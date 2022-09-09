Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Red Cross offers free smoke alarms to local families
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The American Red Cross of Northern Nevada is offering free smoke alarms and installations all month. The giveaway is being done to encourage the community to prepare for emergencies during National Preparedness Month. “Installing a smoke alarm is one of the easiest ways to protect your...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Lieutenant Governor to serve as substitute teacher
LAS VEGAS/SCHURZ, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead will be serving as a substitute teacher for two Nevada schools later this month. Burkhead will teach at Laura Dearing Elementary School in Las Vegas on Sept. 16 and Schurz Elementary School on Sept. 23. “I’ve always said I...
KOLO TV Reno
State of Nevada to hold career fair
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada is holding a career fair. It’s happening Wednesday at Reno Town Mall. There’ll be about 27 different state agencies and organizations, each looking to fill several different positions. “We have a very diverse range of different positions and opportunities that...
Fox5 KVVU
RTC looking to expand transit for 1 million more residents by 2050
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - RTC of Southern Nevada is looking ahead for more transit options decades into the future, warning that commute times will grow unless more people take public transit, and more public transit options are created. By 2060, 1 million more people will be living and driving...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada man pleads guilty to assualt in Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - A Nevada man has pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon during the Capitol Riots. 35-year-old Josiah Kenyon of Winnemucca pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia. Court documents say Kenyon was illegally in the Capitol building for about 20 minutes...
laparent.com
A Family Road Trip Through Northern Nevada
For a road trip path that offers plenty of entertainment opportunities for the whole family, the Reno-Tahoe territory has a great array of destinations. With its vibrant historic cities and rugged landscapes, northern Nevada offers the best of both worlds, all within an hour of each other, so it’s manageable even for families with young children. Adults and kids alike will delight in the region’s alpine lakes, state parks, Old West towns, Basque dining and overall natural splendor.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Nevada
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest rate of food insecure children in Nevada using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada to receive millions in funding for road projects
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be receiving $101 million in additional federal highway funding. This represents the most money the state has ever received for these kinds of projects. The money will go towards state road and bridge projects across Nevada and comes from the Federal Highway Administration.
Without abortion protections in Nevada, providers’ and patients' fate left to other states
This opinion column was submitted by Adam Levy, an OB-GYN and abortion provider in Las Vegas. As an OB-GYN and abortion provider in Las Vegas for the last 30 years, I have never seen anything like the nationwide attack on reproductive rights we’re currently battling. Some say the overturning of Roe v. Wade has no impact on Nevada. They’d be wrong. ...
L.A. Weekly
Left Coast Extracts, West Coast’s Top Cannabis Provider Expands into Nevada
As the country’s frontline in cannabis legalization, California’s cannabis industry has grown to become the world’s largest legal cannabis market not only in the United States, but the entire world. Despite challenges related to the pandemic and continuing federal prohibition, cannabis sales in California hit $4.4 billion in 2020 and are on-track to reach almost $6.6 billion by 2025.
Fox5 KVVU
Southern Nevada Water Authority initiates new water conservation ad campaign
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Water Authority wants people to do something simple, follow the seasonal watering schedule. And it hopes running some new ads on social media and tv will help people get the message. “The Southern Nevada Water Authority launched a new ad campaign for...
Las Vegas inspectors find gas stations, meters, signs out of compliance
A team of inspectors is routinely checking gas stations across southern Nevada for fuel quality and meter compliance – what they found in the past year may surprise you.
KOLO TV Reno
Entries needed for the Nevada Day Parade and celebration at the end of October
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready to celebrate all things Nevada! The Nevada Day Parade and festival is Saturday, Oct. 29, but entries are being accepted now for the epic four-hour-long parade. Brooke Santina, the executive director of Nevada Day, Inc. stopped by Morning Break to get the community stoked...
Las Vegas-area water company files bankruptcy as Lake Mead ‘straw’ runs dry
The company that was the sole water supplier for the City of Henderson for decades has filed for bankruptcy protection, a victim of a 23-year drought that created a problem too expensive to fix.
ksut.org
Native American households in Nevada more likely to face ‘plumbing poverty’
In 2019, more than 20,000 Native American community members in Nevada lacked complete indoor plumbing, a condition known as “plumbing poverty.” That’s according to a new study by researchers at the Desert Research Institute and the Guinn Center for Policy Priorities. The two Nevada-based organizations analyzed data...
KOLO TV Reno
Biden admin approves Nevada’s EV infrastructure plan
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - President Biden’s administration has approved Nevada’s plan for building EV charging infrastructure along highways. The program was created and funded by the Infrastructure Law passed in 2021. Nevada will be among the first of 35 states with approved plans for EV infrastructure. Those...
Employee shortage, high customer demand cause frustrations at Nevada DMV
Tabitha Gerken has been trying to register her late father's truck in her name, along with trying to schedule a driving test for her two teens.
WATCH: Smoke From Destructive California Fire Consumes Nevada City
The time-lapse shows a giant wall of smoke crash into Reno.
Lassen County News
Put CCC to good use
I hope that California’s Department of Corrections doesn’t leave their Susanville facility vacant, wasting millions that California’s taxpayers invested in building it. With California’s sky-high rents, and with so many seniors and disabled workers trying to survive on Social Security, the vacant facility could serve as much-needed affordable housing. Putting the facility to a needed use could also provide an income stream to Susanville, while helping struggling seniors.
news3lv.com
Nevada inmates now have internet access for the first time in history
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — For the first time in history, offenders in the Nevada Department of Corrections now have access to the Internet. The lab, which is a partnership with Truckee Meadows Community College, opened at Northern Nevada Transitional Housing Monday. The computers can be used to enroll in college classes, earn certifications, prepare for high school equivalency, apply for jobs and familiarize inmates with technology that is integral to their success upon release.
