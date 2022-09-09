ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National City, CA

Man sentenced to 67 years to life for 2015 gang shooting in National City

By City News Service
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

A man who gunned down an 18-year-old in a gang-related slaying in National City nearly seven years ago was sentenced Friday to 67 years to life in state prison.

Roger Hernandez, 34, was convicted of first-degree murder and attempted murder in the Oct. 11, 2015, shooting death of Juan Carlos Muñoz, Jr.

Muñoz was behind the wheel of his car when he and his 17-year-old passenger were shot just before 8 p.m. Muñoz died of gunshot wounds to his arm, shoulder, and neck, while the teen suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.

Prosecutors said Hernandez and co-defendant Luis Karam mistook the victims for gang rivals, then followed them in a car.

Karam, 33, who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 20 years in state prison earlier this year, drove a Nissan Altima that pulled in front of the victim's vehicle near the intersection of Prospect and East 16th streets, prosecutors said.

Hernandez then issued a gang challenge and shot at the car. Hernandez and Karam were arrested in late 2018.

"This innocent young victim was hunted by violent gang members and was tragically in the wrong place at the wrong time," San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said of Muñoz in a statement released after the sentencing hearing.

"A measure of justice has finally been delivered to the family of Juan Muñoz, Jr." Stephan said.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
National City, CA
Crime & Safety
City
National City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Muñoz
Person
Juan Carlos
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
51K+
Followers
89K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy