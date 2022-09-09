Read full article on original website
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
Rougaroux to open new location in Mountain Brook in 2023
Since 2017, The Rougaroux has been serving up mouthwatering po’boys, gumbo and boudin and more in Forest Park. Now, the restaurant is planning to bring their New Orleans fare to Mountain Brook! Keep reading to learn more about The Rougaroux’s upcoming location. Coming to Mountain Brook in 2023.
Check Out This Super Luxurious Modernized Birmingham, Alabama Hotel
If you know me, I love a good view, spots for people watching, and an elaborate drink to go with it all. That thought process applies to hotels as well. I mean I don’t have to go the bougie route all the time but when I can I do.
Bogue’s employees & regulars share favorite memories [VIDEO]
Last week, we were saddened to learn that the beloved Bogue’s Restaurant had permanently closed after 84 years in Birmingham. However, several regulars and longtime employees joined us on Friday to share what made the restaurant so special. Remembering Bogue’s Restaurant. On Friday, September 9th, Bham Now made...
25 exciting October events including the Greek Food Festival
The fall season means cool weather, gorgeous color-changing leaves and festival fun. To plan for this special fall month, check out our list of 25 October events around Birmingham. 1. Shop Save & Share benefiting The Junior League of Birmingham. What: Give back to the Bham community while saving 20%...
Birmingham named one of the best beer towns to visit in America
The Magic City was recently named one of the best beer towns to visit in the country. Keep reading for why Birmingham made the list, including the amazing breweries, popular bars and more. Growing popularity of beer tourism. Interest in “beercations”—traveling with a goal of trying the best local breweries—has...
Local Roots now open + 5 more Birmingham businesses that have opened their doors
As we enter a new season, we’re also saying hello to many new Birmingham businesses. Check out a few of our favorites, including fast-casual eatery, Local Roots. Warning: drool-worthy fries ahead. 1. Birmingham Animal Resort | Downtown. Looking to pamper your pet and leave them in good hands while...
NEW Birmingham Xpress coming soon to The Magic City
A brand new, exciting public transportation system is coming soon to The Magic City—the Birmingham Xpress! As Alabama’s first Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line, the Birmingham Xpress will offer fast, reliable and cost-effective transport to residents throughout The Magic City. Keep reading to learn more. Say Hello to...
Now the News: Bogue’s closes permanently after 84 years, Sloss Fright Furnace shuts down + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! It seems like it’s been a constant flurry of Birmingham businesses and events saying goodbye, with Bogue’s Restaurant permanently closing and Sloss Fright Furnace ceasing operations. You know what they say… when one door closes another one opens. Read on for some heartfelt goodbyes to local favorites and say hello to new businesses coming soon.
Rojo, Abhi, FILTER, Michaels earn 95+ food service scores in July and August
Several Birmingham-area restaurants—including Rojo on Highland Avenue, Ensley’s Green Acres, FILTER Coffee Parlor at Five Points South and Michael’s Restaurant alongside Railroad Park, received 95 and above on their food service scores this past July and August. Since 2018, Bham Now has reported the Jefferson County Department...
5 reasons Fiesta Bham is the ultimate celebration of culture + community—Sept. 24
Fiesta Bham is back and better than ever for its 20th year! Alabama’s largest celebration of Hispanic culture and heritage takes place, Saturday, September 24 from Noon to 8PM at Birmingham’s Linn Park. From authentic eats to thrilling Lucha Libre wrestling acts, keep reading for five reasons you should attend, then grab your tickets.
Construction has begun on Pell City’s newest shopping center—details here
Retail fans, get ready—construction has officially begun on Pell City’s newest shopping center, Pell City Square. Read on to learn more. After years of anticipation, construction has officially begun on Pell City Square. Now, after a September 8 groundbreaking, the shopping center is finally underway. Located on at...
Misapplied herbicide to cause ‘slow burn’ of greens, temporarily close Ross Bridge golf course
The Robert Trent Jones golf course at the Ross Bridge resort in Hoover will close temporarily because a mixture of chemicals was mistakenly applied to most of the greens and is expected to kill the grass. John Cannon, chairman of Sunbelt Golf Corporation, which operates the Robert Trent Jones Trail,...
9 upcoming shows in Birmingham to attend if you love theatre
Lights ups on Birmingham theatre. We gathered nine shows you’ll want to attend this month from inspiring new operas to hilarious straight plays. Keep reading to see when and where to watch. 1. TOUCH—Opera Birmingham + Red Mountain Theatre. As part of Red Mountain’s (RMT) Human Rights New...
Tuscaloosa County’s Most Expensive Home is a Lake, Wildlife Playground
The most expensive home in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama is a lake and wildlife playground. This super-exclusive property is listed by Christen Crosby with Ray & Poynor Properties. The home is surrounded by some of the most spectacular views from more than “1700 acres, land includes 20 spring-fed lakes, approx. 7...
wbrc.com
Kroger delivering groceries through Birmingham distribution center
Garbage fees for unincorporated JeffCo. increasing again. Concern national strike could worsen local crossing delays. Concern national strike could worsen local crossing delays. Search for suspect in deadly Homewood ATM shooting. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Search for suspect in deadly Homewood ATM shooting.
wbrc.com
Virtual hiring event for Mercedes-Benz starts Monday
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Mercedes-Benz USI (MBUSI) is partnering with West Alabama Works September 19 for a virtual hiring event. Full-time, permanent jobs are available. They pay $22 an hour. MBUSI is encouraging more technical candidates to apply for the maintenance team member and/or automation cell operator positions. Several...
40 dogs rescued from hazmat situation in downtown Birmingham
First responders also reported that two people at the scene were having difficulty breathing.
wvtm13.com
Women Breaking Barriers: Joy Is Our Journey dream bus tour in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The ”Joy Is Our Journey” dream bus tour will make a stop at Kelly Ingram Park in Birmingham this weekend. It will feature workshops for young women entrepreneurs, girls interested in STEM careers, health, beauty, and much more! WVTM 13’s Carla Wade caught up with Malikah Berry Rogers, the executive director of theSouthern Black Girls and Women's Consortium in Selma to learn more. Watch the Project CommUNITY Women Breaking Barriers story in the video above.
Fund drive started for ‘Miss Ella,’ longtime baker at Bogue’s Restaurant
Following the abrupt closure of Birmingham culinary landmark Bogue’s Restaurant, a fundraising drive has been started to benefit longtime employee “Miss Ella” Irby. Launched on Friday with a modest $500 goal, the drive quickly scorched past that. As of early Sunday afternoon, pledges totaled nearly $3,000. The...
wbrc.com
Downtown doggy daycare evacuated after possible hazmat leak; facility to reopen Wednesday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a possible hazmat situation at Dog Days of Birmingham, a dog daycare service downtown. The building is located at 112 18th St. N. According to officials, dozens of dogs were evacuated. Two dogs were treated and taken to a local vet. Two people at the scene were reported as having difficulty breathing, but both refused hospital transport.
