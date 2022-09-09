Read full article on original website
WTVM
Mug shots of men arrested in Cobb County deputies’ killing released
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mug shots of Christopher Golden and Christopher Cook, the men arrested after two Cobb County deputies were killed, have been released. Golden is accused of killing Jonathan Randall Koleski and Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. when the pair were arresting Cook at a home in Marietta. According to officials, there was an exchange of gunfire between Golden and Cook. One deputy was shot in the head and the other deputy was shot in the pelvic area. The shooting was followed by a barricade situation that ended with the arrest of Cook and Golden.
Cobb deputies’ deaths mark the first line-of-duty losses for the department in 30 years
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The deaths of two deputies in Cobb County Thursday night marks the first time a deputy with the department has been killed in the line of duty in 30 years. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The department lost Deputy Sheriff...
