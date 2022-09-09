Carolina Panthers Christian McCaffrey ready to go vs. Browns

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is fully cleared for Sunday’s season-opening game against the visiting Cleveland Browns.

McCaffrey went on the injury report Thursday due to a cut shin but he was a full practice participant Friday and didn’t receive an injury designation.

McCaffrey has played in just 10 of a possible 33 games over the past two seasons due to ankle and shoulder injuries. But he is potent when healthy and has gained 3,587 rushing yards and 3,015 receiving yards with 30 rushing touchdowns and 17 receiving scores in 58 games (52 starts) over five NFL seasons.

Linebacker Brandon Smith (thigh) was added to the injury report on Friday. He was limited in practice and is listed as questionable for the Browns game.

Tight end Giovanni Ricci (hip) and kicker Eddy Pineiro (left hip) were full practice participants.

Though Pineiro was fine at practice, the Panthers signed kicker Taylor Bertolet to the practice squad and coach Matt Rhule termed him as an emergency option for the game. The Panthers also cut tight end Josh Babicz.

–Field Level Media

