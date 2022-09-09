Read full article on original website
New Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On 9/12 WWE Raw
Just weeks after losing the finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Title Tournament, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY have redeemed themselves. On the September 12 episode of WWE Raw, the Damage CTRL duo defeated the team of Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. This is the first time that either woman has held the belt, although both women have held the NXT version of the belts.
Young Bucks-WWE Debunked? The List & Ya Boy 9/14/22 Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van
Sean Ross Sapp and Jimmy Van cover the wrestling news for 9/14:
Johnny Gargano: As Soon As WWE Regime Change Happened, There Was Only One Option In My Head
Johnny Gargano took time away from wrestling after his WWE contract expired in December 2021 to be a father. Gargano was adamant that he wanted to be a father first as Candice LeRae delivered their baby in February. Though Gargano would tease returns during his time away, and his name...
Former WWE Star Debuts At 9/14 AEW Dark: Elevation Taping
A familiar face competed at the latest taping of AEW Dark: Elevation. According to PWInsider, former WWE star Mascara Dorada (formerly known as Gran Metallik) defeated Serpentico at the taping on September 14. WWE released Dorada on November 4, 2021. During his time with the company, he was initially featured...
Young Bucks To WWE? WWE Raw 9/12/2022 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for September 12. - Roman Reigns not on Raw.
Dolph Ziggler: I Want To Help The Next Generation And Leave The Business Better Than It Was
At this stage of his career, Dolph Ziggler is focused on helping the next generation. Ziggler has practically done it all throughout his lengthy run with WWE. He has won the world title and the tag team titles, and he is also a six-time Intercontinental Champion. The veteran has competed at WrestleMania on multiple occasions and faced some of the company's top stars.
Omos Says Things Have Been More Laid Back With Triple H In Charge
Omos has been in a featured position in WWE since moving away from Raw Underground and becoming more of an on-screen presence. Omos is a former WWE Raw Tag Team Champion along with AJ Styles and is currently aligned with MVP on WWE Raw. He has been less involved on...
Bianca Belair Tops 2022 Black Wrecellence 500
The annual Black Wrecellence 500 is out. Bianca Belair has top the BW 500, which is put together by Righteous Reg of Grapsody. Belair is the reigning WWE Raw Women's Champion. Belair was #6 on the 2021 list, which was topped by Trish Adora. Sasha Banks was #1 in 2020....
Madcap Moss Explains How Randy Moss Influenced His WWE Name
Madcap Moss signed with WWE in 2014 and initially used the name Digg Rawlis. In 2015, he became Riddick Moss before becoming Madcap Moss in 2021 after returning from injury. On television, the name came from Happy Corbin as Madcap was kept around to keep Corbin laughing. Speaking on The...
Sasha Banks On Modeling Debut: It Felt Like My First Wrestling Match All Over Again
Sasha Banks had a familiar feeling when making her debut on the runway. Wrestling fans everywhere were taken by surprise last week when Sasha Banks, also known as Mercedes Varnado, popped up at New York Fashion Week alongside Naomi, who is also known as Trinity Fatu. The former multi-time women's champions made appearances in Mister Triple X and Jessica Jade shows.
The Judgment Day Take Out Edge, Kevin Owens Seeming Breaks Austin Theory's Nose | RAW Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for September 12, 2022:. - The Judgment Day took out Edge at the end of the show on Monday. The WWE Hall of Famer faced Dominik Mysterio in the main event, despite Rey Mysterio's attempts to get the legend to spare his son. Rey wound up interfering and inadvertently setting the stage for The Judgment Day to attack Edge. Dominik smashed his leg with a chair multiple times, and Finn Balor hit a diving stomp directly on the leg to leave Edge down and out.
Johnny Gargano Details His Body Transformation Following WWE Return
Johnny Gargano opens up about his body transformation and his return to the ring. Gargano left WWE when his contract expired in December 2021, and he spent the next several months taking a break from the business. He focused on his family, as he and Candice LeRae welcomed their son, Quill, into the world. Gargano eventually came back to WWE and appeared on the August 22 episode of WWE Raw. He returned to the ring on the September 12 episode of the show and defeated Chad Gable. In addition to being impressed with his in-ring skills, many fans noticed his body transformation.
AEW Dark Stream And Results (9/13): Danhausen, Matt Hardy, Penelope Ford, Diamante, More Compete
AEW Dark (9/13) - Britt Baker shown coming out of Hikaru Shida's locker room following an attack. - Skye Blue & Queen Aminata def. Emi Sakura & Diamante. - Matt Sydal & Dante Martin def. Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi. - Danhausen def. Peter Avalon. - Matt Hardy def. Angelico.
Bianca Belair Wants To Create The 'StrongEST' Stable In WWE With Raquel Rodriguez And Rhea Ripley
Bianca Belair names her dream WWE stable. Currently, Bianca is engaged in a rivalry with Damage CTRL, the stable of Bayley, Io Shirai, and Dakota Kai. Currently, Bianca has formed a makeshift alliance with Alexa Bliss and Asuka to try and combat the uprising of the new trio, but Bianca has thought of a faction of her own.
New NXT North American Champion Crowned On 9/13 WWE NXT
The Bloodline adds even more gold. Carmelo Hayes was supposed to face Wes Lee per the results of a fan vote, on the September 13 episode of NXT. However, Carmelo tried to avoid facing anyone by taking out Wes prior to the match. It almost worked, but Carmelo Hayes forgot...
Johnny Gargano Explains Why He Didn't Want His Return To Be In Cleveland
On the August 22 episode of WWE Raw, Johnny Gargano made his return to WWE. The return came as a surprise with Gargano's music playing coming out of a commercial break and fans being unsure of what was actually happening until Gargano made his way onto the ramp. Gargano hadn't been seen on WWE television since December 2021, cutting one final promo in NXT before his contract expired, thus making him a free agent.
Quincy Elliott Debuts, Pretty Deadly Retain, Alba Fyre Confronts Mandy Rose | NXT Fight Size
Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for September 13. - "The Super Diva" Quincy Elliot debuted and defeated Sean Gallagher. - In the show opening match, Pretty Deadly defended the NXT Tag Team Championship against the Creed Brothers. Both teams threw everything they had at each other, but the interference of Damon Kemp made all the difference. He handcuffed Julius Creed to the cage wall, effectively turning the bout into a handicap contest, and Pretty Deadly pinned Brutus Creed to win the match.
WWE Raw On 9/12 Records Lowest Viewership Number, Demo Rating Since July Against Monday Night Football
WWE Raw viewership is in for 9/12. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on September 12 averaged 1.709 million viewers, which is down big from last week's total of 2.054 million viewers. This is the lowest viewership number that the show has recorded since July 4. Monday's episode scored a...
Shawn Michaels Offers Hank Walker An NXT Contract
Hank Walker is now an official member of the WWE NXT 2.0 roster. On the September 13 episode of the show, Walker, who had been a security guard, faced Javier Bernal in a singles match. The two men have been feuding in recent weeks, and they met in the ring on Tuesday. Walker didn't get any entrance music, and he wasn't wearing ring gear. Still, he defeated Bernal to win his NXT 2.0 in-ring debut.
WWE Introduces New NXT Logo On 9/13 WWE NXT 2.0
WWE NXT 2.0 is both leveling up and taking a page from its the past. The September 13 episode of the show celebrated the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0. The show rebranded under the 2.0 banner a full year ago, bringing the Black and Gold Era to an end. Multiple video packages throughout the show looked back on the eventful year and featured some of NXT 2.0's top highlights.
