pierce, 26, is charged with three counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated assault, and two gun charges. Police say Pierce fired seven shots into a home on Locust Street following […]
actionnews5.com
Family identifies Millington student shot, killed
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Family of the teenage girl who was shot and killed on Sunday have identified her as 15-year-old Haley Reedy, a student of Millington Central High School. Police responded to Clear Creek Drive around 2 p.m. to find Reedy suffering a gunshot wound. She died on the...
Chester County Independent
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on September 15, 2022
Estate of Jamie Lee Nash, Deceased, Docket P# 2022-PR-674 Notice is hereby given that on September 6, 2022, Letters Testamentary with respect to the Estate were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Chester County, Tennessee. All persons resident and non-resident, having claims matured or unmatured, against the...
actionnews5.com
Memphis CEO sentenced to 3 years in prison for submitting false reports on water quality
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis CEO was sentenced to three years in prison for fabricating and submitting hundreds of false water monitoring reports required under the Clean Water Act in Tennessee and Mississippi. The U.S. District Court ordered co-owner and CEO of Environmental Compliance and Testing (ECT) DiAne Gordon,...
Comments / 1