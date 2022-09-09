Read full article on original website
Bham Now
Bogue’s employees & regulars share favorite memories [VIDEO]
Last week, we were saddened to learn that the beloved Bogue’s Restaurant had permanently closed after 84 years in Birmingham. However, several regulars and longtime employees joined us on Friday to share what made the restaurant so special. Remembering Bogue’s Restaurant. On Friday, September 9th, Bham Now made...
Bham Now
Birmingham named one of the best beer towns to visit in America
The Magic City was recently named one of the best beer towns to visit in the country. Keep reading for why Birmingham made the list, including the amazing breweries, popular bars and more. Growing popularity of beer tourism. Interest in “beercations”—traveling with a goal of trying the best local breweries—has...
Bham Now
Local Roots now open + 5 more Birmingham businesses that have opened their doors
As we enter a new season, we’re also saying hello to many new Birmingham businesses. Check out a few of our favorites, including fast-casual eatery, Local Roots. Warning: drool-worthy fries ahead. 1. Birmingham Animal Resort | Downtown. Looking to pamper your pet and leave them in good hands while...
Bham Now
Rougaroux to open new location in Mountain Brook in 2023
Since 2017, The Rougaroux has been serving up mouthwatering po’boys, gumbo and boudin and more in Forest Park. Now, the restaurant is planning to bring their New Orleans fare to Mountain Brook! Keep reading to learn more about The Rougaroux’s upcoming location. Coming to Mountain Brook in 2023.
Bham Now
9 fall themed coffees and treats to get you ready for the season
It’s almost (officially) fall in Birmingham and we’ve rounded up our favorite festive treats in town. Keep reading for nine of the best fall themed treats from cookies and coffees to of course, pumpkin spice lattes. 1. Fall classic cold brew from O’Henry’s. Fall may be...
Bham Now
25 exciting October events including the Greek Food Festival
The fall season means cool weather, gorgeous color-changing leaves and festival fun. To plan for this special fall month, check out our list of 25 October events around Birmingham. 1. Shop Save & Share benefiting The Junior League of Birmingham. What: Give back to the Bham community while saving 20%...
Bham Now
Now the News: Bogue’s closes permanently after 84 years, Sloss Fright Furnace shuts down + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! It seems like it’s been a constant flurry of Birmingham businesses and events saying goodbye, with Bogue’s Restaurant permanently closing and Sloss Fright Furnace ceasing operations. You know what they say… when one door closes another one opens. Read on for some heartfelt goodbyes to local favorites and say hello to new businesses coming soon.
You can spend a charming Alabama getaway in this AirBnB grain silo
You may have heard of working in a silo, but living in one?. A unique AirBnB in St. Clair County offers visitors just that - a stay inside a converted 24-foot former grain silo. The Silo House at South of Sanity Farms in Pell City is open for $115 a...
40 dogs rescued from hazmat situation in downtown Birmingham
First responders also reported that two people at the scene were having difficulty breathing.
Bham Now
Rojo, Abhi, FILTER, Michaels earn 95+ food service scores in July and August
Several Birmingham-area restaurants—including Rojo on Highland Avenue, Ensley’s Green Acres, FILTER Coffee Parlor at Five Points South and Michael’s Restaurant alongside Railroad Park, received 95 and above on their food service scores this past July and August. Since 2018, Bham Now has reported the Jefferson County Department...
Bham Now
NEW Birmingham Xpress coming soon to The Magic City
A brand new, exciting public transportation system is coming soon to The Magic City—the Birmingham Xpress! As Alabama’s first Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line, the Birmingham Xpress will offer fast, reliable and cost-effective transport to residents throughout The Magic City. Keep reading to learn more. Say Hello to...
Bham Now
5 reasons you need to get tickets now for Antiques at the Gardens, Sept. 29-Oct. 2
If you’re an antiques fan, Antiques at the Gardens is where you need to be at the end of September. You’ll come away from this premier antiques show with all the architecture, design, floral, landscape and furniture inspo you could ever need. Tickets are limited—buy yours now, and keep reading for all the details.
Bham Now
11 brainy events to stimulate your mind this fall
Been a while since you learned something new? Then it’s time to fire up those neurons and attend these 11 brain-boosting events around Birmingham. Girls in 7th-11th grade, prepare to make history! Taking place the first and third Thursday each month at the Homewood Public Library, join GirlSpring to learn about meaningful topics, make like-minded friends and become empowered.
Bham Now
Construction has begun on Pell City’s newest shopping center—details here
Retail fans, get ready—construction has officially begun on Pell City’s newest shopping center, Pell City Square. Read on to learn more. After years of anticipation, construction has officially begun on Pell City Square. Now, after a September 8 groundbreaking, the shopping center is finally underway. Located on at...
Little Dude, dog taken in Alabama carjacking, reunited with owner weeks later
After Phillip Lewis was carjacked at gunpoint, his biggest concern was his dog, Little Dude, who was in the car when it was taken. “I don’t care about the car, or any objects in the car. I just want that dog back. He means the world to me,” Lewis said in a Sept. 2 interview with WBMA.
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' Hair
23-year-old Kierra Stubbs lived in Birmingham, Alabama, with her two children. Kierra owned a vehicle that needed brake repair and met an older man at her job who said he could complete the repairs for her. The man told Kierra he had two daughters. He told her he was unable to do their hair. He offered to repair her brakes in exchange for her doing their hair, the Charley Project reports.
Bham Now
RNs, LPN, New Grad RN Hiring Event! Sign-On and Relocation Bonuses!
Calling all RNs, LPNs and New Graduate Nurses! Come meet our HCA Healthcare Teams!. Attend our upcoming hiring event at SoHo Social on Wednesday, September 14, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.! During this event, experienced RNs, LPNs and New Graduate RNs are invited to meet with our nursing leaders in a casual setting and learn about relocation opportunities in our TriStar Health facilities in Nashville and Parkridge Health System facilities in Chattanooga.
Decomposing body found in abandoned Birmingham house
An investigation is underway after a decomposing body was found in an abandoned house in Birmingham. The discovery was made just before 1:30 p.m. Monday near Second Court North and Third Street North. That area is near Jefferson County Family Court. Police were notified when a passerby called 911. Sgt....
10 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Ten people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 6, 2022, and September 12, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well […]
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
