Oak Ridge Trail section in Fayetteville to close for construction

By Justin Trobaugh
 5 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A section of the Oak Ridge Trail at the intersection of Center Street and Harmon Avenue in Fayetteville will close on September 12 to bicycle and pedestrian use.

According to a press release from the city of Fayetteville, the closure will be for the construction of intersection improvements at Center Street and Harmon Avenue, which will last six weeks.

Fayetteville City Council tables renaming Archibald Yell Boulevard

Signs will be installed to notify trail users of the closure. Alternative routes to the University of Arkansas will be available along Duncan Avenue.

The release says improvements to the intersection include the installation of a traffic signal, turn lanes, new sidewalks and crosswalk improvements.

More information on intersection improvements can be found here .

FAYETTEVILLE, AR
