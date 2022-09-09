The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center has added to its West Shore campus. UPMC held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2020 Technology Parkway in Hampden Township on Monday for its new 44,000-square-foot offices for the UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute. The medical practice is relocating from Wormleysburg and will see patients at the new location beginning Tuesday. The outpatient center is the largest Heart and Vascular Institute facility in the UPMC system. The center is located on the second floor of the building and will also occupy some space on the first floor.

HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO