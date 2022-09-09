ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Hersheypark, Chocolate World’s Halloween attractions open this weekend

The spooky season is about to begin in Hershey. Both Hersheypark’s new Dark Nights Halloween event and Chocolate World’s Halloween themed attractions open Sept. 17. The Dark Nights is a four acre expansion of Hersheypark. It will include four haunted house areas - The Descent, Creature Chaos, Twisted Darkness and Haunted Coal Mine - and three “scare zones” - Darkstone’s Hollow, the Valley of Fear, and the Midway of Misery. The scare zones are included in general Hersheypark admission, but the haunted houses require a separate Dark Nights ticket.
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Little Buffalo Festival will return this year: When and how to enjoy the free event

The Little Buffalo Festival will be back this year, following two years of canceled events due to COVID-19. This year’s event will be held once more at 1579 State Park Road Newport, with hours from noon-6 p.m. on Oct. 1. The free attractions will include live music, dance, comedy and juggling performances, as well as poetry readings, workshops, demonstrations and children’s activities. There will also be vendors available for food sales.
NEWPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrisburg, PA
Entertainment
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
PennLive.com

How did central Pa. colleges fare in the latest U.S. News rankings?

Though scrutiny is growing for the annual rankings of colleges by US News, prospective students - and thus colleges - are still invested in the results they publish each year. The schools are judged in several categories, using information self-reported by the colleges to U.S. News. They are then ranked by the resulting scores, and divided into several categories, including National Universities, National Liberal Arts Colleges, rankings by geographical region, rankings by programs such as business or engineering, and several other similar divisions.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johannes Brahms
Person
Ella Fitzgerald
Person
Judy Garland
Person
Billie Holiday
Person
Richard Strauss
PennLive.com

Belco Community Credit Union to open 15th branch

Belco Community Credit Union plans to open its newest branch next week. The brand-new facility will open on Sept. 22 is at 4600 Mount Zion Drive, at the intersection of Wertzville Road and Technology Drive in Hampden Township. It is the credit union’s 15th branch and its fifth in Cumberland...
HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

Seesaw children’s learning site hack hits central Pa. districts

Parents and teachers in at least three central Pennsylvania school district received an “inappropriate” link through a nationally-recognized cyber learning platform for elementary school students that was hacked Wednesday. learned of the link Wednesday and temporarily shut down the messaging capability for all users. The company said on...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Jazz#The Forum#Scottish#Hso
PennLive.com

UPMC opens new 44,000-square-foot outpatient center in building once occupied by PennLive

The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center has added to its West Shore campus. UPMC held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2020 Technology Parkway in Hampden Township on Monday for its new 44,000-square-foot offices for the UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute. The medical practice is relocating from Wormleysburg and will see patients at the new location beginning Tuesday. The outpatient center is the largest Heart and Vascular Institute facility in the UPMC system. The center is located on the second floor of the building and will also occupy some space on the first floor.
HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
PennLive.com

Harrisburg-area business has chance to win $10K for nonprofit with community’s assistance

A Harrisburg nonprofit has won $5,000 with a chance to double the winnings with the help of the community. Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance have announced that the Lower Paxton Township based- Access Insurance Agency has earned a “2022 Make More Happen Award”, which recognizes its exceptional volunteerism with the nonprofit, Bro2Go. The winnings will directly benefit Bro2Go, which provides human and social services to veterans, at-risk youth, low to moderate income families, ex-offenders and people in recovery.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
179K+
Followers
75K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy