Harrisburg, PA

PennLive.com

Harrisburg-area business has chance to win $10K for nonprofit with community’s assistance

A Harrisburg nonprofit has won $5,000 with a chance to double the winnings with the help of the community. Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance have announced that the Lower Paxton Township based- Access Insurance Agency has earned a “2022 Make More Happen Award”, which recognizes its exceptional volunteerism with the nonprofit, Bro2Go. The winnings will directly benefit Bro2Go, which provides human and social services to veterans, at-risk youth, low to moderate income families, ex-offenders and people in recovery.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Belco Community Credit Union to open 15th branch

Belco Community Credit Union plans to open its newest branch next week. The brand-new facility will open on Sept. 22 is at 4600 Mount Zion Drive, at the intersection of Wertzville Road and Technology Drive in Hampden Township. It is the credit union’s 15th branch and its fifth in Cumberland...
HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

Seesaw children’s learning site hack hits central Pa. districts

Parents and teachers in at least three central Pennsylvania school district received an “inappropriate” link through a nationally-recognized cyber learning platform for elementary school students that was hacked Wednesday. learned of the link Wednesday and temporarily shut down the messaging capability for all users. The company said on...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Harrisburg, PA
Government
abc27.com

UPMC West Shore opens cardiac care center

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County now has a new facility for cardiac care after UPMC’s West Shore campus opened its new outpatient center in Mechanicsburg. UPMC says its heart and vascular institute, which offers state-of-the-art technology and a staff of experts, is the biggest of its kind in the area.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Ride-along program pairs addiction treatment providers with police

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A new program in Lancaster County is trying to reach more people struggling with addiction by putting mental health and addiction treatment providers in patrol vehicles with police officers. The ride-along project has been in the works for a few years and kicked off at...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Part of Schuylkill County under a boil advisory

TAMAQUA, Pa. — A water boil advisory is in effect for part of Schuylkill County. The Tamaqua Area Water Authority announced Wednesday that because of work on a leaking water main, residents should boil their water before drinking it. The advisory is in effect for all customers except those in Rush Township.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Businesses Moving into Former Edison Elementary School

SUNBURY – The former Edison Elementary School in Sunbury is back in use. Ted Strosser of Strosser Baer Architects told WKOK Tuesday his business is hoping to move its offices into the second floor of the building by the end of the year. In addition, already open is a...
SUNBURY, PA
WBRE

Runaway teen and infant son found safely in PA

READING, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A teenager that reportedly ran away with their 8-month-old son in Lycoming County in late July was located safely in Berks County. State police say Aaliyah Diaz, 16, and her son were reported missing on July 31. 45 days after her disappearance, troopers announced Diaz and her son were both found […]
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Humane Society of Harrisburg offers special deal on cats

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Humane Society of Harrisburg is offering a special deal this week for anyone adopting a cat. If you adopt two cats or kittens, you will only have to pay one adoption fee. "Sometimes there's a misconception that cats are kind of loners or prefer to...
HARRISBURG, PA
wkok.com

Mastriano Making Valley Campaign Stops Wednesday

DANVILLE – State Senator and Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano will be making some campaign stops in the Valley Wednesday. According to his social media pages, Mastriano will stop at the Danville Municipal Building first for a 10 a.m. meet and greet. That will be followed by meet and...
DANVILLE, PA
