College fair, informational workshop to be held in Carlisle on Oct. 6
The first Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU) and Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSI) College Fair and Informational Workshop will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Carlisle YWCA. It’s located at 301 G St., Carlisle. Arrival for this event begins at 9 a.m., with the program beginning at 9:30,...
Hersheypark, Chocolate World’s Halloween attractions open this weekend
The spooky season is about to begin in Hershey. Both Hersheypark’s new Dark Nights Halloween event and Chocolate World’s Halloween themed attractions open Sept. 17. The Dark Nights is a four acre expansion of Hersheypark. It will include four haunted house areas - The Descent, Creature Chaos, Twisted Darkness and Haunted Coal Mine - and three “scare zones” - Darkstone’s Hollow, the Valley of Fear, and the Midway of Misery. The scare zones are included in general Hersheypark admission, but the haunted houses require a separate Dark Nights ticket.
Little Buffalo Festival will return this year: When and how to enjoy the free event
The Little Buffalo Festival will be back this year, following two years of canceled events due to COVID-19. This year’s event will be held once more at 1579 State Park Road Newport, with hours from noon-6 p.m. on Oct. 1. The free attractions will include live music, dance, comedy and juggling performances, as well as poetry readings, workshops, demonstrations and children’s activities. There will also be vendors available for food sales.
Knoebels, Dutch Wonderland, Kennywood land national ‘Golden Ticket Awards’
On July 4, 1926, a small amusement park with a swimming pool and carousel and some food stands opened in Northumberland County. In 2016 that park celebrated its 90th anniversary. This past weekend, the family-owned Knoebels Amusement Resort won a handful of Golden Ticket Awards from the publication Amusement Today,...
Pennsylvania owes a lot to Latino culture; this is the month to say thank you | Social Views
It’s one thing to celebrate yourself and your own accomplishments, it’s another entirely when others take time to do so. That’s why Friday’s “We Stand Together: A Tribute to Latino Leaders in PA” at The Civic Club of Harrisburg will be such a special community event.
How did central Pa. colleges fare in the latest U.S. News rankings?
Though scrutiny is growing for the annual rankings of colleges by US News, prospective students - and thus colleges - are still invested in the results they publish each year. The schools are judged in several categories, using information self-reported by the colleges to U.S. News. They are then ranked by the resulting scores, and divided into several categories, including National Universities, National Liberal Arts Colleges, rankings by geographical region, rankings by programs such as business or engineering, and several other similar divisions.
Harrisburg Restaurant Week is back with dining discounts at 18 establishments
Now’s the time to check out a Harrisburg restaurant you’ve always been eyeing. A handful of restaurants are showcasing their cuisine during Harrisburg Restaurant Week. The two-week culinary celebration returns Sept. 12-16 and Sept. 19-23 (weekdays only) at about 18 restaurants. Restaurant week, sponsored by the Harrisburg Downtown...
Photos: Battle in the Barn 4 girls high school showcase
The Battle in the Barn went down Sunday with some of the top girls players from Harrisburg taking on top players from Philly at the Cavoli Barn.
Harrisburg’s historic African-American neighborhoods remembered in new exhibit
In the area known as the Old 8th Ward, thousands of primarily African American homes and hundreds of Black-owned businesses were demolished as Pennsylvania’s state government expanded into what’s now known as the Capitol Complex. A portion of the adjacent Seventh Ward was also demolished to make way...
Belco Community Credit Union to open 15th branch
Belco Community Credit Union plans to open its newest branch next week. The brand-new facility will open on Sept. 22 is at 4600 Mount Zion Drive, at the intersection of Wertzville Road and Technology Drive in Hampden Township. It is the credit union’s 15th branch and its fifth in Cumberland...
Seesaw children’s learning site hack hits central Pa. districts
Parents and teachers in at least three central Pennsylvania school district received an “inappropriate” link through a nationally-recognized cyber learning platform for elementary school students that was hacked Wednesday. learned of the link Wednesday and temporarily shut down the messaging capability for all users. The company said on...
Lyme disease fundraiser to be held on Harrisburg’s City Island
Water Golf, a miniature golf course on Harrisburg’s City Island, on Saturday, September 17, will be the first stop in the four-event Lily Bennett Memorial Mini-Golf Fundraiser for the Pennsylvania Lyme Resource Network. The “awareness event” on City Island will run from noon to 4 p.m., as will subsequent...
UPMC opens new 44,000-square-foot outpatient center in building once occupied by PennLive
The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center has added to its West Shore campus. UPMC held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2020 Technology Parkway in Hampden Township on Monday for its new 44,000-square-foot offices for the UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute. The medical practice is relocating from Wormleysburg and will see patients at the new location beginning Tuesday. The outpatient center is the largest Heart and Vascular Institute facility in the UPMC system. The center is located on the second floor of the building and will also occupy some space on the first floor.
Mid-Penn boys soccer stars for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022
A handful of Mid-Penn players turned in big performances in boys soccer Tuesday. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Saxton Suchanic’s big play nets big turnout as Central York sophomore wins Pa. high school football player of the week fan vote
Saxton Suchanic has played just three varsity football games but he is already dreaming big. The Central York sophomore cornerback and receiver talks about setting records and winning championships before his high school days are done. He also knows, though, that it is going to be hard to top last...
Northern York tennis blanks Mifflin County
Northern picked up a decisive 5-0 victory over Mifflin County Wednesday in girls tennis action. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Harrisburg-area business has chance to win $10K for nonprofit with community’s assistance
A Harrisburg nonprofit has won $5,000 with a chance to double the winnings with the help of the community. Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance have announced that the Lower Paxton Township based- Access Insurance Agency has earned a “2022 Make More Happen Award”, which recognizes its exceptional volunteerism with the nonprofit, Bro2Go. The winnings will directly benefit Bro2Go, which provides human and social services to veterans, at-risk youth, low to moderate income families, ex-offenders and people in recovery.
Boiling Springs’ Nathaniel Harbst claims medalist honors in Capital golf match at Sunset
It’s a busy week in Mid-Penn Conference golf and Boiling Springs used Tuesday afternoon to strengthen its grip on the Capital Division lead. The Bubblers, with Nathaniel Harbst and Austin Fulton headlining, fired a 320 at Sunset Golf Course to win the team portion by nine strokes over host Middletown.
Cumberland Valley blanks Carlisle in Mid-Penn Commonwealth girls soccer showdown
In Wednesday’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth showdown, Cumberland Valley picked up a 3-0 victory over Carlisle. Anneli Hellgren and Sienna Manns each netted a goal late in the first half to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead at the intermission. Kameron Rase tacked on an insurance goal midway through the second half to put the victory on ice.
History, mystery and an unfinished dream near Biglerville, all for $5.1 million: Cool Spaces
Biglerville $5.1 million property has historical farm, mysterious Lovejoy estate and unfinished lodge. The former Lovejoy Estate and Dalebrook Farm, now called General Mountain Lodge, sits on 634 acres, 503 of which are a nature perserve, near Biglerville, Pa., Auge 11, 2022. Mark Pynes | pennlive.comGet Photo. 5 / 31.
