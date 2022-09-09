Read full article on original website
4 Local Fall Essentials for Your Home [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
3 Kid-Friendly Vendor Highlights at Root's Country Market & AuctionMelissa FrostManheim, PA
Red Rabbit - A Pennsylvania Throwback Joint for Burgers and MilkshakesMelissa FrostDuncannon, PA
Taylor Chip Cookies: A Delicious Lancaster County Success StoryMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Lake Tobias: Open-Air Safari and Family Fun Activities at a 150-Acre Wildlife ParkMelissa FrostHalifax, PA
Harrisburg-area business has chance to win $10K for nonprofit with community’s assistance
A Harrisburg nonprofit has won $5,000 with a chance to double the winnings with the help of the community. Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance have announced that the Lower Paxton Township based- Access Insurance Agency has earned a “2022 Make More Happen Award”, which recognizes its exceptional volunteerism with the nonprofit, Bro2Go. The winnings will directly benefit Bro2Go, which provides human and social services to veterans, at-risk youth, low to moderate income families, ex-offenders and people in recovery.
Pennsylvania owes a lot to Latino culture; this is the month to say thank you | Social Views
It’s one thing to celebrate yourself and your own accomplishments, it’s another entirely when others take time to do so. That’s why Friday’s “We Stand Together: A Tribute to Latino Leaders in PA” at The Civic Club of Harrisburg will be such a special community event.
Belco Community Credit Union to open 15th branch
Belco Community Credit Union plans to open its newest branch next week. The brand-new facility will open on Sept. 22 is at 4600 Mount Zion Drive, at the intersection of Wertzville Road and Technology Drive in Hampden Township. It is the credit union’s 15th branch and its fifth in Cumberland...
Seesaw children’s learning site hack hits central Pa. districts
Parents and teachers in at least three central Pennsylvania school district received an “inappropriate” link through a nationally-recognized cyber learning platform for elementary school students that was hacked Wednesday. learned of the link Wednesday and temporarily shut down the messaging capability for all users. The company said on...
Lyme disease fundraiser to be held on Harrisburg’s City Island
Water Golf, a miniature golf course on Harrisburg’s City Island, on Saturday, September 17, will be the first stop in the four-event Lily Bennett Memorial Mini-Golf Fundraiser for the Pennsylvania Lyme Resource Network. The “awareness event” on City Island will run from noon to 4 p.m., as will subsequent...
ouryorkmedia.com
Single mom overcomes poverty to give back with the help of United Way
As a single parent, Juanita Baxter found herself in need of many services that United Way of York County helped fund. When her circumstances changed, giving back was a top priority. Written by:. Katie Elwell. Paid for by:. “It just always feels good to feel like I’m giving back in...
echo-pilot.com
PGC to consider outlawing deer urine attractants, allow purchase of more doe tags
This could be the final year Pennsylvania hunters can pursue deer with natural urine attractants. The Pennsylvania Game Commission will consider banning the use of lures that contain fluids from deer including urine and saliva at its quarterly board meeting Sept. 24 in Harrisburg. Some hunters use doe urine to...
Shorter days, asking parents for help: What the ‘teacher shortage’ looks like in 4 Pennsylvania districts
Two weeks into the school year, Dan McGarry was still in the process of hiring teachers. Upper Darby School District in Delaware County, where McGarry is superintendent, had more than 70 open teaching positions on paper, though about 40 of them had recommended candidates. While some would consider those positions...
abc27.com
UPMC West Shore opens cardiac care center
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County now has a new facility for cardiac care after UPMC’s West Shore campus opened its new outpatient center in Mechanicsburg. UPMC says its heart and vascular institute, which offers state-of-the-art technology and a staff of experts, is the biggest of its kind in the area.
Harrisburg’s historic African-American neighborhoods remembered in new exhibit
In the area known as the Old 8th Ward, thousands of primarily African American homes and hundreds of Black-owned businesses were demolished as Pennsylvania’s state government expanded into what’s now known as the Capitol Complex. A portion of the adjacent Seventh Ward was also demolished to make way...
College fair, informational workshop to be held in Carlisle on Oct. 6
The first Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU) and Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSI) College Fair and Informational Workshop will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Carlisle YWCA. It’s located at 301 G St., Carlisle. Arrival for this event begins at 9 a.m., with the program beginning at 9:30,...
abc27.com
Ride-along program pairs addiction treatment providers with police
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A new program in Lancaster County is trying to reach more people struggling with addiction by putting mental health and addiction treatment providers in patrol vehicles with police officers. The ride-along project has been in the works for a few years and kicked off at...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
Part of Schuylkill County under a boil advisory
TAMAQUA, Pa. — A water boil advisory is in effect for part of Schuylkill County. The Tamaqua Area Water Authority announced Wednesday that because of work on a leaking water main, residents should boil their water before drinking it. The advisory is in effect for all customers except those in Rush Township.
wkok.com
Businesses Moving into Former Edison Elementary School
SUNBURY – The former Edison Elementary School in Sunbury is back in use. Ted Strosser of Strosser Baer Architects told WKOK Tuesday his business is hoping to move its offices into the second floor of the building by the end of the year. In addition, already open is a...
Runaway teen and infant son found safely in PA
READING, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A teenager that reportedly ran away with their 8-month-old son in Lycoming County in late July was located safely in Berks County. State police say Aaliyah Diaz, 16, and her son were reported missing on July 31. 45 days after her disappearance, troopers announced Diaz and her son were both found […]
WGAL
Humane Society of Harrisburg offers special deal on cats
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Humane Society of Harrisburg is offering a special deal this week for anyone adopting a cat. If you adopt two cats or kittens, you will only have to pay one adoption fee. "Sometimes there's a misconception that cats are kind of loners or prefer to...
In Pa., climate change can increase flooding risk in places that rarely worried about it. This community is seeking solutions
Samantha Sharp was home alone at her house in Middletown when floodwaters broke through windows and started filling her basement. It was 2011, and Tropical Storm Lee was sweeping through Pennsylvania. “I called my dad in a panic. I’m like, I don’t know what I’m supposed to do. I can’t...
Dauphin County refuses to release records on fights, force and medical issues in jail
To err may be human, but to err on the side of transparency is over in Dauphin County. The county is now denying records requests for reports filed by jail staff that provide insight into how employees treat incarcerated people in their care. Using these reports, PennLive uncovered that jail...
wkok.com
Mastriano Making Valley Campaign Stops Wednesday
DANVILLE – State Senator and Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano will be making some campaign stops in the Valley Wednesday. According to his social media pages, Mastriano will stop at the Danville Municipal Building first for a 10 a.m. meet and greet. That will be followed by meet and...
