Man sentenced to 67 years to life for 2015 gang shooting in National City

A man who gunned down an 18-year-old in a gang-related slaying in National City nearly seven years ago was sentenced Friday to 67 years to life in state prison.

Roger Hernandez, 34, was convicted of first-degree murder and attempted murder in the Oct. 11, 2015, shooting death of Juan Carlos Muñoz, Jr.

Muñoz was behind the wheel of his car when he and his 17-year-old passenger were shot just before 8 p.m. Muñoz died of gunshot wounds to his arm, shoulder, and neck, while the teen suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.

Prosecutors said Hernandez and co-defendant Luis Karam mistook the victims for gang rivals, then followed them in a car.

Karam, 33, who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 20 years in state prison earlier this year, drove a Nissan Altima that pulled in front of the victim's vehicle near the intersection of Prospect and East 16th streets, prosecutors said.

Hernandez then issued a gang challenge and shot at the car. Hernandez and Karam were arrested in late 2018.

"This innocent young victim was hunted by violent gang members and was tragically in the wrong place at the wrong time," San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said of Muñoz in a statement released after the sentencing hearing.

"A measure of justice has finally been delivered to the family of Juan Muñoz, Jr." Stephan said.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .