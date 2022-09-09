ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUPE

LOOK: The Most Expensive Apartment in the Berkshires Looks Like Set of a TV Show

You have probably watched plenty of TV shows and/or movies before and thought to yourself, "How could these people afford this place?" This seems to be a common TV trope throughout the years. Shows like 'FRIENDS', 'How I Met Your Mother', and 'New Girl' are perfect examples. As it turns out, the most expensive apartment listed throughout the Berkshires is one that has that same look to it.
LENOX, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
State
Massachusetts State
Pittsfield, MA
Business
103.9 The Breeze

New York State’s Best Foliage Drive Is Only An Hour From Albany

We are about to enter prime foliage season and there is one scenic Upstate New York drive you have to take in. When it comes down to it, pretty much any drive in the Capital Region and beyond is a scenic foliage run. Whether it is a ride up the Northway, a cruise up Route 50 in Ballston, or pretty much any tree-lined route you can think of, fall colors are a sight to see. But there are some routes that are a cut above the rest, especially in the Adirondacks and the Catskills. One Catskills route has been recognized as the state's best. And it is only an hour from Albany!
ALBANY, NY
Live 95.9

Alert! Pittsfield Issues Strong Health Advisory Regarding Pontoosuc Lake

This is a heads-up for all my friends, neighbors, and fellow residents of Berkshire County. The city of Pittsfield, along with the Mayor's Office, has reached out to alert us about a public health advisory regarding Pontoosuc Lake. We're helping to spread the word. Apparently, it's that time of year...
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield City Council Rejects Public Hearing on Homeless Encampments

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A majority of the City Council on Tuesday shot down a councilor's attempt to have a public hearing on homeless campers in the city. In a 3-8 vote, Ward 2 Councilor Charles Kronick's petition requesting the Committee of the Whole host a hearing to address the impact of homelessness in the community failed with no conversation.
PITTSFIELD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ma
WNAW 94.7

MA Residents: Look Out For Changes When Inspecting Your Vehicle

One of my least favorite obligations in life is paying a visit to The Registry Of Motor Vehicles in Pittsfield. Granted, my first experience when moving here over three years ago is a vast improvement after what I used to go through in Connecticut (What a nightmare going to the Norwich DMV as the debacle would have me stuck there for HOURS!) In May, I have to renew BOTH my driver's license and registration, followed by another inspection by the end of July. Keep in mind that a change is coming to The Bay State's motor vehicle inspection sticker rules, as the move will correct a so-called “hack” that many statewide drivers have employed for years.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Sewage Spill in Housatonic River

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The public is asked to avoid contact with the Housatonic River for about two days after an untreated water spill at the treatment plant. A notice was sent out through the city's CodeRED alert system this morning after a discharge of untreated wastewater was discovered at the Waste Water Treatment Plant on Holmes Road.
PITTSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Yankee Candle#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business
theberkshireedge.com

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – This extraordinary property, presented by Elyse Harney Morris and Kenzie Fields of Elyse Harney Real Estate, offers matchless indoor/outdoor living. Transformations – Designer Ritch Holben explores the many advantages...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

Here are the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022

Do you remember your first car? Who doesn't? For me, it was a 1988 Buick Regal (silver). My brother who was living in Berkshire County during the '90s informed me that his then-girlfriend was getting rid of her Buick. If memory serves me correctly, I believe my parents were either given the vehicle or paid only $1.00. Either way, I ended up with the vehicle at age 16. The vehicle ran pretty well. It did have some metal patches covering up some rust spots and the gas gauge was broken. If you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas. It happened once in the northern Berkshires. That was the first and only time that would occur the entire time I owned the car. I couldn't complain though. At 16, I was happy just to own a car and have some freedom.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
theberkshireedge.com

THEN & NOW: Rockdale Mills of West Stockbridge

West Stockbridge — The Rockdale Mills of West Stockbridge operated along the Williams River, north of the hamlet of Williamsville, and a bit south of the convergence of Route 41, Pixley Hill Road, Cobb Road, and the Williams River. The photograph above and the advertising poster immediately below were...
WEST STOCKBRIDGE, MA
NewsChannel 36

New York SNAP Recipients to Receive Maximum September Benefits

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - All New Yorkers enrolled in the SNAP benefits program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this month. This will bring in roughly $234 million in federal funding into the state's economy. Those households already near or at the maximum benefit level, which for a...
ALBANY, NY
WNAW 94.7

WNAW 94.7

Pittsfield, MA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
846K+
Views
ABOUT

WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wnaw.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy