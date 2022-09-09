Read full article on original website
ABC 4
Why horses are the best medicine in Utah County
It’s a beautiful facility tucked into a quiet neighborhood in Utah County. A place to go when traditional therapies just don’t work. Courage Reins has been using Equine Therapy to help kids and adults in Utah with everything from anxiety to mobility issues for more than two decades. Executive Director Dennis Bromely tells us that the connection between horse and human is like nothing he’s ever seen before. There is a physical and mental health magic that takes place at Courage Reins that keeps people coming back once a week every week to experience everything from riding lessons, to grooming and simply taking care of the beautiful animals at Courage Reins, many of which are donated to the facility. Bromely says he’s seen incredible changes in each of the participants.
ABC 4
Teen sisters launch size inclusive fashion line
Utah County Teenage sisters Sophie and Nora Wood came to GTU to share their new fashion line. The sisters impressively started Hello Mod in 2020 and are currently ages 16 and 18. The brand is size inclusive with a festive and feminine flair. Inspired by their parents who were both entrepreneurs, the sisters wanted to continue the family tradition of creating their own business and being their own bosses.
ABC 4
A mission to end suicide
Shawn Vierra, founder of Love Hard, and Josh Downs, Mental Performance Coach with Love Hard, joined the show today to talk about their cooperation. Love Hard is a foundation with the mission of ending suicide. Their slogan, “Turning trauma into triumph,” encourages teens to take challenges as a fuel to get better and take them to another step in their lives.
ABC 4
A walk for heart health and stroke prevention
Physical and emotional wellbeing have never been more important than now. Alison Flynn Gaffney joined the show to talk about the Utah Heart and Stroke Walk happening on September 17 at Sugarhouse Park this year. Acting as a great way to increase physical and mental health plus the added gift of helping those in need, this walk is one that shouldn’t be missed.
ABC 4
Peace on Earth Gala focuses on domestic abuse prevention
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The Salt Lake Domestic Violence Coalition (SLDVC) is inviting the public to support its 2022 Peace on Earth Gala on October 14 and the vital abuse prevention services funded by that event. SLDVC is a non profit organization and has been around...
