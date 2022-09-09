(Good Things Utah) Anyone who’s played golf before knows that it’s much more than a sport. It’s an unparalleled way to build relationships and just relax for a few hours. But as we slowly enter the winter season, golfers everywhere are soon to be packing their clubs away in wait for warmer weather. For many avid players, this time can feel like an eternity — prompting the creation of new and better ways to give golfers their weekly fix.

UTAH STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO