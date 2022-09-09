ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Bham Now

Bogue’s employees & regulars share favorite memories [VIDEO]

Last week, we were saddened to learn that the beloved Bogue’s Restaurant had permanently closed after 84 years in Birmingham. However, several regulars and longtime employees joined us on Friday to share what made the restaurant so special. Remembering Bogue’s Restaurant. On Friday, September 9th, Bham Now made...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Birmingham named one of the best beer towns to visit in America

The Magic City was recently named one of the best beer towns to visit in the country. Keep reading for why Birmingham made the list, including the amazing breweries, popular bars and more. Growing popularity of beer tourism. Interest in “beercations”—traveling with a goal of trying the best local breweries—has...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Rougaroux to open new location in Mountain Brook in 2023

Since 2017, The Rougaroux has been serving up mouthwatering po’boys, gumbo and boudin and more in Forest Park. Now, the restaurant is planning to bring their New Orleans fare to Mountain Brook! Keep reading to learn more about The Rougaroux’s upcoming location. Coming to Mountain Brook in 2023.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
Bham Now

9 fall themed coffees and treats to get you ready for the season

It’s almost (officially) fall in Birmingham and we’ve rounded up our favorite festive treats in town. Keep reading for nine of the best fall themed treats from cookies and coffees to of course, pumpkin spice lattes. 1. Fall classic cold brew from O’Henry’s. Fall may be...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

25 exciting October events including the Greek Food Festival

The fall season means cool weather, gorgeous color-changing leaves and festival fun. To plan for this special fall month, check out our list of 25 October events around Birmingham. 1. Shop Save & Share benefiting The Junior League of Birmingham. What: Give back to the Bham community while saving 20%...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Now the News: Bogue’s closes permanently after 84 years, Sloss Fright Furnace shuts down + more

Happy Monday, Birmingham! It seems like it’s been a constant flurry of Birmingham businesses and events saying goodbye, with Bogue’s Restaurant permanently closing and Sloss Fright Furnace ceasing operations. You know what they say… when one door closes another one opens. Read on for some heartfelt goodbyes to local favorites and say hello to new businesses coming soon.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Rojo, Abhi, FILTER, Michaels earn 95+ food service scores in July and August

Several Birmingham-area restaurants—including Rojo on Highland Avenue, Ensley’s Green Acres, FILTER Coffee Parlor at Five Points South and Michael’s Restaurant alongside Railroad Park, received 95 and above on their food service scores this past July and August. Since 2018, Bham Now has reported the Jefferson County Department...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

NEW Birmingham Xpress coming soon to The Magic City

A brand new, exciting public transportation system is coming soon to The Magic City—the Birmingham Xpress! As Alabama’s first Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line, the Birmingham Xpress will offer fast, reliable and cost-effective transport to residents throughout The Magic City. Keep reading to learn more. Say Hello to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

11 brainy events to stimulate your mind this fall

Been a while since you learned something new? Then it’s time to fire up those neurons and attend these 11 brain-boosting events around Birmingham. Girls in 7th-11th grade, prepare to make history! Taking place the first and third Thursday each month at the Homewood Public Library, join GirlSpring to learn about meaningful topics, make like-minded friends and become empowered.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' Hair

23-year-old Kierra Stubbs lived in Birmingham, Alabama, with her two children. Kierra owned a vehicle that needed brake repair and met an older man at her job who said he could complete the repairs for her. The man told Kierra he had two daughters. He told her he was unable to do their hair. He offered to repair her brakes in exchange for her doing their hair, the Charley Project reports.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

RNs, LPN, New Grad RN Hiring Event! Sign-On and Relocation Bonuses!

Calling all RNs, LPNs and New Graduate Nurses! Come meet our HCA Healthcare Teams!. Attend our upcoming hiring event at SoHo Social on Wednesday, September 14, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.! During this event, experienced RNs, LPNs and New Graduate RNs are invited to meet with our nursing leaders in a casual setting and learn about relocation opportunities in our TriStar Health facilities in Nashville and Parkridge Health System facilities in Chattanooga.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Decomposing body found in abandoned Birmingham house

An investigation is underway after a decomposing body was found in an abandoned house in Birmingham. The discovery was made just before 1:30 p.m. Monday near Second Court North and Third Street North. That area is near Jefferson County Family Court. Police were notified when a passerby called 911. Sgt....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

10 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Ten people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 6, 2022, and September 12, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL

