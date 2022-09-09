Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.Terry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel MavenElkridge, MD
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final HitIBWAAWashington, DC
Related
WTOP
2 teenagers arrested for bringing gun to Woodbridge high school
Two teenagers who police said brought a gun to a Prince William County, Virginia, high school on Monday have been arrested. It happened at Freedom High School on Neabsco Mills Road in Woodbridge. Prince William County police said a student bought a gun to school and showed it to other students while in the bathroom. That student gave the gun to another student before leaving the bathroom.
WTOP
No charges for Frederick officers after man dies following use of Taser
Several police officers with the City of Frederick in Maryland will not face criminal charges after they had an encounter with a man who later died. According to the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office, evidence has shown that the officers’ actions did not cause the death of Daniel Holley, 23.
WTOP
Vehicle sought in Northwest DC shooting that injured 2
D.C. police are looking for a vehicle linked to a shooting Wednesday afternoon. It happened on the 3600 block of New Hampshire Avenue Northwest in the Petworth area. A red Kia Soul was seen fleeing the scene. Police said two men were shot near the Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro Station. Police...
WTOP
Officials: Boy, 11, charged with arson in store fire
HAMPSTEAD, Md. (AP) — Fire officials say an 11-year-old boy has been charged with arson after a fire destroyed a Maryland dollar store earlier this month. The state fire marshal’s office said Monday that the fire broke out at a Dollar General in Hampstead on Sept. 3 and the boy was identified last week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOP
Man charged with attempted murder in Sterling house fire
A man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a house fire in Sterling, Virginia, earlier this month. Julian Darius Karapetkov has been charged with two counts of attempted murder by arson, burning or destroying a house, burning or destroying property worth more than $1,000 and stalking.
WTOP
Report of gun sparks brief lockdown at Montgomery Co. high school
The report of a student potentially having a gun on school grounds triggered a brief lockdown at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School on Wednesday morning. No gun was found. Montgomery County Public Schools said officials at the high school received a call from a parent of a student who witnessed a verbal altercation in a school hallway and thought another student might have a gun.
WTOP
Anne Arundel Co. schools crack down on violence at games
Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland are cracking down on violence and other disturbances at their athletic events. In a letter to school families Wednesday, Superintendent Mark Bedell cited several incidents from just the first two weeks of the school year. “We have had several instances that have required...
WTOP
Fauquier Co. middle school teacher, wife found dead with gunshot wounds
A Virginia middle school teacher and his wife were found dead in a home with gunshot wounds, Culpeper police said Tuesday. The bodies of Daniel Garrison, 41, and Stacey Garrison, 40, were initially discovered on Friday afternoon. Investigators confirmed Tuesday that both Daniel and Stacey Garrison had been shot, but...
RELATED PEOPLE
WTOP
1 stabbed in fight at music festival in Prince George’s Co.
Police in Prince George’s County say one person was stabbed and three others hurt in a fight that broke out during a music festival in Hyattsville, Maryland, Sunday night. Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the Catracho Fest 2022, a music festival celebrating Honduras’ Independence Day.
WTOP
Correctional officer killed in Charles Co. motorcycle crash
A Charles County, Maryland, correctional officer died after his motorcycle crashed into a ditch early Monday morning . Maryland State Police identified the motorcyclist as Dallas Anthony Savoy, 28, of La Plata, Maryland. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said Savoy was a correctional officer with the office and that they...
WTOP
DC school administrators to receive pay increase under new agreement with city
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Wednesday signed a new agreement with the union representing school principals that District officials say will help them improve recruitment and retention efforts. The new agreement with the Council of School Officers, which represents 840 D.C. Public School administrators and service providers, is the first...
WTOP
11-year-old charged with arson after Maryland dollar store fire
A child is facing arson charges over a fire at a dollar store in Carroll County, Maryland, earlier this month. The Office of the State Fire Marshal says an 11-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree arson and released to his parents’ custody. His name will not be released due to his age and the charges will be referred to the Department of Juvenile Services.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
Back-to-school update in Montgomery Co.: Teacher hiring, student progress, school bus contract
Montgomery County, Maryland, Public Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight on Monday reiterated that the school system’s teaching jobs are 99% filled. The numbers change from day to day, McKnight said, but as of Monday morning, there were 161 vacancies remaining, with 98 of those being for special education teachers. McKnight...
WTOP
‘Expedited’ zoning changes at Bowie’s Freeway Airport criticized
For years, there’s been just enough support on the Prince George’s County Council for a rezoning of Bowie’s Freeway Airport. The owners of the Maryland airport hope to sell the land to developers, who want to build hundreds of new townhomes on the site. Neighboring residents spent...
WTOP
Loudoun County School Board OKs new student discipline policy
The Loudoun County School Board has unanimously approved a new student discipline policy that allows the Northern Virginia school system to keep students accused of serious offenses out of the general population, rather than being moved to a different school. The school board on Tuesday voted to approve an updated...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. to offer hiring bonuses to police, nurses, more
The Board of Supervisors in Fairfax County, Virginia, voted Tuesday to authorize bonuses of up to $15,000 for new hires in certain jobs. The board authorized County Executive Bryan Hill to grant the bonuses, which Supervisor Pat Herrity called important to getting people into jobs “where we are losing recruits to surrounding jurisdictions.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOP
Glass looks at the future of the Montgomery County Council
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Montgomery County political insiders always watch closely to see who finishes first in the Democratic primary for the four at-large County Council seats. In 1998, then-Councilmember...
WTOP
Nearly 60 new security assistants coming to Prince William County elementary schools
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Prince William County Schools will be adding new full-time school security assistants for every elementary school this year, intended to help monitor entrances to school buildings and deal with any security issues on the property.
WTOP
Developer puts Devlin Technology Park data center project on hold amid protests
The developer of the proposed Devlin Technology Park project in Prince William County, Virginia is putting the project on hold amid ongoing concerns and protests about noise. “We started hearing concerns about the noise, and we decided to better understand it,” said J. Truett Young, vice president of land with Stanley Martin Homes.
WTOP
Notre Dame of Maryland to go coeducational next year
Notre Dame of Maryland University, the nation’s first Catholic college to award a four-year degree to women, says it will admit men to its traditional undergraduate program starting next fall. The school said its Board of Trustees voted unanimously Monday to become coeducational after a review of enrollment trends...
Comments / 0