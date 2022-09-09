Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 4
Travel back to the Wild West at this year’s Utah State Fair
(Good Things Utah) Reach for the sky! The annual Utah State Fair has reloaded and is ready for yet another great season of jaw-dropping entertainment. Going from September 8th through the 18th, this seasonal spectacle will give visitors a one-of-a-kind experience so good the whole family can appreciate. Since 1902,...
ABC 4
Where you can make new barnyard buddies at the Utah State Fair
(Good Things Utah) With all the amazing sights and sounds at the Utah State Fair this year, we still made time to count sheep. In this case, we were lucky enough to meet two friendly sheep named Queen B and Princess Bubbles — each raised by Knox Dallin, a talented young sheep farmer from Box Elder County.
ABC 4
Want to make your party unforgettable? Take a whack at Utah’s first mobile golf simulator
(Good Things Utah) Anyone who’s played golf before knows that it’s much more than a sport. It’s an unparalleled way to build relationships and just relax for a few hours. But as we slowly enter the winter season, golfers everywhere are soon to be packing their clubs away in wait for warmer weather. For many avid players, this time can feel like an eternity — prompting the creation of new and better ways to give golfers their weekly fix.
Comments / 0