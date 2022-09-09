ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bham Now

Rougaroux to open new location in Mountain Brook in 2023

Since 2017, The Rougaroux has been serving up mouthwatering po’boys, gumbo and boudin and more in Forest Park. Now, the restaurant is planning to bring their New Orleans fare to Mountain Brook! Keep reading to learn more about The Rougaroux’s upcoming location. Coming to Mountain Brook in 2023.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
Bham Now

Bogue’s employees & regulars share favorite memories [VIDEO]

Last week, we were saddened to learn that the beloved Bogue’s Restaurant had permanently closed after 84 years in Birmingham. However, several regulars and longtime employees joined us on Friday to share what made the restaurant so special. Remembering Bogue’s Restaurant. On Friday, September 9th, Bham Now made...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

25 exciting October events including the Greek Food Festival

The fall season means cool weather, gorgeous color-changing leaves and festival fun. To plan for this special fall month, check out our list of 25 October events around Birmingham. 1. Shop Save & Share benefiting The Junior League of Birmingham. What: Give back to the Bham community while saving 20%...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hoover, AL
Birmingham, AL
Lifestyle
City
Bluff Park, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Hoover, AL
Lifestyle
City
Birmingham, AL
Bham Now

Birmingham named one of the best beer towns to visit in America

The Magic City was recently named one of the best beer towns to visit in the country. Keep reading for why Birmingham made the list, including the amazing breweries, popular bars and more. Growing popularity of beer tourism. Interest in “beercations”—traveling with a goal of trying the best local breweries—has...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

NEW Birmingham Xpress coming soon to The Magic City

A brand new, exciting public transportation system is coming soon to The Magic City—the Birmingham Xpress! As Alabama’s first Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line, the Birmingham Xpress will offer fast, reliable and cost-effective transport to residents throughout The Magic City. Keep reading to learn more. Say Hello to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Now the News: Bogue’s closes permanently after 84 years, Sloss Fright Furnace shuts down + more

Happy Monday, Birmingham! It seems like it’s been a constant flurry of Birmingham businesses and events saying goodbye, with Bogue’s Restaurant permanently closing and Sloss Fright Furnace ceasing operations. You know what they say… when one door closes another one opens. Read on for some heartfelt goodbyes to local favorites and say hello to new businesses coming soon.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Antique Shop#Park Avenue#Cup Of Coffee#Things To Do#Travel Destinations#Wild Roast Cafe#Moss Rock Preserve
Bham Now

Rojo, Abhi, FILTER, Michaels earn 95+ food service scores in July and August

Several Birmingham-area restaurants—including Rojo on Highland Avenue, Ensley’s Green Acres, FILTER Coffee Parlor at Five Points South and Michael’s Restaurant alongside Railroad Park, received 95 and above on their food service scores this past July and August. Since 2018, Bham Now has reported the Jefferson County Department...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Bham Now

9 upcoming shows in Birmingham to attend if you love theatre

Lights ups on Birmingham theatre. We gathered nine shows you’ll want to attend this month from inspiring new operas to hilarious straight plays. Keep reading to see when and where to watch. 1. TOUCH—Opera Birmingham + Red Mountain Theatre. As part of Red Mountain’s (RMT) Human Rights New...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Kroger delivering groceries through Birmingham distribution center

Garbage fees for unincorporated JeffCo. increasing again. Concern national strike could worsen local crossing delays. Concern national strike could worsen local crossing delays. Search for suspect in deadly Homewood ATM shooting. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Search for suspect in deadly Homewood ATM shooting.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Virtual hiring event for Mercedes-Benz starts Monday

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Mercedes-Benz USI (MBUSI) is partnering with West Alabama Works September 19 for a virtual hiring event. Full-time, permanent jobs are available. They pay $22 an hour. MBUSI is encouraging more technical candidates to apply for the maintenance team member and/or automation cell operator positions. Several...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Women Breaking Barriers: Joy Is Our Journey dream bus tour in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The ”Joy Is Our Journey” dream bus tour will make a stop at Kelly Ingram Park in Birmingham this weekend. It will feature workshops for young women entrepreneurs, girls interested in STEM careers, health, beauty, and much more! WVTM 13’s Carla Wade caught up with Malikah Berry Rogers, the executive director of theSouthern Black Girls and Women's Consortium in Selma to learn more. Watch the Project CommUNITY Women Breaking Barriers story in the video above.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Downtown doggy daycare evacuated after possible hazmat leak; facility to reopen Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a possible hazmat situation at Dog Days of Birmingham, a dog daycare service downtown. The building is located at 112 18th St. N. According to officials, dozens of dogs were evacuated. Two dogs were treated and taken to a local vet. Two people at the scene were reported as having difficulty breathing, but both refused hospital transport.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy